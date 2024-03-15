We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
601L Side-by-Side Fridge with Smart Inverter Compressor in Essence Black Steel
Sophisticated Design, Fresh Innovation
Slim Width
Designed to fit into narrow alcoves
LG ThinQ™
Stay connected anywhere
Smart Inverter™ Compressor
10 year parts warranty*
Flat Door with Compact Design
Timeless and Contemporary Design for the Modern Kitchen
With a slim width of 835mm, the Sleek and Stylish French Door is designed to to fit snugly into alcoves as narrow as 850mm in width.
Modern kitchen interior with the fridge.
Convenient Access to Fresh Food and Produce
Preserves the freshness of nature
LG's advanced cooling technology helps keep your fresh produce fresher for longer.
The top part of the image is harvesting lettuce from the field. The bottom part of the image is a fresh salad in a round plate. The vegetables in these two images are naturally connected as if they were one image.
Keep food fresh for up to 7 days**
Linear CoolingTM reduces temperature fluctuations to within ±0.5℃***.
There is a graph in front of fresh vegetables.
Coolness From Every Angle
The Multi-Air-Flow system ensures optimal cooling performance by surrounding food with cold air from various angles, keeping it fresher and colder.
Inside the refrigerator filled with ingredients, blue arrows, which mean cold, are displayed below, on both sides, and on the whole.
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
**Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling™ model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.
***Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment at the factory temperature setting under no load condition. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.
Smart Convenience
Smart Living Begins with LG ThinQ™
Manage your refrigerator easily and receive the latest alerts from anywhere with the LG ThinQ™ app.
There's a refrigerator and mobile phone.
Connect and Control from Anywhere
The LG ThinQ™ app gives you smart fridge monitoring and allows you to activate the 'Express Freeze' feature with just a tap of a button.
Image on the right shows a woman with a shopping basket looking at her cell phone. Image on the left shows the refrigerator front view. In the center of the images is an icon to show connectivity between the phone and refrigerator.
Control your fridge with ease from anywhere
Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification to your phone to alert you.
The image on the left shows the woman looking at the smartphone. The image on the right shows that the refrigerator door has been left open. In the foreground of the two images is the phone screen which shows the LG ThinQ app notifications and the Wi-Fi icon above the phone.
Smart Personalization
Smart Learner learns your patterns to optimize cooling, energy usage, and ice usage. It cools down two hours before the high usage to prevent energy waste. During periods of inactivity or low usage, it reduces energy waste by limiting compressor movements.
The image on the left shows a couple holding glasses during the day in front of an open refrigerator. Only one side of the refrigerator is open, and blue cold air is flowing out of the refrigerator. The thermometer icon, which means cold air, is located below the image. The image on the right shows the refrigerator in the kitchen on a dark night. Below the image is an electric icon, which means energy saving.
*ThinQ functions may vary depending on the product and country. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Smart inverter Compressor™: As Smart inverter Compressor™ can precisely control both speed & distance of compressor parts with a unique direct transmission mechanism. And thanks to its simple components with fewer friction points for less wear and tear, Smart inverter Compressor™ consumes less energy during operation, making the refrigerator so durable and quiet. Compared to the refrigerator with LG conventional reciprocating compressor. Based on VDE testing comparing energy consumption and noise level between LGE model GBB530NSCXE and GBB530NSQWB.
Functional design with a premium touch
FAQ
What is LG LinearCooling™?
LinearCooling™ is a technology that keeps the refrigerator temperature constant within ±0.5℃ by carefully adjusting the supply of cold air, preventing loss of moisture in food and keeping it fresher for longer.
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.
What size fridge freezer do I need?
Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.
What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?
LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer, offering plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.
All specs
GF-B6014EV
