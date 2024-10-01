We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraWide™ 34'' FHD IPS Monitor with Radeon FreeSync™, silver stand
Banner with text "LG UltraWide™ Monitor"
Elevate Your Home Office Equipment
Image of 33% wider screen space of 21:9 UltraWide Full HD compared to 16:9 Full HD display with an ongoing Webinar on the screen.
Clearer and Brighter HDR
SDR VS. HDR
Immersive Experience
MaxxAudio® : Immersive Experience
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control."
Clearer, Smoother Image
AMD FreeSync : Screen Tearing, and Stuttering
Easy and Comfortable
ergonomic_design___virtually_borderless_design_/_one_click_stand_/_tilt_/ Height
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All specs
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
2020
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.312 x 0.310
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
86.6
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
-
Dual Controller
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
7W x 2
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
42W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
33W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
940 x 219 x 516
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.5 x 365.3 x 45.5
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.5 x 566.0 x 226.7(↑) 816.5 x 456.0 x 226.7(↓)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.1
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.7
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
What people are saying
Find locally
