LG UltraWide™ 35" Curved QHD VA Display Monitor

35WN75CN-B

LG UltraWide™ 35" Curved QHD VA Display Monitor with coding display, front view, 35WN75CN-B
LG 35WN75C UltraWide monitor offers Screen Space, UltraWide™ QHD Color - sRGB 99% HDR - HDR10 Connectivity - USB-C™

See More Create Better

See More Create Better See Video
HDR, supporting specific levels of color and brightness, compared to SDR with dramatic colors of the content
HDR10

Detailed Contrast

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 high dynamic range, based on the sRGB 99% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.
OnScreen Control : Screen Split | Monitor Setting ㅣ 5:9 Preview
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.
Clear gaming image with seamless, fluid movement when AMD FreeSync™ is on, while screen stuttering and tearing occur when AMD FreeSync™ is off.
AMD FreeSync™

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, fast-paced games. AMD FreeSync™ virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.
Conventional motion image compared to Dynamic Action Sync motion image
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.
Image when Black Stabilizer is off compared to the image when Black Stabilizer is on
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort

Reducing blue light to help lessen eye fatigue, Reader Mode creates a screen with a color temperature similar to paper and provides optimal condition for reading.

Care for Eyes

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes.

Elevate Your Home Office Equipment

Thanks to the wide screen, you can enjoy your webinar with viewing larger materials and more attendees.

Online Classroom with Wide Field of View

Easily manage textbooks, lectures, conversations and searches in a single view and turn the wide screen into your favorite online classroom.

Start Viewing Side-by-Side

Enables you to work with reports at a glance with datasheets and slides side by side without repeating Alt-tab.

Banner with text "LG UltraWide™ Monitor"

35" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD

More Space for Multi-Tasking

The UltraWide™ QHD screen (3440x1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) is great for work. This allows for monitoring of large amounts of footage for video editing, and numerous audio plugins and effects can be displayed at once.

21:9 QHD display (3440x1440) provides 2.4 times wider screen of 16:9 Full HD(1920x1080), while providing 880px more than 16:9 QHD (2560x1440).

*This image is simulated to help you understand.
USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

Support for USB Type-C™ enables charging for the latest laptops up to 90W, fast data transfers, and display connection. It is also compatible with Mac devices* . Just one cable can realize an ideal, efficient workstation.

Support for USB Type-C™ is compatible with Mac devices with one cable connecting.

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
MaxxAudio®

Immersive Experience

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.

Immersive sound wave with MaxxAudio

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*This image is simulated to help you understand.
100Hz Refresh Rate & 5ms(GTG)

Smoother, Seamless Gaming

With 100Hz refresh rate and 5ms(GTG) response time, objects are rendered clearly for smoother videoplay and an almost surreal visual fluidity. You can get sufficient quality for work, and the competitive edge for gaming.

Conventional image compared to image with 100Hz

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The One-Click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.

Ergonomic Design : Virtually Borderless Design, One Click Stand, Tilt, and Height

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    35

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Curvature

    1800R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

All specs

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    2020

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1500:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    2500:1

  • Curvature

    1800R

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.238 x 0.240

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    88.9

  • Size [Inch]

    35

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

  • Dual Controller

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3440 x 1440at 100Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    170W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    45W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1001 x 531 x 212

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    831.6 x 372.7 x 94.1

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    831.6 x 573.0 x 250.9(↑) 831.6 x 463.0 x 250.9(↓)

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    12.2

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.6

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    8.3

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

What people are saying

