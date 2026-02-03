Promotion Period: 16 March to 31 March 2026

Promotion: Receive a free slide-out stacking kit with selected washing machine and dryer online purchases on a single invoice, while stocks last. Free delivery, installation and disposal*

Promotions Terms & Conditions

• This Promotion is open to residents of Singapore (“Customer(s)”).

• By participating in this Promotion, each Customer warrants and agrees to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. For Customer who have not yet attained 18 years old (as of 16 March 2026), such Customer’s parent/guardian warrants and agrees that the Customer including his/her parent/guardian shall be irrevocably bound by these Terms and Conditions. All rules and regulations and instructions issued by LG Electronics Singapore Pte. Ltd. (”LG”) from time to time will be deemed incorporated in these Terms and Conditions (“T&Cs”).

• Promotion is only valid for Customers who purchased the selected LG product(s) online from participating authorised LG dealers or resellers during the Promotion period.

• Promotion does not apply to display set, trade, corporate or bulk purchases. For the avoidance of doubt, a “bulk purchase” shall mean 3 or more purchases of the same product model.

• To be eligible for the slide-out stacking kit, the qualifying washer and dryer must be bought together in one single-invoice transaction.

• Gift are STRICTLY while stocks last during Promotion Period, and not exchangeable for cash or other items. Requests for extension of gift delivery and installation will not be entertained. The delivery of LG product(s) has to be on or before 30 April 2026. Additionally, the gift will be delivered and installed on-site during the same delivery visit on or before 30 April 2026.

• LG reserves the right to replace any gift with an item of a similar or other value without prior notice.

• LG will not be liable for any lost, damaged or stolen of gifts.

• Customers are advised to check www.lg.com/sg (“LG Website”) for the most up-to-date information regarding availability of gift for redemption. In the event that a gift is fully redeemed, a notice will be published on LG Website to notify customers that the gift has been fully redeemed.

• LG reserves the right to reject any redemption where (a) if LG reasonably believes in its sole discretion that the redemption is not in accordance with these Terms and Conditions; (b) the redemption is submitted after the Redemption Period; (c) any of the Redemption Documents as stated in the Terms and Conditions is not submitted to LG; or (d) if LG reasonably suspects any of the Redemption Documents is fraudulent in any way.

• LG reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions without prior notice. Information contained herein is correct at time of printing or publishing. Please check in-store or the LG Website for the most up-to-date information.

• By participating in the Promotion, each Customer consents to LG’s collection, use, processing and disclosure (including to overseas third parties) of his/her personal data for the purposes of LG organising, conducting, managing and administering this Survey, in accordance with these Terms and Conditions and LG Privacy Policy (http://www.lg.com/sg/privacy). Each Customer further consents to LG’s use of his/her personal data for other marketing and promotional activities which may be organized by LG from time to time and in accordance with LG Privacy Policy.

• Each Customer represents and warrants that in respect of any personal data provided by him/her to LG is true and accurate.

• All intellectual property rights vested in or arising out of the redemption shall, at all times, belong to LG. By participating in the redemption, each participant hereby irrevocably assigns to LG a perpetual, world-wide, royalty free, irrevocable, non-exclusive license to use, reproduce, transmit, modify, translate, distribute, perform and display the Entry, in whole or in part and alone or as part of other works in any media, and to sublicense such rights, in whole or in part, to others for marketing purposes.

• These T&Cs are governed by law of Republic of Singapore and their interpretation and application will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Republic of Singapore.

Qualifying Products

The products or models qualifying for this Promotion (“Qualifying Products”) are as follows:

Model Matching Dryer Gift with Purchase of Matching Dryer FV1410S3WA, FX1410S3WA, FX1411S3WA, FV1409S3W, FV1409S4W, FV1408S4W TD-H10VWD White Slide-out Stacking Kit (worth $114) FV1411S2B, FV1414S2K, FX1410S3GA TD-H10VBD Black Slide-out Stacking Kit (worth $130)

Participating Retailers

The retailers participating in this Promotion (“Participating Retailers”) are as follows:

• LG Online Brand Store (LG.com/sg)

• LG Flagship Store on Lazada

• LG Official Store on Shopee

• LG Official Brand Store on KrisShop

• LG Official TikTok Shop

Delivery and Installation of Product and Slide-out Staking Kit: on or before 30 April 2026