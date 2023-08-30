We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Free Happycall "Hi-Pure Ceramic" I.H.20cm Die-Cast High stock Pot + $100 Grocery Voucher. Click here to find out more
LG 647L side-by-side-fridge with Smart Inverter Compressor in Black Glass Mirror
*Based on LG’s internal test results measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of vegetables on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.
*Based on LG’s internal test results comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.
Key Specs
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
646
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
InstaView
No
Door-in-Door
No
Finish (Door)
Black Mirror
All specs
Product Type
Side by Side
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
2 Tick
Door alarm
Yes
Express Freeze
Yes
Internal LED Display
LED Display
Product Weight (kg)
110
Packing Weight (kg)
120
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
Door Cooling+
Yes
Door-in-Door
No
InstaView
No
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
Freezer Light
Top LED
Door Basket_Transparent
4
Drawer_Freezer
2 Transparent
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
Water Only Dispenser
No
Automatic Ice Maker
No
Ice Maker_Manual
1 Lever 1 Tray (Door)
Ice & Water Dispenser
No
Finish (Door)
Black Mirror
Door (Material)
Glass
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
No
Handle Type
Pocket Spray
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
646
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Door Basket_Transparent
4
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
No
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
Shelf_Tempered Glass
4
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
What people are saying
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Buy directly
GS-B6473BM
