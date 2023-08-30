About Cookies on This Site

LG 647L side-by-side-fridge with Smart Inverter Compressor in Black Glass Mirror

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 647L side-by-side-fridge with Smart Inverter Compressor in Black Glass Mirror

GS-B6473BM

LG 647L side-by-side-fridge with Smart Inverter Compressor in Black Glass Mirror

An close up video of water dripping from crisp green lettuce is next to a close up video of water falling on fresh red tomatoes, is next to a video of bright wet blueberries moving around.
LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.

*Based on LG’s internal test results measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of vegetables on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.

DoorCooling+™

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Drinks are colder and food stays fresher with the even and faster performance of DoorCooling ™.

*Based on LG’s internal test results comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

A side view of a kitchen with a black InstaView refrigerator installed.

Enhance Your Décor with an UltraSleek Door

The UltraSleek Door instantly enhances the décor of any kitchen.
A video begins with the front view of the refrigerator with both doors wide open. The interior spaces are outlined in a neon lines and arrows begin to push the lines out to show that there is now more space inside. The neon square around the interior spaces flashes to show the difference between the new space and the old smaller space which is now outlined in a dotted white line.
Large Capacity

Store More with More Interior Space

Enjoy plenty of room to store all your food and beverages that doesn't crowd your kitchen.

*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.

Key Specs

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913 x 1790 x 735

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

646

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

InstaView

No

Door-in-Door

No

Finish (Door)

Black Mirror

All specs

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Side by Side

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

2 Tick

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door alarm

Yes

Express Freeze

Yes

Internal LED Display

LED Display

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (kg)

110

Packing Weight (kg)

120

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913 x 1790 x 735

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

LINEAR Cooling

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

Top LED

Door Basket_Transparent

4

Drawer_Freezer

2 Transparent

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

No

Automatic Ice Maker

No

Ice Maker_Manual

1 Lever 1 Tray (Door)

Ice & Water Dispenser

No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Black Mirror

Door (Material)

Glass

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

No

Handle Type

Pocket Spray

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

646

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Door Basket_Transparent

4

Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

No

Hygiene Fresh+

Yes

Shelf_Tempered Glass

4

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

What people are saying

