TERMS & CONDITIONS
LG Package Deal Promotion
Promotion Period: 1st August 2023 to 31st December 2023
Promotions Terms & Conditions
• This Promotion applies to bulk purchases. For the avoidance of doubt, a “bulk purchase” in this Promotion shall mean 2 or more purchases of the same or different product model.
• 5% discount will apply to bulk purchase of 2 products with total min. spend of $2,000, and 10% discount will apply to bulk purchase of 3 products with total min. spend of $3,000
• This Promotion is non-stackable with other promotions unless stated otherwise.
• This Promotion applies to LG members only.
This Promotion does not apply to these product models, namely:
• 24MP400-B.AHK
• 27MP400-B.AHK
• 24QP750-B.AHK
• 29WP500-B.AHK
• 24GN60R-B.AHK
• 27GN60R-B.AHK
• 24GN65R-B.AHK
• 27GN65R-B.AHK
• 43UR7550PSC.ATC
• 50UR7550PSC.ATC
• OLED97G2PSA.ATC
• SP2.CSGPLLK