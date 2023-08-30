Promotion Period: 11 December 2023 to 18 December 2023

Promotion: Enjoy up to 34% during LG Home Appliances 12.12 Year End Sale

1. Welcome Coupon

$10 welcome coupon applies to total bill, with no minimum spending required on purchases made on https://www.lg.com/sg/

2. Membership Coupon

8% discount applies to total bill, with no minimum spending required on purchases made on https://www.lg.com/sg/

3. Purchase Coupon

Entitled $25 off for spending of $500 ~ <$1000



Entitled $50 off for spending of $1000 ~ <$1500

Entitled $90 off for spending of $1500 ~ <$2500

Entitled $130 off for spending of $2500 ~ <$3500

Entitled $200 off for spending of $3500 and above

Promotions Terms & Conditions

• This Promotion is open to LG members who are residents of Singapore (“Customer(s)”).

• Promotion does not apply to display set, trade, corporate, and staff purchase.

• By participating in this Promotion, each Customer warrants and agrees to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. For Customer who have not yet attained 18 years old (as of 11 December 2023), such Customer’s parent/guardian warrants and agrees that the Customer including his/her parent/guardian shall be irrevocably bound by these Terms and Conditions. All rules and regulations and instructions issued by LG Electronics Singapore Pte. Ltd: (”LG”) from time to time will be deemed incorporated in these Terms and Conditions (“T&Cs”).

• Promotion is only valid for Customers who purchased the selected LG product(s) from LG Online Brand Store during the Promotion period.

• Welcome Coupon-When you join as a new Member on LG.com/sg, one $10 discount coupon is issued. Coupon is to be redeemed on the LG online store by applying it to cart. Coupon is only valid for products enabled for purchase online on LG.com/sg. The validity of this coupon is within 93 days (around 3 months) from the date of signing up. Condition of using welcome coupon: $10 (lump sum) with no min. spend.

• Purchase Coupon-Coupon is only valid for products enabled for purchase online on LG.com/sg.

• When you log in as a member in LG.com/sg, purchase coupon will be automatically applied to your cart when you check out. Condition of using the purchase coupon: $25 (lump sum) with $500~<$1000 spent, or $50 (lump sum) with $1000 ~ <$1500 spent, or $90 (lump sum) with $1500~<$2500 spent, or $130 (lump sum) with $2500~<$3500 spent, or $200 (lump sum) with $3500 and above spend.

• Membership Discount- Receive a 8% membership discount for LG.com/sg orders. This is valid when you have a valid LG membership. This benefit is available only for promotion event period. Membership discount will be automatically applied to your cart when you check out.

• LG reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions without prior notice. Information contained herein is correct at time of printing or publishing.

• This promotion is stackable with other promotions unless stated otherwise.

• By participating in the Promotion, each Customer consents to LG’s collection, use, processing and disclosure (including to overseas third parties) of his/her personal data for the purposes of LG organizing, conducting, managing and administering this Survey, in accordance with these Terms and Conditions and LG Privacy Policy (http://www.lg.com/sg/privacy). Each Customer further consents to LG’s use of his/her personal data for other marketing and promotional activities which may be organized by LG from time to time and in accordance with LG Privacy Policy.

• Each Customer represents and warrants that in respect of any personal data provided by him/her to LG is true and accurate.

• These T&Cs are governed by law of Republic of Singapore and their interpretation and application will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Republic of Singapore.