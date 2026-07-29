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PuriCare® AeroBooster Air Purifier (Pet Version) + AeroCat Tower Air Purifier + AeroHit Air Purifier

PuriCare® AeroBooster Air Purifier (Pet Version) + AeroCat Tower Air Purifier + AeroHit Air Purifier

AS55GGSY0.AF25AS3001
Front view of PuriCare® AeroBooster Air Purifier (Pet Version) + AeroCat Tower Air Purifier + AeroHit Air Purifier AS55GGSY0.AF25AS3001
Front view of the LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster Air Purifier AS55GGSY0.AHK
AF20MILKTEA
AS35GGW20
Front view of PuriCare® AeroBooster Air Purifier (Pet Version) + AeroCat Tower Air Purifier + AeroHit Air Purifier AS55GGSY0.AF25AS3001
Front view of the LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster Air Purifier AS55GGSY0.AHK
AF20MILKTEA
AS35GGW20

Key Features

  • Aero V Filter
  • DUAL Airflow and Clean Booster
  • Slim and premium design
  • Easy-to-clean air purifer
More
Products in this Bundle: 3
Front view of the LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster Air Purifier AS55GGSY0.AHK

AS55GGSY0

52.8㎡ PuriCare® AeroBooster Air Purifier (Pet Version)
Front view of LG PuriCare™ AeroCatTower Air Purifier - AF25CATM.AHK

AF25CATM

PuriCare® AeroCat Tower Air Purifier
AS35GGW20

AS35GGW20

32㎡ PuriCare® AeroHit Air Purifier
Aero V FilterDUAL Airflow and Clean BoosterSlim and premium designEasy-to-clean air purifier
LG air purifier, featuring a slim, sleek design and elegant aesthetics for modern living spaces.

Slim but powerful: Air purification solutions

LG air purifier with Aero V Filter, capturing dust and releasing clean air in all directions

Aero V Filter

Showcasing LG air purifier's Dual Airflow and Clean Booster, releasing clean air upward and downward

DUAL Airflow and Clean Booster

LG air purifier's slimmer design, with reduced space usage compared to previous models for easier placement

Slim and premium design

LG air purifier's one-touch detachable head, allowing easy removal for convenient cleaning

Easy-to-clean air purifier

Aero V Filter

360-degree purification

LG PuriCare™ purifies the air 360° around you, in every direction, no matter where you place it.

LG air purifier with Aero V Filter, capturing dust and releasing clean air in all directions

*The air purifier can purify up to 52.8㎡ with the original filter.

LG air purifier video showcasing the HEPA filter, highlighting air intake, multi-filtration stages, and clean air release

Powerful air filtration

Clean air with a multi-filtration system

The HEPA filter reduces dust, ultrafine particles, germs, viruses, odors, mold, and bacteria¹⁾.

Pet Mode

Air quality enhanced for pet-friendly living

With 76.9% stronger airflow²⁾ than our standard model, this mode captures pet hair and odors, keeping your home fresh and clean.

Photocatalytic Pet Filter

Pet-friendly air with light-powered freshness

Light-powered filter reduces pet odors³⁾, helping keep your air fresh and welcoming for a pet-friendly home.

Dual airflow and Clean Booster

Fresh air from top to bottom

The Clean Booster discharges clean air over 5.5 meters, covering every corner of your room.

Video showcasing LG air purifier's Dual Airflow and Clean Booster, releasing clean air upward and downward

UVnano

Clean fans for clean air

UVnano light removes 99.998% of harmful bacteria4) on the surface of the fan blades, keeping them hygienic.

Ionizer

Leaves your space free from bacteria

With the air ionizer, harmful substances are neutralized, ensuring a clean and healthy environment5).

Refined design

Slim and premium design

Slim profile allows for easy placement in tight spaces, while premium design adds a touch of class and sophistication.

Video showcasing LG air purifier's premium design, fitting seamlessly into various spaces with refined, modern aesthetics
Space saver

Save space, with style and grace

Takes up 40% less floor space compared to conventional 360˚ Single models, allowing it to be easily placed anywhere with access to a power source.

Video showcasing LG air purifier's slimmer design, with reduced space usage compared to previous models for easier placement

*Floor area: approximately 40.31% reduction in floor area compared to the LG conventional 360 single model.

 -LG conventional 360 single model (Φ343mm): approximately 92,401.31mm² 

 -AeroBooster model (Φ265mm): approximately 55,154.59mm²

Streamlined LED display

Breathe easy, read easy

Enjoy effortless control, thanks to a simplified and intuitive display. 

Video showcasing LG air purifier's streamlined LED display, offering clear and intuitive product status information to users

Mood lighting

Lighting to match your mood

Customize the lighting to match your mood. Adjustable brightness creates the right ambiance for any occasion.

*It can be turned on or off and the color can be controlled through the ThinQ®app. (Initial default setting is 'color change according to overall air quality'). The lighting color option is limited to the colors provided in the ThinQ® app. Brightness can be adjusted in 20% increments.

Video showing various moments where an air purifier is needed, featuring the LG air purifier in use.
LG air purifier with brightness sensor and sleep mode, lowering noise and dimming light for restful sleep

Brightness sensor

Enjoy a good night's sleep

In Sleep mode, the air purifier keeps noise levels as low as 21dB, ensuring a peaceful night's sleep.

One-Touch detachable head

Easy-to-clean air purifier

Parts where dust accumulates can be easily removed, which enables quick and convenient cleaning.

LG air purifier's one-touch detachable head, allowing easy removal for convenient cleaning

Filter replacement reminder

Get smart notifications for filter replacement

User-friendly indications will notify you when filters need to be replaced, so you can save time by planning ahead.

LG ThinQ®

Smart living begins with LG ThinQ®

With the LG ThinQ® app, you can easily monitor and control your air purifier from anywhere, at any time8).

*The images and videos above are staged and created for illustrative purposes to enhance understanding. There may be variations depending on the actual product installation environment.

1)Powerful air filtration

 *Reduces mold

  -Test application number: CT24-080951E 

  -Test date: `24.09.11~`24.10.17

  -Target model: AS55*G***

  -Test agency: Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL)

  -Test conditions: ISO 16000-36:L2018 ., Test time 1h, Temperature 22.8±0.5℃, Humidity 51.5±1.0%, Booster mode, 4 stages (rated air volume)

  -Test strain: Aspergillus brasiliensis ATCC 9642

  -Test method: Reduction test for Airborne microbes in chamber space (protocol)

  -Test result: Reduction test for Airborne microbes (Aspergillus brasiliensis). Before operating Conc. 3.2X10^4 CFU/㎥ Vs. After operating Conc. <10 CFU/㎥, Reduction rate 99.9%

 

 *Reduces odors, smog and airborne chemicals

  -Test application number: CT24-078847E  

  -Test date: '24. 9.5~'24.9.30

  -Test agency: Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL)

  -Test subject: AS155GWDL

  -Test conditions: Temperature 21±1℃, humidity 45±5%, test chamber 8.0±0.5㎥

  -Test method: SO₂, NO₂ removal rate test in accordance with the Korea Air Cleaning Association Indoor Air Purifier Test Standard (SPS-KACA002-132:2022) 

  -Test results: NO₂ (over 99.5% removal after 30 minutes of operation, over 99.5% removal after 60 minutes of operation), SO₂ (80% removal after 30 minutes of operation, 99% removal after 120 minutes of operation)

  -Test mode: Booster mode, 4 stages (rated air volume)

  -The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

 

 *Reduces bacteria (germ)

  -Test application number: CT24-058167-02-2

  -Test date: '24.9.10~24.9.11

  -Target model: AS55*G***

  -Test agency: Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL)

  -Test conditions: Temperature 23±2℃, humidity 50±5%, fan booster, turbo drive

  -Test method: Float the test bacteria in a 60㎥ chamber, let it settle for 1 hour, then measure the initial value. Operate the product for 1 hour, and compare the measured value with the initial value to calculate the reduction rate.

  -Test bacteria: S. epidermidis (ATCC 12228, Staphylococcus epidermidis)

  -Reference standard: KOUVA AS 02: 2023

  -Test result: 99.8% removal of Staphylococcus epidermidis in a 60㎥ space

  -The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

 

 *Reduces viruses

  -Test application number: 24-058167-02-1

  -Test date: '24.9.10~24.9.11

  -Target model: AS55*G***

  -Test agency: Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL)

  -Test conditions: Temperature 23±2℃, humidity 50±5%, fan booster, turbo drive

  -Test method: Float the test virus in a 60㎥ chamber, let it settle for 1 hour, then measure the initial value, operate the product for 30 minutes, and compare the measured value with the initial value to calculate the reduction rate.

  -Test virus: Phi-X174 (ATCC13706-B1)

  -Reference standard: KOUVA AS 02: 2023

  -Test result: 98.9% removal of Phi-X174 in a 60㎥ space

  -The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

 

2)Pet mode Vs. Smart+ mode Cleaning capacity

 -Test application number: KR24PWUK 001

 -Test date: '24.10.29~'24.11.01

 -Test model: AS55*G***

 -Test agency: TÜV Rheinland 

 -Test conditions: Temperature 25±3℃, humidity 50±10%, Test chamber Size 4.0m x 3.0m x 2.5m 

 -Test method: Air Cleaning performance comparison between operation modes, Pet mode and Smart+

 -Test result: Pet Mode has 76.9% higher air cleaning performance than Smart+ Mode, Cleaning capacity(Pet mode 6.52㎥/min Vs. Smart+ mode 3.68㎥/min)

 

3)Photocatalytic Pet Filter (light-powered filter) odor reduction test

 -Test application number: KR24XZN9 001

 -Test date: `24.11.15 ~`24.12.13

 -Testing Authority: TÜV Rheinland

 -Test Model: ADQ75801779(Aero V Pet Filter) ADQ75801783 (Aero V Filter), AS55GGWY0(Air Purifier)

 -Test Condition: ILAC G8:2019 and IEC Guide 115:2021, Ambient temperature 23±5℃, Relative Humidity 55±15%,. Air purifier operation for 30 min, Air purifier operation for 30 min, Filter reproducing time for 105 min with LED Module Brightness 4465lx

 -Test Method: Operates the air purifier for 30 min. and then reproduces the PET filter with the LED module. Repeats the process and measure the cumulative amount of gases on the filter until the harmful gas removal efficiency is 70% or less compared to the initial level. 

 -Test Gases: Ammonia, Acetic acid, Acetaldehyde

 -Result: Accumulated amount of gases: Aero V Pet Filter 2,268.5mg, Aero V Filter 1,760.7mg

 -The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

 

4)UVnano

 -Test application number: TBK-2024-009193

 -Test date: '24.09.04~24.09.07

 -Target model: AS55*G***

 -Test agency: KOTITI

 -Test conditions: Temperature 20±5℃, humidity 50±10%, fan with low wind, UVC LED (6 hours On/ 1 hours Off)

 -Test method: Confirmation of sterilization performance for three bacteria using UV LED (low wind, 1 hour) on the upper and lower fans

 -Test strains:

  Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538p

  Klebsiella pneumoniae ATCC 4352

  Staphylococcus epidermidis ATCC 12228 

 -Test Results:

  Staphylococcus aureus: Top 99.999%, Bottom 99.999%

  Klebsiella pneumoniae: Top 99.999%, Bottom 99.999%

  Staphylococcus epidermidis: Top 99.999%, Bottom 99.998%

 -The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

 

5)Ion generation and antibacterial performance

 -Test application number: KR24K5K2 001

 -Test date: '24.11.7 ~ '24.11.11

 -Test model: AS55*G***

 -Test agency: TÜV Rheinland

 -Test conditions: Temperature 20±3℃, humidity 40±10%, Test chamber 30.2㎥, Booster mode, 4 stages (rated air volume)

 -Test method: Place the ion counter at 100㎜ along the wind direction from the air discharge outlet. After drying period, it is exposed without unit operation for 60 min at the center of the chamber floor.

 -Test result: 100㎜ distance max concentration 5,000,000, Antibacterial performance (Escherichia coli) Average 99.5%

 

6)PM 1.0 Sensor

 -Traps 99.999% of particles as small as 0.01µm

 -Test application number: CT24-078042E_M1

 -Test date: '24. 9.3 ~ '24. 9.9

 -Test Agency: Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL)

 -Test product: AS55*G***

 -Test conditions: Purification chamber size: 30.0㎥, Temperature: 23.0±3.0℃, Humidity: 50.0±10.0 %R.H.,

 -Operating conditions: Turbo

 -Test method: After stabilizing the generation of 0.01µm diameter KCl (potassium chloride) particles, operate the air purifier for 1 hours until the dust removal rate drops to 99.999 more %, and measure the reduction in operation. (Reference standard: SPS-KACA 002-0132:2022, Indoor Air Purifier Appendix A)

 -Test result: 99.999% removal when operating for 28 minutes and 10 seconds

 -The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

 -The PM 1.0 Sensor monitors fine and coarse dust particles, so it is recommended to clean the lens every two months.

 

7)AI+ Energy Saving

 -Test application number: KR24J9U2 001

 -Test date: '24.10.24 ~ '24.10.25

 -Target model: AS55*G***

 -Test agency: TÜV Rheinland

 -Test conditions: Temperature 23±5℃, Humidity 55±15%

 -Test method: Integrated Power Consumption of each operation mode (8 hours after 15 minutes from the start of each operation mode).

 -Test result: AI+ mode for the air purifier has 49.6% higher energy saving performance than Smart+ mode (Integrated Power Consumption (Wh) AI+ Mode 28.260Wh Vs. Smart+ Mode 56.085Wh)

 

8)LG ThinQ®

 -Wi-Fi connectivity and product registration on the LG ThinQ® app are required.

 -Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.

 -Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

FAQ

Q.

Do air purifiers remove dust, smells and mold?

A.

The advanced LG's air purification system combines multiple technologies for superior air quality. The Aero V Filter, Dual Airflow with Clean Booster, UVnano, and Ionizer work together to remove harmful particles, odors, viruses, bacteria, and mold, providing a clean, healthy, and comfortable living space.

 

*Please refer to the disclaimer mentioned above for harmful particles, odors, viruses, bacteria.

*Reduces mold

  -Test application number: CT24-080951E 

  -Test date: `24.09.11~`24.10.17

  -Target model: AS55*G***

  -Test agency: Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL)

  -Test conditions: ISO 16000-36:L2018 ., Test time 1h, Temperature 22.8±0.5℃, Humidity 51.5±1.0%, Booster mode, 4 stages (rated air volume)

  -Test strain: Aspergillus brasiliensis ATCC 9642

  -Test method: Reduction test for Airborne microbes in chamber space (protocol)

  -Test result: Reduction test for Airborne microbes (Aspergillus brasiliensis). Before operating Conc. 3.2X10^4 CFU/㎥ Vs. After operating Conc. <10 CFU/㎥, Reduction rate 99.9%

Q.

What is 'UVnano' applied to LG PuriCare air purifier? What is its performance like?

A.

The term 'UVnano' has been coined by compounding the words 'UV-C (ultraviolet)' and 'nanometer' (unit of length). UVnano light kills over 99.998% of harmful bacteria on the surface of the fan blades, helping keep even hard-to-reach areas more hygienic.

 

*UVnano

 -Test application number: TBK-2024-009193

 -Test date: '24.09.04~24.09.07

 -Target model: AS55*G***

 -Test agency: KOTITI

 -Test conditions: Temperature 20±5℃, humidity 50±10%, fan with low wind, UVC LED (6 hours On/ 1 hours Off)

 -Test method: Confirmation of sterilization performance for three bacteria using UV LED (low wind, 1 hour) on the upper and lower fans

 -Test strains:

  Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538p

  Klebsiella pneumoniae ATCC 4352

  Staphylococcus epidermidis ATCC 12228 

 -Test Results:

  Staphylococcus aureus: Top 99.999%, Bottom 99.999%

  Klebsiella pneumoniae: Top 99.999%, Bottom 99.999%

  Staphylococcus epidermidis: Top 99.999%, Bottom 99.998%

 -The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

Q.

How often should the filter be replaced?

A.

The filter replacement cycle is one year. When it is time to replace the filter, a notification is generated automatically. This can also be checked on the product, and via the LG ThinQ® app.

 

*The filter replacement cycle is based on 10 hours of use per day. It may differ depending on the actual usage hours and the environment.

Q.

How do I clean the air purifier filter?

A.

First, separate the cover from the product. Then, remove dust from the Pre-filter using a vacuum cleaner that has a crevice tool or soft brush attachment.

Take care when using vacuum tools to avoid damaging the product or the filter.

 

*Caution: Do not wash the filter with water. Doing so may reduce its lifespan.

Q.

What is a HEPA filter?

A.

A HEPA filter, which stands for High-Efficiency Particulate Air filter, is designed to capture very fine particles with high efficiency. The HEPA filter in the LG air purifier traps particles as small as 0.01µm.

 

*Traps 99.999% of particles as small as 0.01µm

*Test application number: CT24-078042E_M1

*Test date: '24. 9.3~ '24. 9.9

*Test Agency: Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL)

*Test product: AS55*G***

*Test conditions: Purification chamber size: 30.0㎥, Temperature: 23.0±3.0℃, Humidity: 50.0±10.0 %R.H.,

*Operating conditions: Turbo

*Test method: After stabilizing the generation of 0.01µm diameter KCl (potassium chloride) particles, operate the air purifier for 4 hours until the dust removal rate drops to 99.999 more %, and measure the reduction in operation. (Reference standard: SPS-KACA 002-0132:2022, Indoor Air Purifier Appendix A)

*Test result: 99.999% removal when operating for 28 minutes and 10 seconds

*The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

Q.

Where is the best place to put the air purifier?

A.

Install this product at least 1 meter from the wall. If there is not enough space for air intake, air purifying functions may be affected.

The performance of this product may vary depending on the environment (temperature, humidity, etc.). This product can perform effectively in an environment with 40% to 70% humidity. Do not install it in an area exposed to direct sunlight or near strongly bright lights.

Print

All specs

ACCESSORIES

Moving Wheel

Sold Seperately

BASIC SPEC.

Color

Sand Beige

CADR (CMH)

411

CADR (CMM)

6.86

Room capacity (㎡)

52.8

Display(Method)

LED + Touch Button

Energy Grade

Energy Standard Unnecessary Model

Exterior Design

No

Fan Motor Type

BLDC Motor

Noise (High / Low, dB)

52 / 21

Power input (W)

55

Power supply (V, Hz)

100-240V~ 50/60Hz

CERTIFICATES/AWARDS

[ST11]BAF Certification

Yes

COMPLIANCE

Product Type (Model Name)

AS55GGSY0.AHK

Country of Origin

Korea

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

Dimensions_Net -WxHxD (mm)

240 x 997 x 240

Dimensions_Shipping -WxHxD (mm)

335 x 1063 x 330

[EW01] Weight_Net (kg)

9.3

Weight_Net (g)

12200

FEATURES

360˚ Clean

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Fan Mode / Clean Booster Steps

5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)

Fan Mode / Purificatipn Steps

5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)

Filter Replacement Alarm

Yes

Ionizer

Yes

Mood Lighting

Yes

Pet Mode

Yes

Remote Controller

No

Sensor

Ambient Light Sensor / Dust (PM1.0) / Gas

Sleep Mode

Yes

UVnano

Yes

UWB Sensor

No

Purification Mode/Booster

Yes

FILTER

Air Purifier Filter

Aero Series V-Pet Filter X 2 EA, Safe Plus Pre Filter

Filter Grade

H13

SMART FEATURES

[App] Auto On / Off

Yes

AQI Status / Report

Yes

Filter Life Monitoring

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Print

All specs

BASIC SPEC.

Color

Clay Brown

Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)

No

CADR (CMH)

No

CADR (CMM)

3.22

Room capacity (㎡)

24.8

Display(Method)

No

Energy Grade

Energy Standard Unnecessary Model

Exterior Design

Round Type

Fan Motor Type

BLDC Motor

Noise (High / Low, dB)

52 / 21

Power input (W)

52

Power supply (V, Hz)

220~240V / 50Hz

Rated Voltage

No

COMPLIANCE

Product Type (Model Name)

AS25GCBZ0.AHK

Country of Origin

Korea

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

Dimensions_Net -WxHxD (mm)

710 x 800 x 422

Dimensions_Shipping -WxHxD (mm)

735 x 587 x 480

[EW01] Weight_Net (kg)

11.6

FEATURES

360˚ Clean

Yes

Fan Mode / Purificatipn Steps

6 steps (Auto/Low/Middle/High/Turbo/Sleep)

Filter Replacement Alarm

Yes

Pet Mode

No

Purification Mode/Auto Mode

No

Sensor

Dust (PM1.0)

Sleep Mode

No

Sleep Timer

No

Standby Power(Below 1W)

No

UVnano

Yes

Wireless Charging Function

No

FILTER

Air Purifier Filter

Aero Series V-Pet Filter X 1 EA

Filter Grade

H13

SMART FEATURES

[App] Auto On / Off

Yes

AQI Status / Report

Yes

Filter Life Monitoring

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Print

All specs

BASIC SPEC.

Color

White

Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)

No

CADR (CMH)

No

CADR (CMM)

250.0

Room capacity (㎡)

32

Display(Method)

LCD + Touch Button

Energy Grade

Energy Standard Unnecessary Model

Exterior Design

No

Fan Motor Type

BLDC Motor

Noise (High / Low, dB)

53 / 25

Power input (W)

35

Power supply (V, Hz)

220~240V / 50/60Hz

Rated Voltage

No

CERTIFICATES/AWARDS

AAFA Certification

No

[ST11]BAF Certification

Yes

COMPLIANCE

Product Type (Model Name)

AS35GGW20.AHK

Country of Origin

China

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

Dimensions_Net -WxHxD (mm)

240 x 500 x 240

Dimensions_Shipping -WxHxD (mm)

No

[EW01] Weight_Net (kg)

4.2

Weight_Net (g)

415

FEATURES

Battery

No

CO₂ Detection

No

360˚ Clean

No

Battery Charge Time

No

Child Lock

Yes

Fan Mode / Clean Booster Steps

No

Fan Mode / Purificatipn Steps

5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)

Filter Replacement Alarm

No

Ionizer

No

Mood Lighting

No

Mosquito Away

No

Pet Mode

Yes

Purification Mode/Auto Mode

No

Purification Mode/Clean Booster

No

Purification Mode/Dual Mode

No

Purification Mode/Single Mode

No

Purification Mode/Smart Mode

Yes

Remote Controller

No

Sensor

Dust (PM1.0)

Sleep Mode

Yes

Sleep Timer

No

Smart Indicator (Particulate Matter)

No

Standby Power(Below 1W)

No

Usage Time (Fully Charged)

No

UVnano

No

UWB Sensor

No

Wireless

No

Wireless Charging Function

No

FILTER

Air Purifier Filter

Aero Series H Filter X 1 EA

Filter Grade

H13

SMART FEATURES

USB Type

No

[App] Auto On / Off

Yes

AQI Status / Report

No

Filter Life Monitoring

No

Puricare Mini Application

No

Smart Device Connectivity

No

Smart Diagnosis

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

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