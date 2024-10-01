We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Redeem a Free Hustle Kit!
What's hustle without a Hustle Kit? LG gram worked with PLEATS MAMA and famed typographist Stefan Kunz to create a sustainable laptop sleeve and T-shirt to match your hustle. Purchase an LG gram from 1 Sep 2022 to 31 Dec 2023, join our Hustle Hub Facebook community, and head over to our redemption site to claim your very own Hustle Kit!
Stefan Kunz x LG gram
Famed typographist, Stefan Kunz, is no stranger to the hustle-smart scene. We teamed up to bring our Hustle Light, Hustle Right slogan from paper to print. With his lettering expertise, Stefan came up with a design that best represented Hustle Hub. Now our members can’t get enough!
PLEATS MAMA x LG gram
We collaborated with PLEATS MAMA, a sustainable accessory label, to create a special Hustle Hub laptop sleeve. Made from recycled plastic bottles knitted together in an innovative and functional fashion, the sleeves are designed for all LG gram laptops.
