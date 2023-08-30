HOME APPLIANCES 12.12 EXCLUSIVE PROMOTION

Promotion Period: 11 December 2023 to 14 December 2023

Promotion: 12.12 Free Grocery Vouchers with every purchase of selected home appliances during this promotion period and deliver on or before 29 February 2024.

Promotions Terms & Conditions

• This Promotion is open to residents of Singapore (“Customer(s)”).

• By participating in this Promotion, each Customer warrants and agrees to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. For Customer who have not yet attained 18 years old (as of 11 December 2023), such Customer’s parent/guardian warrants and agrees that the Customer including his/her parent/guardian shall be irrevocably bound by these Terms and Conditions. All rules and regulations and instructions issued by LG Electronics Singapore Pte. Ltd. (”LG”) from time to time will be deemed incorporated in these Terms and Conditions (“T&Cs”).

• Promotion is only valid for Customers who purchased the selected LG product(s) from participating authorised LG dealers or resellers during the Promotion period.

• Promotion does not apply to display set, trade, corporate or bulk purchases. For the avoidance of doubt, a “bulk purchase” shall mean 3 or more purchases of the same product model.

• Gift(s) may be redeemed in person by Customer by collection at the Redemption Centre during the Redemption Period, upon submission of valid Redemption Documents. Requests for delivery of gifts will not be entertained. The delivery of LG product(s) has to be on or before 29 February 2024 for acquiring eligibility for the Promotion. Additionally, the 12.12 Free Grocery Vouchers have to be redeemed on or before 14 March 2024.

• If the Redemption Party’s name is different from the Customer’s name as stated in the invoice, the Authorisation portion at the bottom of the Redemption Form must be completed and duly signed by the Customer and Redemption Party. Please note that LG promoters, retailers and dealers are not allowed to make redemption on behalf of Customers. LG reserves the right to reject any redemption where it is not made by the Customer whose name is stated in the required proof of purchase.

• Gifts are STRICTLY while stocks last during Redemption Period, and not exchangeable for cash or other items. Requests for extension of Redemption Period will not be entertained.

• LG reserves the right to replace any gift with an item of a similar or other value without prior notice.

• LG will not be liable for any lost, damaged or stolen of gifts.

• Customers are advised to check www.lg.com/sg (“LG Website”) for the most up-to-date information regarding availability of gift for redemption. In the event that a gift is fully redeemed, a notice will be published on LG Website to notify customers that the gift has been fully redeemed.

• LG reserves the right to reject any redemption where (a) if LG reasonably believes in its sole discretion that the redemption is not in accordance with these Terms and Conditions; (b) the redemption is submitted after the Redemption Period; (c) any of the Redemption Documents as stated in the Terms and Conditions is not submitted to LG; or (d) if LG reasonably suspects any of the Redemption Documents is fraudulent in any way.

• LG reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions without prior notice. Information contained herein is correct at time of printing or publishing. Please check in-store or the LG Website for the most up-to-date information.

• By participating in the Promotion, each Customer consents to LG’s collection, use, processing and disclosure (including to overseas third parties) of his/her personal data for the purposes of LG organizing, conducting, managing and administering this Survey, in accordance with these Terms and Conditions and LG Privacy Policy (http://www.lg.com/sg/privacy). Each Customer further consents to LG’s use of his/her personal data for other marketing and promotional activities which may be organized by LG from time to time and in accordance with LG Privacy Policy.

• Each Customer represents and warrants that in respect of any personal data provided by him/her to LG is true and accurate.

• All intellectual property rights vested in or arising out of the redemption shall, at all times, belong to LG. By participating in the redemption, each participant hereby irrevocably assigns to LG a perpetual, world-wide, royalty free, irrevocable, non-exclusive license to use, reproduce, transmit, modify, translate, distribute, perform and display the Entry, in whole or in part and alone or as part of other works in any media, and to sublicense such rights, in whole or in part, to others for marketing purposes.

• These T&Cs are governed by law of Republic of Singapore and their interpretation and application will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Republic of Singapore.

Qualifying Products

The products or models qualifying for this Promotion (“Qualifying Products”) are as follows:

Models Gift with Purchase 12.12 Free Grocery Voucher GS-Q6472NS Happycall Diamond Solaris I.H.28cm Depp Wok & Flying Pan +Grocery Voucher $200 Grocery Voucher $300 GS-X6172NS Happycall Diamond Solaris I.H.28cm Depp Wok & Flying Pan +Grocery Voucher $200 Grocery Voucher $300 GS-X6172MC Happycall Diamond Solaris I.H.28cm Depp Wok & Flying Pan +Grocery Voucher $200 Grocery Voucher $300 GF-B6012MC Happycall "Hi-Pure Ceramic" I.H.20cm Die-Cast High stock Pot +Grocery Voucher $50 Grocery Voucher $200 TD-H10VBD 4 Boxes of Fabric Softener Sheet Grocery Voucher $100 DFB425FP 4 boxes of Dishwasher Tablet Grocery Voucher $100 DFC425FM 4 boxes of Dishwasher Tablet Grocery Voucher $100

Participating Retailers

The retailers participating in this Promotion (“Participating Retailers”) are as follows:

• Audio House Marketing Pte Ltd

• Best Denki Pte Ltd

• Courts (Singapore) Pte Ltd

• Gain City Best-Electric Pte Ltd

• LG Flagship Store on Lazada

• LG Official Brand Store on Amazon

• LG Official Brand Store on KrisShop

• LG Official Store on Shopee

• LG Online Brand Store (LG.com/sg)

• Mega Discount Store Pte Ltd

• Mohamed Mustafa & Samsuddin Co Pte Ltd

• Pertama Merchandising Pte Ltd (Harvey Norman)

• Parisilk Electronics & Computers Pte Ltd

Redemption Period: 11 December 2023 to 14 March 2024

Delivery of the qualifying product(s) has to be: On or before 29 February 2024

Redemption Details

1. Redemption Centre: Letrain Events And Marketing Pte. Ltd. (2 Havelock Road, Havelock II #03-03, Singapore 059763)

2. Redemption Hours:

• Mon-Sat: 11.30am-7.30pm

• Sun and PH: Closed

3. Redemption Hotline: (65) 6336 4688

4. Redemption Documents to be submitted at the Redemption Centre*:

• Fully completed and signed the LG Gift Redemption Form

• Original serial number cut-out from LG product box, photo of serial number cut-out from LG product box or photo of serial number on the purchased product and model)

• Proof of purchase (Invoice) and Delivery Note (if delivery of purchased LG product is scheduled after Redemption Period).

• Authorisation letter duly signed by customer who purchase the LG product (if name of Redemption Party is different from name of customer in invoice)

*Kindly note that LG reserves the right to reject any redemption if any of the above Redemption Documents is not submitted together with the LG Gift Redemption Form at the Redemption Centre.