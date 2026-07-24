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LG WallFit Bundle with AeroMini Air Purifier (White)

LG WallFit Bundle with AeroMini Air Purifier (White)

AS60G.AS30W
Front view of LG WallFit Bundle with AeroMini Air Purifier (White) AS60G.AS30W
Front view of Wallfit with lights off AS60GLSG0
AS30GGW10.AHK
Front view of LG WallFit Bundle with AeroMini Air Purifier (White) AS60G.AS30W
Front view of Wallfit with lights off AS60GLSG0
AS30GGW10.AHK

Key Features

  • 360˚ Purification
  • Multi-filtration System
  • Compact in Size
  • Smart Sensor & Indicator
  • LG ThinQ®
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
AS60GLSG0

AS60GLSG0

LG WallFit
Front view of AeroMini with lights off AS30GGW10.AHK

AS30GGW10

AeroMini Air Purifier (White)

Designed to fit in

Minimalist LG air purifier with 360-degree airflow blowing clean air upwards and downwards.

Dual Airflow

Minimalist white LG air purifier blending seamlessly into a warm, modern room interior.

Slim & Flat Design

Energy-efficient LG air purifier highlighting a 30.5% reduction in power consumption.

AI Mode

A woman using her smartphone to control an LG air purifier remotely via the ThinQ app.

Smart Air Control

Dual Size Options

Designed for small to large spaces

Optimized for your space — 1 fan for compact areas, and 2 fans for medium to large spaces.

Dual Airflow

Powerful purification for fresh air

Enjoy fresh air with front-intake purification and dual airflow, removing 99.9% of mold, 99% of bacteria, and 98% of viruses1

LG air purifier in a serene, neutral-toned room with artistic light rays showing 360-degree air movement.

V Filter

Clean air with 3-stage filtration

The V Filter’s 3 stage filtration captures hair, pet fur, and dust, while filtering 99.999% of ultra fine particles down to 0.01㎛. It also helps reduce indoor noxious gases such as toluene, ammonia, and formaldehyde²⁾.

Aesthetic Design

Slim and Flat design, Fit in perfectly

The wall-fit design fit in effortlessly, Integrated seamlessly into your interior

LG air purifiers shown in two styles: a floor-standing model with legs and a sleek wall-mounted version.

LG air purifiers shown in two styles: a floor-standing model with legs and a sleek wall-mounted version.

3 Modes

Set the mode for everyday moments

Select the mode that fits your space and needs and enjoy effortless, worry-free air control.

Automatically adjusts fan power based on real time air quality, saving up to 30.5% in cumulative energy consumption3).

Choose your preferred purification level and check air quality at a glance through 4 color-coded stages on the display.

Turns off the display and runs quietly at 23dB to avoid disturbing rest or focus.

Hygiene & Convenience

Easy to clean, easy to use

Easy-to-clean structures and convenient design, helps to ease day to day usage

LG air purifier featuring a top outlet vane that protects from dust and allows for easy cleaning.

Top Outlet Vane

Protects from dust

LG air purifier with a detachable cover, showing front access for easy filter maintenance and replacement.

Detachable Cover

Front access for easy maintenance

LG air purifier with elevated legs, allowing for easy cleaning of the floor space underneath with a cloth.

Easy Cleaning

Easy to clean with elevated legs

LG ThinQ®

Smart living begins with LG ThinQ®

Stay connected wherever you are. Adjust modes, monitor air quality, and get filter replacement alerts through the LG ThinQ® app4).

A woman using the LG ThinQ app on her smartphone to remotely control and monitor her LG air purifier from the sofa.

A woman using the LG ThinQ app on her smartphone to remotely control and monitor her LG air purifier from the sofa.

*The images and videos above are staged and created for illustrative purposes to enhance understanding. There may be variations depending on the actual product installation environment.

 

1) Dual Airflow

-KCL verified a 99.9% reduction for airborne microbes(Aspergillus brasiliensis) under test conditions.

-Report Number: CT25-069387E, Test Dates: Aug.12-Sep.4, 2025, Test Model: AS18*L*AA, AS60*LSA0, Test Agency: KCL (Korea Conformity Laboratories), Test Conditions: Temperature (22.7 ± 0.6)℃, Relative Humidity (50.5 ± 0.5)%, Test Method: Client’s requirement method (based on ISO 16000-43:2025 Mod.), airborne microorganism reduction test in a 30 m³ chamber under Turbo mode for 1 hour. (Before: 6.7 × 10³ CFU/m³ / After: <10 CFU/m³; Test strain: Aspergillus brasiliensis ATCC 9642; Measurement equipment: MAS-100 NT (MERCK), 100 L/min.)

-KTL verified a 99.0% reduction in airborne bacteria and a 98.6% reduction in airborne virus under test conditions.

-Report Numbers: 25-051427-02-2 (bacteria), 25-051427-02-1 (virus), Test Dates: Aug. 19–21, 2025 (bacteria) / Aug. 21–22, 2025 (virus), Test Model: AS18*L*AA, Test Agency: KTL (Korea Testing Laboratory), Test Conditions: Temperature (23 ± 2)℃, Relative Humidity (50 ± 5)%, Test Method: KOUVA AS 02:2023, airborne microorganism measurement in a 60 m³ chamber under single mode (maximum airflow level) for 60 minutes (bacteria) and 30 minutes (virus).

 

2) V Filter

-KCL verified 99.999% removal efficiency of 0.01 µm particles under test conditions.

-Report Number: CT25-067697E, Test Date: Aug. 6–8, 2025, Test Model: AS18*L*AA, Test Agency: KCL (Korea Conformity Laboratories), Test Conditions: Temperature (23 ± 3)℃, Relative Humidity (50 ± 10)%, Test Method: SPS-KACA002-0132:2022 (Indoor air cleaner, Annex A), particle removal efficiency measured using KCl aerosol in a 30.0 m³ air cleaning chamber under Turbo mode.

-KOTITI verified that V FILTER #1 and V FILTER #2 have noxious gas (Toluene, Ammonia, Formaldehyde) purification ability with an average of 0.8 m³/min under test conditions.

-Report Number: 82264011100392, Test Period: Apr. 21–24, 2026, Test Samples: V FILTER #1, V FILTER #2 (AS60 Series, Wall-Fit), Test Agency: KOTITI Testing & Research Institute, Test Method: SPS-KACA002-0132:2022, Test Conditions: Chamber size (8.0 ± 0.2) m³, Temperature (21 ± 3)℃, Relative Humidity (45 ± 5)% R.H., Rated airflow rate: Level 4 (Turbo).

-Test Results (m³/min): Toluene (A: 1.6 / B: 1.5), Ammonia (A: 0.5 / B: 0.3), Formaldehyde (A: 0.5 / B: 0.5), Noxious gas purification ability (A: 0.9 / B: 0.8).

 

3) AI Mode

-To use AI Mode, the ‘Energy Saving’ option must be enabled once in the LG ThinQ app.

-If the LG ThinQ app is not connected or the ‘Energy Saving’ option is not enabled separately, the system will operate in Auto Mode when AI Mode is selected.

-TÜV Rheinland verified a 30.5% improvement in cumulative energy consumption when using the AI Mode energy-saving function compared to Auto Mode. (Auto Mode: 64.755 Wh / AI Mode with energy-saving function: 45.038 Wh)

-Report Number: KR25M990-001, Test Date: Sep. 4, 2025, Test Model: AS18*LS**, Test Agency: TÜV Rheinland, Test Conditions: Temperature 23 ± 5℃, Relative Humidity 55 ± 15%, Test Method: Cumulative power consumption measured by mode. (Measured for 8 hours after 10 minutes of operation in each mode)

 

4) LG ThinQ®

-LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ®.

-Internet connection is required.

-Wi-Fi connection is required to use LG ThinQ® features.

-Bluetooth connection is required for initial setup and device pairing.

FAQs

Q.

How strong is the air purification performance?

A.

Despite its slim design, it delivers strong air purification performance through multi-stage system. The V Filter removes ultra-fine particles as small as 0.01㎛ at a 99.999% efficiency and helps reduce three major indoor harmful gases, while reducing 99.9% of mold, 99% of bacteria, and 98% of viruses in the air.

Q.

How can I save energy using air purifier during daily use?

A.

By using AI Mode, the device automatically adjusts its operation in real time based on indoor air quality. When the air is already clean, AI Mode can turn the fan off, helping reduce cumulative energy consumption by up to 30.5%.

Q.

How can I keep an air purifier clean and easy to maintain over time?

A.

Air purifiers work best when the filter is checked and cleaned regularly. Wall-fit help with easy upkeep by blocking dust when the unit is off and providing quick access to the filter with a detachable front cover. It also uses Ion to reduce up to 99.6% of bacteria on internal parts for cleaner airflow.*

Q.

How can I use an air purifier more effectively?

A.

To get the most out of your air purifier, choose a filter that fits your lifestyle and environment. LG Wall Fit supports five optional filters—Pet, Cooking, Smoke, Allergen, and Formaldehyde—so you can target the specific pollutants that matter most in your space.

Q.

How often should I replace my air purifier filter?

A.

Replacement timing can vary depending on factors like usage time and indoor air quality. To make this easier, LG Wallfit provides a top display that shows the remaining filter life through color indicators, and the LG ThinQ® app, which monitors remaining filter life and sends alerts when replacement is needed.

Q.

Can I control an air purifier with my phone?

A.

Yes. You can control and monitor an air purifier from your smartphone when it’s connected to Wi-Fi. Wall Fit supports the LG ThinQ® app, allowing you to check real-time air quality, turn the unit on or off, adjust mode settings, and receive alerts when the filter needs to be replaced.

Print

All specs

BASIC SPEC.

Power input (W)

43

Power supply (V, Hz)

220~240V / 50/60Hz

CADR (CMH)

463

CADR (CMM)

7.7

Color

Calming Beige

Room capacity (㎡)

59.4

Display(Method)

LED + Touch Button

Fan Motor Type

BLDC Motor

Noise (High / Low, dB)

49 / 23

SMART FEATURES

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Filter Life Monitoring

Yes

COMPLIANCE

Country of Origin

China

Product Type (Model Name)

AS60GLSG0.AHK

FILTER

Filter Grade

H13

Air Purifier Filter

V Filter X 1 EA

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

[EW01] Weight_Net (kg)

10.1

Dimensions_Net -WxHxD (mm)

560 x 540 x 180

Dimensions_Shipping -WxHxD (mm)

637 x 622 x 253

Weight_Net (g)

10100

FEATURES

Wireless

Yes

Sleep Mode

Yes

Sensor

Dust (PM1.0) / Gas

Ionizer

Yes

Filter Replacement Alarm

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Print

All specs

BASIC SPEC.

Color

White

CADR (CMH)

210

CADR (CMM)

3.5

Room capacity (㎡)

27.0

Display(Method)

LED + Touch Button

Fan Motor Type

BLDC Motor

Noise (High / Low, dB)

48 / 26

Power input (W)

25

Power supply (V, Hz)

100-240V~ 50/60Hz

Rated Voltage

DC 24 V

CERTIFICATES/AWARDS

AAFA Certification

No

[ST11]BAF Certification

No

COMPLIANCE

Product Type (Model Name)

AS30GGW10.AHK

Country of Origin

China

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

Dimensions_Net -WxHxD (mm)

250 x 360 x 250

Dimensions_Shipping -WxHxD (mm)

305 x 420 x 305

[EW01] Weight_Net (kg)

2.8

Weight_Net (g)

2800

FEATURES

Child Lock

No

Fan Mode / Purificatipn Steps

5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Sleep)

Filter Replacement Alarm

Yes

Ionizer

No

Mood Lighting

No

Remote Controller

No

Sensor

Dust (PM1.0)

Sleep Mode

Yes

Sleep Timer

No

Smart Indicator (Particulate Matter)

PM 1.0 / 2.5 / 10

UVnano

No

UWB Sensor

No

FILTER

Air Purifier Filter

Aero Series H Filter X 1 EA

Filter Grade

H13

SMART FEATURES

AQI Status / Report

Yes

Filter Life Monitoring

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

What people are saying

* TÜV Rheinland verified ion generation and 99.6% antibacterial activity under test conditions.

- Report Number: KR26040S 001, Order No.: 156177239, Testing Period: Mar. 2–6, 2026, Test Model: AS60GLSG0, Test Agency: TÜV Rheinland Korea Ltd., Test Conditions: Chamber size 30.2 m³ (2.8 m × 4.0 m × 2.7 m), Dry-bulb temperature (20 ± 3)°C, Relative Humidity (40 ± 10)%, Test Method: Proposed test method; operation set to Fan Speed: Turbo with Ionizer ON (power supply 220 V, 60 Hz). Ion quantity measurement: Ion counter positioned 100 mm from the discharge grille; ions recorded for 10 min after at least 2 min operation. Antibacterial performance: Escherichia coli (KCCM 11234) droplets dried and exposed for 60 min; antibacterial activity calculated as {1-(Me/Mc)}×100.

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