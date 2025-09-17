Promotion Period: 24 September - 18 October 2025

Promotion: Get the most out of your employee benefits.

1. Storewide 8% Discount for Unlimited Usage

8% discount applies to total bill, with no minimum spending required on purchases made on https://www.lg.com/sg/

Required to key in coupon code: VIP10N92AX

2. Storewide $20 Welcome Coupon for One-time Usage

$20 welcome coupon applies to total bill of products, with no minimum spending required on purchases made on https://www.lg.com/sg/. This welcome coupon will be automatically applied to your cart when you check out.

3. Package Deal Discount Coupon

Entitled additional 2% off on 2 products or more, with minimum spending of $1000

Entitled additional 4% off on 3 products or more, with minimum spending of $1500

4. WIN A TRIP TO SOUTH KOREA & MORE

Purchase any LG product in a single receipt (excl. accessories and repair services) at any LG authorized retailers and https://www.lg.com/sg/ between 12 August to 12 October 2025

Visit Imagine Your Korea YouTube Channel ( Never Ending Korea – On My Way with Park Bo-gum ), watch the video, leave a comment “Which destination in Korea you would most like to visit?” and take a screenshot of the comment.

Upload your receipt and screenshot of the YouTube comment on Imagine Your Korea YouTube Channel and submit your particulars at https://www.lg.com/sg/promotions/lg-x-kto-trip-to-korea-giveaway/ .

5. LG Member Days Lucky Draw

Purchase any LG product from either LG Singapore Online Brand Shop https://www.lg.com/sg/ or LG Flagship Store on Lazada or LG Official Store on Shopee with a minimum spent of $250 in a single receipt (excluding accessories and repair services) during Giveaway Period with your valid LG membership account.

Using the same LG account on https://www.lg.com/sg/ , opt-in to receive our marketing communications. If you are not a LG member yet, sign up an LG account and opt-in to receive our marketing communications. https://www.lg.com/sg/signup/

Fill up the form below, upload your proof of purchase (i.e., receipt) made in the Giveaway Period and submit your particulars at https://www.lg.com/sg/memberdays25-giveaway/ .

Promotions Terms & Conditions

• This Promotion is open to LG VIP members who are residents of Singapore (“Customer(s)”), and have upgraded to a VIP status in LG.com/sg.

• This promotion is stackable with other promotions unless stated otherwise.

• Promotion does not apply to display set, trade, and staff purchase.

• By participating in this Promotion, each Customer warrants and agrees to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. For Customer who have not yet attained 18 years old (as of 24 September 2025), such Customer’s parent/guardian warrants and agrees that the Customer including his/her parent/guardian shall be irrevocably bound by these Terms and Conditions. All rules and regulations and instructions issued by LG Electronics Singapore Pte. Ltd: (”LG”) from time to time will be deemed incorporated in these Terms and Conditions (“T&Cs”).

• Promotion is only valid for Customers who purchased the selected LG product(s) from LG Online Brand Store during the Promotion period.

• Storewide 8% Discount to be redeemed with Coupon Code (VIP10N92AX) by entering promo code at checkout page. No minimum spend is required. This coupon code can be used until 18 October 2025. This discount is valid for all products enabled for purchase online on LG.com/sg except 43NANO80ASA.ATC, 50NANO80ASA.ATC, 55NANO80ASA.ATC, 65NANO80ASA.ATC, 75NANO80ASA.ATC, 86NANO80ASA.ATC, 43UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 50UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 55UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 65UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 29U511A-B.AHK, 34U511A-B.AHK, 15U50T-G.AA56A3, 86QNED80ASA.ATC, 75QNED80ASA.ATC, 65QNED80ASA.ATC, 55QNED80ASA.ATC, 50QNED82ASA.ATC and all PC models on LG.com/sg

• Storewide $20 Welcome Coupon to be redeemed automatically at checkout page. No minimum spend is required. This welcome coupon is valid for until 18 October 2025.. This discount is valid for all products enabled for purchase online on LG.com/sg.

• Package Deal Discount Coupon - Coupon is only valid for products enabled for purchase online on LG.com/sg. When you log in as a member of LG.com/sg, a discount coupon will be automatically applied to your cart when you check out. Condition of using the discount coupon: Additional 2% off (lump sum on 2 products or more) with minimum $1000 spent, or additional 4% off (lump sum on 3 products or more) with minimum $1500 spent. Discount coupon will be automatically applied to your cart when you check out. This discount coupon excludes T2311VSPB.ABMQESL, MD16GQSA1.AHK, 75UR7550PSC.ATC, 27US500-W.AHK, 32UR550K-B.AHK, 43NANO80ASA.ATC, 50NANO80ASA.ATC, 55NANO80ASA.ATC, 65NANO80ASA.ATC, 75NANO80ASA.ATC, 86NANO80ASA.ATC, 43UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 50UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 55UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 65UA7350PSB.ATCQ, DD14GMWE0.ASL on LG.com/sg. Receive Grocery Vouchers worth up to $250 with purchase of selected LG product bundles in a single receipt from 24 September – 18 October

2025. Please refer to https://www.lg.com/sg/promotions/smarter-living-bundle-terms-and-conditions/ for full Terms & Conditions.

WIN A TRIP TO COUTH KOREA & MORE - The Contest will commence on 12 August 2025, 00:00hrs and end on 12 October 2025, 23:59hrs Singapore Time (“Contest Period”). Please refer to https://www.lg.com/sg/promotions/lg-x-kto-trip-to-korea-giveaway-terms-and-conditions/ for full Terms & Conditions.

LG Member Days Lucky Draw - The Giveaway will commence on 24 September 2025, 00:00hrs and end on 18 October 2025, 23:59hrs Singapore Time (“Giveaway Period”). Please refer to https://www.lg.com/sg/promotions/memberdays25-giveaway-terms-and-conditions/ for full Terms & Conditions.

• LG reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions without prior notice. Information contained herein is correct at time of printing or publishing.

• By participating in the Promotion, each Customer consents to LG’s collection, use, processing and disclosure (including to overseas third parties) of his/her personal data for the purposes of LG organizing, conducting, managing and administering this Survey, in accordance with these Terms and Conditions and LG Privacy Policy ( http://www.lg.com/sg/privacy ). Each Customer further consents to LG’s use of his/her personal data for other marketing and promotional activities which may be organized by LG from time to time and in accordance with LG Privacy Policy.

• Each Customer represents and warrants that in respect of any personal data provided by him/her to LG is true and accurate.

• These T&Cs are governed by law of Republic of Singapore and their interpretation and application will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Republic of Singapore.