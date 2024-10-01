Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Curved UltraWide™ 34" QHD IPS Display Monitor

34WP85C-B

LG Curved UltraWide™ 34" QHD IPS Display Monitor

front view
See More Create Better
Edit and run various programs with the 34-inch 21:9 LG UltraWide™ QHD monitor.

See More Create Better

Display
34” QHD (3440x1440) IPS
3-Side virtually Borderless Design
Color
HDR10
DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
Connectivity
USB Type-C™
DisplayPort 1.4 & USB 3.0

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

34" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD Display

More Space for Multi-Tasking

The UltraWide™ QHD screen (3440x1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) is great for work. This allows for the monitoring of footage for video editing, and audio plugins and effects can be displayed at once.

21:9 QHD display is great for the monitoring of footage for video editing, and audio plugins and effects can be displayed at once.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Elevate Your Home Office Equipment

Thanks to the wide screen, you can enjoy your webinar with viewing larger materials and more attendees.

Online Classroom with Wide Field of View

Easily manage textbooks, lectures, conversations and searches in a single view and turn the wide screen into your favorite online classroom.

Start Viewing Side-by-Side

Enables you to work with reports at a glance with datasheets and slides side by side without repeating Alt-tab.

*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • SDR
  • HDR
HDR10

Detailed Contrast

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with HDR10 (high dynamic range), supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brigtness : 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut : sRGB 99% ~ NTSC 72% (Typ.).

IPS with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) : True Colors and Wide View
IPS with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

True Colors and Wide View

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable color accuracy. With a wide viewing angle, the IPS display boasts with 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

MaxxAudio®

Immersive Experience

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.

Immersive sound wave with MaxxAudio

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging, enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
icon

Display

icon

Power Delivery

icon

Data

USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

96W Powerful Charge

Power Delivery Up to 96W

With USB-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop (Up to 96W) simultaneously.

you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop (Up to 96W) simultaneously.

Clear gaming image with seamless, fluid movement when AMD FreeSync™ is on, while screen stuttering and tearing occur when AMD FreeSync™ is off.
AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.

  • Conventional
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • OFF
  • ON
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The One-Click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.
icon

One Click Stand

Easy installation

icon

One Click Stand

0~110mm

icon

Tilt

-5~20°

Ergonomic design with features of One Click Stand, Height and tilt adjustment.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Curvature

    1900R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

All specs

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    2021

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Curvature

    1900R

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2325 x 0.2325

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    86.72

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

  • Dual Controller

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3440 x 1440at 60Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    160W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    42W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    986 x 526 x 212

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    814.0 x 359.1 x 90.0

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    814.0 x 571.1 x 260(↑) 814.0 x 461.1 x 260(↓)

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.8

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.3

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    8.2

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

