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PuriCare® AeroCat Tower Air Purifier Bundle with AeroMini Air Purifier ( White)

PuriCare® AeroCat Tower Air Purifier Bundle with AeroMini Air Purifier ( White)

AF25CATM.AS30W
Front view of PuriCare® AeroCat Tower Air Purifier Bundle with AeroMini Air Purifier ( White) AF25CATM.AS30W
Front view of LG PuriCare™ AeroCatTower Air Purifier - AF25CATM.AHK
AS30GGW10.AHK
Front view of PuriCare® AeroCat Tower Air Purifier Bundle with AeroMini Air Purifier ( White) AF25CATM.AS30W
Front view of LG PuriCare™ AeroCatTower Air Purifier - AF25CATM.AHK
AS30GGW10.AHK

Key Features

  • Heated dome seat
  • Total air purification
  • Cat relax mode
  • Pet care tracking
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of LG PuriCare™ AeroCatTower Air Purifier - AF25CATM.AHK

AF25CATM

PuriCare® AeroCat Tower Air Purifier
Front view of AeroMini with lights off AS30GGW10.AHK

AS30GGW10

AeroMini Air Purifier (White)

Purify your air, pamper your cat

Cat sitting on the product in a bedroom, facing forward

Heated dome seat

A warm, inviting space for your pet

Image of the air rocket tower air purifier's pollutant filtration process

Total air purification

Advanced air purification system

Example screens for each cat relax mode

Cat relax mode

Modes designed with pets in mind

Pet care tracking app screen with an air purifier and a cat sitting on top.

Pet care tracking

Monitor your cat's weight, resting time

Video of an air purifier in the living room with a cat comfortably sitting on top

Heated dome seat

A warm, inviting space for your cat

A relaxing and cozy space with 2 heat settings, designed for your cat's comfort.

Consistent warm mode

Offers steady warmth on a timer to keep your cat comfortable.

Sensing warmth mode

Heats only when your cat is seated, providing warmth during the preset timer.

Total air purification

Air purification system for pet-friendly homes

Advanced air purification designed to reduce cat fur¹⁾, allergens²⁾, and odors³⁾.

Video showing the air purifier capturing pollutants, filtering them, and releasing only clean air.

Uvnano

Care for hidden areas

UVnano light eliminates over 99.99% of harmful bacteria and viruses from fan blades, ensuring hygienic surfaces⁴⁾.

Easy change Pre Filter

Easily replaceable for clean, fresh air

Captures large particles like pet hair and dust, and can be easily cleaned or replaced to ensure peak performance.

Cat relax mode

Strong when needed, silent for your cat

Powerful air purification, quiet operation when your cat is using it for comfort.

Split-screen image showing weak airflow with a cat on the seat and strong airflow without it

Split-screen image showing weak airflow with a cat on the seat and strong airflow without it

Image of a cat on an air purifier seat in a living room with a sofa, displaying pet care app tracking weight and rest time

Pet care tracking

Track your cat's weight and rest time through Pet care tracking in the ThinQ® app.

Image of kitten sitting on the air purifier step

Step Platform

Keep your AeroCatTower stable while allowing senior or short-legged cats to easily climb.

Image showing safety-focused design buttons placed at the bottom to prevent accidental presses

Hidden button

Prevent accidents and keep your feline friend safe. Hidden buttons are designed to minimize risks.

LG ThinQ®

Clean air and cat weight and resting time, all in one place

Easily control your purifier and monitor your cat's weight and resting time LG ThinQ®, anytime, anywhere5).

Image of a cat sitting on a sofa in the living room, staring forward, with the LG ThinQ app AeroCatTow main screen displayed

Image of a cat sitting on a sofa in the living room, staring forward, with the LG ThinQ app AeroCatTow main screen displayed

*The images and videos above are staged and created for illustrative purposes to enhance understanding. There may be variations depending on the actual product installation environment.

 

1)Cat fur 

-Airborne cat hair collection test / Report number: CR251498

-Test date: 2025.02.19 

-Test agency: EAIC 

-Test subject: Aerocat Tower (AS065-Series), 

-Test conditions: Height 28cm, distance 5, 10, 20, 30 [cm] 

-Test method: Drop 200mg of test substance over 20 minutes, fur recovery test conducted

-Test results: Automatic wind; 5cm fur recovery amount 73%, Turbo wind: 5cm fur recovery amount: 99.9%

 

2)Allergen

-Japanese cedar pollen (Cryptomeria japonica) extract] / Report number: CR251499

-Test date: 2025.02.19~24

-Test agency: EAIC

-Test subject: Aerocat tower (AS065-Series)

-Test conditions: Airflow control chamber (W3.24, D3.7, H2.5[m], 29.97[m3], Material: SUS304)

-Test method: Turbo,. Allergen mist, Spray: Four nebulizers (Omron, Japan), Japanese cedar pollen (Cryptomeria japonica) extract, 10 ml, Room temperature: 22.5℃, Relative humidity: 45%

-Test result: 99.1% purification when the air purifier is operated for 30 minutes

 

-Japanese cat allergy test / Allergen mist, House dust (cat) crude extract / Report number: CR251500

-Test date: 2025.02.20~24

-Test agency: EAIC

-Test subject: Aerocat Tower (AS065-Series), Allergen: Fel d 1 (Felis domesticus)

-Test conditions: Airflow control chamber (W3.24, D3.7, H2.5[m], 29.97[m3], Material: SUS304)

-Test method: Turbo,.Allergen mist, Spray: Four nebulizers (Omron, Japan), House dust (cat) crude extract 10 ml, Room temperature: 22.2℃, Relative humidity: 47.5%

-Test result: 99.9% purification when the air purifier is operated for 20 minutes

 

3)Odors

-Test application number: CT25-005772K

-Test date: '25.01.14~02.11

-Target model: AeroCatTower (AS065-Sereis)

-Test agency: KCL

-Test conditions: Temperature 21±1℃, Humidity 45±5%

-Test mode: Strong wind (rated wind speed)

-Test method: Five major gas deodorization efficiency test conducted in accordance with the Korea Air Cleaning Association's indoor air purifier test standard (SPS-KACA003-0132:2022).

-Test result: Harmful gas removal rate 84%

(Formaldehyde removed more than 99.5%, ammonia removed 95%, acetaldehyde removed 79%, acetic acid removed 89%, toluene removed 57%)

 

-Report number: CT25-011342K

-Test date: '25.02.04~02.20

-Test agency: Korea Conformity Living Environment Testing & Research Institute (KCL)

-Test subject: AeroCatTower (AS065-Series)

-Test conditions: Temperature 21±1℃, Humidity 45±1%, Test chamber 8.0±0.5㎥

-Test method: SO₂, NO₂ removal rate test according to Korea Air Cleaning Association Indoor Air Purifier Test Standard (SPS-KACA003-0132:2022)

-Test result: NO₂ (31% removal after 30 minutes of operation, SO₂ (92% removal after 30 minutes of operation)

-Test mode: Strong wind  

 

4)UVnano

 -Test Date: '21.5.10~18

 -Testing Laboratory: Pukyong National University (TÜV Rheinland certified)

 -Test conditions: Temperature 25±3℃ / relative humidity 50±10%

 -Test Model : FS061PWHA

 -Testing Method: Confirmation of sterilization performance for three bacteria using UV LED (1 hour) on the upper and lower fans.

 -Testing Wind Speed: Weak

 -Results: Staphylococcus aureus: top 99.99%, bottom 99.99% / Klebsiella pneumoniae: top 99.99%, bottom 99.99% / Staphylococcus epidermis: top 99.99%, bottom 99.99%

 -Results may differ in actual usage environments

 

5)LG ThinQ®

 -Wi-Fi connectivity and product registration on the LG ThinQ® app are required.

 -Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.

 -Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

 

*Actual results or performance may vary depending on the use environment.

 

FAQ

Q.

What is 'UVnano' applied to LG PuriCare air purifier? What is its performance like?

A.

The term 'UVnano' has been coined by compounding the words 'UV-C (ultraviolet)' and 'nanometer' (unit of length). UVnano light kills over 99.998% of harmful bacteria on the surface of the fan blades, helping keep even hard-to-reach areas more hygienic.

 

*UVnano

 -Test application number: TBK-2024-009193

 -Test date: '24.09.04~24.09.07

 -Target model: AS55*G***

 -Test agency: KOTITI

 -Test conditions: Temperature 20±5℃, humidity 50±10%, fan with low wind, UVC LED (6 hours On/ 1 hours Off)

 -Test method: Confirmation of sterilization performance for three bacteria using UV LED (low wind, 1 hour) on the upper and lower fans

 -Test strains:

  Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538p

  Klebsiella pneumoniae ATCC 4352

  Staphylococcus epidermidis ATCC 12228 

 -Test Results:

  Staphylococcus aureus: Top 99.999%, Bottom 99.999%

  Klebsiella pneumoniae: Top 99.999%, Bottom 99.999%

  Staphylococcus epidermidis: Top 99.999%, Bottom 99.998%

 -The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

Q.

How often should the filter be replaced?

A.

The filter replacement cycle is one year. When it is time to replace the filter, a notification is generated automatically. This can also be checked on the product, and via the LG ThinQ app.

 

*The filter replacement cycle is based on 10 hours of use per day. It may differ depending on the actual usage hours and the environment.

Q.

How do I clean the air purifier Pet filter?

A.

First, separate the cover from the product. Then, remove dust from the Pre-filter using a vacuum cleaner that has a crevice tool or soft brush attachment.

Take care when using vacuum tools to avoid damaging the product or the filter.

For the Aero Series V Pet Filter, light can regenerate the performance of the photocatalytic deodorizing filter.

Regenerate the filter by exposing it to sunlight in an open area. At night, regenerate the filter by exposing it to a light for about 3 hours.

We recommend a regeneration cycle of once every 2 months for about 3 hours.

 

*Caution: Do not wash the filter with water. Doing so may reduce its lifespan.

*The regeneration performance of the deodorizing filter was tested under standard test conditions for household odors (ammonia, acetic acid, acetaldehyde) commonly encountered in homes with pets.

*Standard test conditions: Evaluated according to the Korea Air Cleaning Association's test method for removing harmful gases (deodorization).

Q.

What is a HEPA filter?

A.

A HEPA filter, which stands for High-Efficiency Particulate Air filter, is designed to capture very fine particles with high efficiency. The HEPA filter in the LG air purifier traps particles as small as 0.01µm.

 

*Traps 99.999% of particles as small as 0.01µm

*Test application number: CT24-078042E_M1

*Test date: '24. 9.3~ '24. 9.9

*Test Agency: Korea Conformity Laboratiories (KCL)

*Test product: AS55*G***

*Test conditions: Purification chamber size: 30.0㎥, Temperature: 23.0±3.0℃, Humidity: 50.0±10.0 %R.H.,

*Operating conditions: Turbo

*Test method: After stabilizing the generation of 0.01µm diameter KCl (potassium chloride) particles, operate the air purifier for 4 hours until the dust removal rate drops to 99.999 more %, and measure the reduction in operation. (Reference standard: SPS-KACA 002-0132:2022, Indoor Air Purifier Appendix A)

*Test result: 99.999% removal when operating for 28 minutes and 10 seconds or more)

*The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

Q.

Where is the best place to put the air purifier?

A.

Install this product at least 1 meter from the wall. If there is not enough space for air intake, air purifying functions may be affected.

The performance of this product may vary depending on the environment (temperature, humidity, etc.). This product can perform effectively in an environment with 40% to 70% humidity. Do not install it in an area exposed to direct sunlight or near strongly bright lights.

Print

All specs

BASIC SPEC.

Color

Clay Brown

Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)

No

CADR (CMH)

No

CADR (CMM)

3.22

Room capacity (㎡)

24.8

Display(Method)

No

Energy Grade

Energy Standard Unnecessary Model

Exterior Design

Round Type

Fan Motor Type

BLDC Motor

Noise (High / Low, dB)

52 / 21

Power input (W)

52

Power supply (V, Hz)

220~240V / 50Hz

Rated Voltage

No

COMPLIANCE

Product Type (Model Name)

AS25GCBZ0.AHK

Country of Origin

Korea

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

Dimensions_Net -WxHxD (mm)

710 x 800 x 422

Dimensions_Shipping -WxHxD (mm)

735 x 587 x 480

[EW01] Weight_Net (kg)

11.6

FEATURES

360˚ Clean

Yes

Fan Mode / Purificatipn Steps

6 steps (Auto/Low/Middle/High/Turbo/Sleep)

Filter Replacement Alarm

Yes

Pet Mode

No

Purification Mode/Auto Mode

No

Sensor

Dust (PM1.0)

Sleep Mode

No

Sleep Timer

No

Standby Power(Below 1W)

No

UVnano

Yes

Wireless Charging Function

No

FILTER

Air Purifier Filter

Aero Series V-Pet Filter X 1 EA

Filter Grade

H13

SMART FEATURES

[App] Auto On / Off

Yes

AQI Status / Report

Yes

Filter Life Monitoring

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Print

All specs

BASIC SPEC.

Color

White

CADR (CMH)

210

CADR (CMM)

3.5

Room capacity (㎡)

27.0

Display(Method)

LED + Touch Button

Fan Motor Type

BLDC Motor

Noise (High / Low, dB)

48 / 26

Power input (W)

25

Power supply (V, Hz)

100-240V~ 50/60Hz

Rated Voltage

DC 24 V

CERTIFICATES/AWARDS

AAFA Certification

No

[ST11]BAF Certification

No

COMPLIANCE

Product Type (Model Name)

AS30GGW10.AHK

Country of Origin

China

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

Dimensions_Net -WxHxD (mm)

250 x 360 x 250

Dimensions_Shipping -WxHxD (mm)

305 x 420 x 305

[EW01] Weight_Net (kg)

2.8

Weight_Net (g)

2800

FEATURES

Child Lock

No

Fan Mode / Purificatipn Steps

5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Sleep)

Filter Replacement Alarm

Yes

Ionizer

No

Mood Lighting

No

Remote Controller

No

Sensor

Dust (PM1.0)

Sleep Mode

Yes

Sleep Timer

No

Smart Indicator (Particulate Matter)

PM 1.0 / 2.5 / 10

UVnano

No

UWB Sensor

No

FILTER

Air Purifier Filter

Aero Series H Filter X 1 EA

Filter Grade

H13

SMART FEATURES

AQI Status / Report

Yes

Filter Life Monitoring

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

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