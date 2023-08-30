





Promotion Period: 1st August 2023 to 31st December 2023

Promotions Terms & Conditions

• This Promotion applies to bulk purchases. For the avoidance of doubt, a “bulk purchase” in this Promotion shall mean 2 or more purchases of the same or different product model.

• 5% discount will apply to bulk purchase of 2 products with total min. spend of $2,000, and 10% discount will apply to bulk purchase of 3 products with total min. spend of $3,000

• This Promotion is non-stackable with other promotions unless stated otherwise.

• This Promotion applies to LG members only.

This Promotion does not apply to these product models, namely:

• 24MP400-B.AHK

• 27MP400-B.AHK

• 24QP750-B.AHK

• 29WP500-B.AHK

• 24GN60R-B.AHK

• 27GN60R-B.AHK

• 24GN65R-B.AHK

• 27GN65R-B.AHK

• 43UR7550PSC.ATC

• 50UR7550PSC.ATC

• OLED97G2PSA.ATC

• SP2.CSGPLLK