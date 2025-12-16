Promotion Period: 18 – 31 Dec 2025

Promotion: Wrap Up 2025 with Final Christmas Year-End Offers! Save up to 37% with exclusive deals and discounts. FREE delivery, installation and disposal*

1. Welcome Coupon

$10 welcome coupon applies to total bill, with no minimum spending required on purchases made on https://www.lg.com/sg/

2. Year-End Sale Coupon

Year-End Sale Coupon of 9% off applies to the total bill, with no minimum spending required on purchases made on https://www.lg.com/sg/

3. Online Exclusive Coupon

Online Exclusive Coupon of 10% off applies to the total bill, with no minimum spending required on purchases made on https://www.lg.com/sg/

4. TV, Audio, Air Solutions, Home Solutions, Monitor, Laptop Discount Coupon

Up to 7% off applies to the total bill, with no minimum spending required on purchases made on https://www.lg.com/sg/

5. Package Deal Discount Coupon

Entitled additional 2% off on 2 products or more, with minimum spending of $1000

Entitled additional 4% off on 3 products or more, with minimum spending of $1500

6. Bundle Deal Coupon

Up to 7% off applies to the total bill, with no minimum spending required on purchases made on https://www.lg.com/sg/

Promotions Terms & Conditions

• This Promotion is open to LG members who are residents of Singapore (“Customer(s)”).

• Promotion does not apply to display set, trade, corporate, and staff purchase.

• By participating in this Promotion, each Customer warrants and agrees to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. For Customer who have not yet attained 18 years old (as of 18 December 2025), such Customer’s parent/guardian warrants and agrees that the Customer including his/her parent/guardian shall be irrevocably bound by these Terms and Conditions. All rules and regulations and instructions issued by LG Electronics Singapore Pte. Ltd: (”LG”) from time to time will be deemed incorporated in these Terms and Conditions (“T&Cs”).

• Promotion is only valid for Customers who purchased the selected LG product(s) from LG Online Brand Store during the Promotion period.

• Welcome Coupon-When you join as a new Member on LG.com/sg, one $10 discount coupon is issued. Coupon is to be redeemed on the LG online store by applying it to cart. Coupon is only valid for products enabled for purchase online on LG.com/sg. The validity of this coupon is within 93 days (around 3 months) from the date of signing up. Condition of using welcome coupon: $10 (lump sum) with no min. spend.

• Year-End Sale Coupon - Receive an 9% discount for LG.com/sg orders. This is valid when you have a valid LG membership. This benefit is available only for promotion event period. Year-End Sale Coupon will be automatically applied to your cart when you check out. This Year-End Sale Coupon excludes T2311VSPB.ABMQESL, T2175NBTM.DSFQESL, 27US500-W.AHK, 32UR550K-B.AHK, 43NANO80ASA.ATC, 50NANO80ASA.ATC, 55NANO80ASA.ATC, 65NANO80ASA.ATC, 75NANO80ASA.ATC, 86NANO80ASA.ATC, 43UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 50UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 55UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 65UA7350PSB.ATCQ, DD14GMWE0.ASL, MD16GQSA1.AHK, MD19GQGA1.AHK, 27US500-W.AHK, 32UR550K-B.AHK, 29U511A-B.AHK, 34U511A-B.AHK, 15U50T-G.AA56A3, 75UA8450PSA.ATCQ, 86UA8450PSA.ATCQ, GT-B4603PY.APYQESL, GB-B4624SE.ASEQESL, GF-B6174TW.ATWQESL, FV1411S2B.ABLQESL, FV1413H2BA.ABLQESL, WT1410NHEG.ABGQPSL, DFB325HS.AASQESL, OLED77M5PSA.ATC, OLED65M5PSA.ATC, OLED83G5PSA.ATC, OLED77G5PSA.ATC, OLED65G5PSA.ATC, OLED55G5PSA.ATC, OLED83C5PSA.ATC, OLED77C5PSA.ATC, OLED65C5PSA.ATC, OLED83B5PSA.ATC, OLED77B5PSA.ATC, OLED65B5PSA.ATC, OLED55B5PSA.ATC, and all PC models on LG.com/sg

• Extra 3% discount to be redeemed with Promo Code (XMAS3%) by entering promo code at checkout page. No minimum spend is required. This Promo Code excludes T2311VSPB.ABMQESL, MD16GQSA1.AHK,16MR70.ASDA3, 43NANO80ASA.ATC, 50NANO80ASA.ATC, 55NANO80ASA.ATC, 65NANO80ASA.ATC, 75NANO80ASA.ATC, 86NANO80ASA.ATC, 43UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 50UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 55UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 65UA7350PSB.ATCQ, DD14GMWE0.ASL, 32UR550K-B.AHK, 29U511A-B.AHK, 34U511A-B.AHK, 15U50T-G.AA56A3, 14Z90RS-G.AA74A3, 17Z90S-G.AA75A3, 17Z90S-G.AA76A3, 14Z90RS-G.AA54A3, 16Z90S-G.AA78A3 and 15Z90RT-G.AA55A3 on LG.com/sg

• Online Exclusive Coupon - Receive a 10% discount for LG.com/sg orders. This is valid when you have a valid LG membership. This benefit is available only for promotion event period. Online Exclusive Coupon will be automatically applied to your cart when you check out. This Online Exclusive Coupon only applicable to 43NANO80ASA.ATC, 50NANO80ASA.ATC, 55NANO80ASA.ATC, 65NANO80ASA.ATC, 75NANO80ASA.ATC, 86NANO80ASA.ATC, 43UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 50UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 55UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 65UA7350PSB.ATCQ, MD16GQSA1.AHK, DD14GMWE0.ASL, MD19GQGA1.AHK, T2311VSPB.ABMQESL, T2175NBTM.DSFQESL, 27US500-W.AHK, 34WQ500-B.AHK, 32UR550K-B.AHK, 29U511A-B.AHK, 34U511A-B.AHK, 15U50T-G.AA56A3 on LG.com/sg. This Online Exclusive Coupon is not stackable with Year-End Sale Coupon, Package Deal Coupon and Bundle Deal Coupon.

• TV, Audio, Air Solutions, Home Solutions, Monitor, Laptop Discount Coupon - Receive a up to 7% discount for LG.com/sg orders. This is valid when you have a valid LG membership. This benefit is available only for promotion event period. This coupon will be automatically applied to your cart when you check out. This coupon excludes 43NANO80ASA.ATC, 50NANO80ASA.ATC, 55NANO80ASA.ATC, 65NANO80ASA.ATC, 75NANO80ASA.ATC, 86NANO80ASA.ATC, 43UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 50UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 55UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 65UA7350PSB.ATCQ, OLED77M5PSA.ATC, MD16GQSA1.AHK, DD14GMWE0.ASL, MD19GQGA1.AHK, T2311VSPB.ABMQESL, T2175NBTM.DSFQESL, GT-B4603PY.APYQESL, GB-B4624SE.ASEQESL, GF-B6174TW.ATWQESL, FV1411S2B.ABLQESL, FV1413H2BA.ABLQESL, WT1410NHEG.ABGQPSL, DFB325HS.AASQESL, 27US500-W.AHK, 34WQ500-B.AHK, 32UR550K-B.AHK, 29U511A-B.AHK, 34U511A-B.AHK, 15U50T-G.AA56A3, 14Z90RS-G.AA74A3, 17Z90S-G.AA75A3, 17Z90S-G.AA76A3, 14Z90RS-G.AA54A3, 16Z90S-G.AA78A3 and 15Z90RT-G.AA55A3 on LG.com/sg. This coupon is not stackable with Year-End Sale Coupon, Online Exclusive Coupon, Package Deal Coupon and Bundle Deal Coupon.

• Package Deal Discount Coupon - Coupon is only valid for products enabled for purchase online on LG.com/sg. When you log in as a member of LG.com/sg, package deal discount coupon will be automatically applied to your cart when you check out. Condition of using the package deal discount coupon: Additional 2% off (lump sum on 2 products or more) with minimum $1000 spent, or additional 4% off (lump sum on 3 products or more) with minimum $1500 spent. Package Deal Discount Coupon will be automatically applied to your cart when you check out. This discount coupon excludes T2311VSPB.ABMQESL, T2175NBTM.DSFQESL, 27US500-W.AHK, 32UR550K-B.AHK, 43NANO80ASA.ATC, 50NANO80ASA.ATC, 55NANO80ASA.ATC, 65NANO80ASA.ATC, 75NANO80ASA.ATC, 86NANO80ASA.ATC, 43UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 50UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 55UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 65UA7350PSB.ATCQ, DD14GMWE0.ASL, MD16GQSA1.AHK, MD19GQGA1.AHK, 27US500-W.AHK, 32UR550K-B.AHK, 29U511A-B.AHK, 34U511A-B.AHK, 15U50T-G.AA56A3, 75UA8450PSA.ATCQ, 86UA8450PSA.ATCQ, GT-B4603PY.APYQESL, GB-B4624SE.ASEQESL, GF-B6174TW.ATWQESL, FV1411S2B.ABLQESL, FV1413H2BA.ABLQESL, WT1410NHEG.ABGQPSL, DFB325HS.AASQESL, 14Z90RS-G.AA74A3, 17Z90S-G.AA75A3, 17Z90S-G.AA76A3, 14Z90RS-G.AA54A3, 16Z90S-G.AA78A3 and 15Z90RT-G.AA55A3 on LG.com/sg.

• Bundle Deal Coupon - Receive up to 7% discount for LG.com/sg orders. This is valid when you have a valid LG membership. This benefit is available only for promotion event period. Bundle Deal Coupon will be automatically applied to your cart when you check out. This Bundle Deal Coupon only applicable to OLED55C5.SC9S, OLED65C5.SC9S, NANOSBAR.PTO15, NANOSBAR.PTO16, 43NANO80.S20A, 50NANO80.S70T, 86NANO80.S80QY, 75UA8450.S80QY, 86UA8450.S80QY, 50UA7350.S70T, 43UA7350.S20A, OBJFRIDGE.PTO3, WASHERDRYER.PTO2, WASHERDRYER.PTO3, WASHERDRYER.PTO4, FV1413S2BA.TDH10, FB1208S6W.TDH10, FB1208S6W.TDH10, FV1408S4W.TD-H10, 16TKAD88A3.16MR70, 17ZAD88A3.16MR70 and DEHUM.PTO2 on LG.com/sg. This Bundle Deal Coupon is not stackable with Year-End Sale Coupon, Package Deal Coupon and Online Exclusive Coupon.

• LG reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions without prior notice. Information contained herein is correct at time of printing or publishing.

• This promotion is stackable with other promotions unless stated otherwise.

• By participating in the Promotion, each Customer consents to LG’s collection, use, processing and disclosure (including to overseas third parties) of his/her personal data for the purposes of LG organizing, conducting, managing and administering this Survey, in accordance with these Terms and Conditions and LG Privacy Policy (http://www.lg.com/sg/privacy). Each Customer further consents to LG’s use of his/her personal data for other marketing and promotional activities which may be organized by LG from time to time and in accordance with LG Privacy Policy.

• Each Customer represents and warrants that in respect of any personal data provided by him/her to LG is true and accurate.

• These T&Cs are governed by law of Republic of Singapore and their interpretation and application will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Republic of Singapore.