Pocket Photo 2 LINE Edition

Pocket Photo 2 LINE Edition

PD239SF

Pocket Photo 2 LINE Edition

PHYSICAL

Size (W x H x D) mm

76 x 126 x 20

Weight

221 g

IN & OUT

On/Off LED

2 Colors

Battery LED

2 Colors

LED

2 Colors

Micro USB (Device)

USB 2.0

FEATURES

iOS Mobile

Yes

iOS PAD

Yes

Android Mobile

Yes

Android PAD

Yes

Windows Phone 8

Yes

Bluetooth

v4.0

NFC Tagging

Yes

Printer Engine Resolution

313 dpi

Printer Engine Speed

60 Sec

Built-In Battery Type

Li-Polymer (7.4V, 500mA

Charging time

90 Min

Prints (at full charge)

Max. 30ea

Picture Format

JPEG, PNG

