LG UltraWide™ 34'' FHD IPS Monitor with Radeon FreeSync™, silver stand

LG UltraWide™ 34'' FHD IPS Monitor with multitasking display, silver stand, front view, 34WN650-W
Image of 33% wider screen space of 21:9 UltraWide Full HD compared to 16:9 Full HD display with an ongoing online class on the screen.

Online Classroom with Wide Field of View

Easily manage textbooks, lectures, conversations and searches in a single view and turn the wide screen into your favorite online classroom.
Image of displaying datasheets and slides side by side on the screen of 21:9 UltraWide Full HD, while 16:9 Full HD screen does not allow it due to insufficient space.

Stop Alt-Tabbing and Start Viewing Side-by-Side

Enables you to work with reports at a glance with datasheets and slides side by side without repeating Alt-tab.
IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.) : True Colors and Wider View
IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

True Colors and Wider View

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable color accuracy. With a wider viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 99% coverage of the sRGB color spectrum.
OnScreen Control - Screen Split | Monitor Setting ㅣ 5:9 Preview
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.
Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe & Reader Mode

Care for Eyes

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes with Reader Mode, which creates a screen with a color temperature similar to that of paper.
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.
Black Stabilizer : OFF VS. ON
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
Crosshair : OFF VS. ON
Crosshair

Better Aim

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.
Features LG UltraWide Monitor with more screen space, enhance productivity - See More Create Better

See More Create Better

Banner with text "LG UltraWide™ Monitor"

UltraWide™ Full HD Display

Elevate Your Home Office Equipment

The 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD resolution (2560x1080) offers 33% more screen space compared to Full HD resolution display. Enjoy Webinar with viewing larger materials and more attendees, thanks to the screen.

Image of 33% wider screen space of 21:9 UltraWide Full HD compared to 16:9 Full HD display with an ongoing Webinar on the screen.

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Clearer and Brighter HDR

The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion in the latest HDR games, movies, and images*.

SDR VS. HDR

*This image shown may vary from actual image.
MaxxAudio®

Immersive Experience

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.

MaxxAudio® : Immersive Experience

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control."

*This image is simulated to help you understand.
AMD FreeSync™

Clearer, Smoother Image

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, fast-paced games. AMD FreeSync™ virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.

AMD FreeSync : Screen Tearing, and Stuttering

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The One-Click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.

ergonomic_design___virtually_borderless_design_/_one_click_stand_/_tilt_/ Height

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

All specs

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    2020

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.312 x 0.310

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    86.6

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

  • Dual Controller

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    42W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    33W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    940 x 219 x 516

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    816.5 x 365.3 x 45.5

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    816.5 x 566.0 x 226.7(↑) 816.5 x 456.0 x 226.7(↓)

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.1

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.7

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

What people are saying

