Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
506L Top Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Black Steel Bundle with 32㎡ PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier

506L Top Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Black Steel Bundle with 32㎡ PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier

506L Top Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Black Steel Bundle with 32㎡ PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier

GT-M5093BL.AS35GG
GT-M5093BL.AS35GG
GT-M5093BL.ABLQESL
AS35GGW20.AHK
GT-M5093BL.AS35GG
GT-M5093BL.ABLQESL
AS35GGW20.AHK

Key Features

  • Smart Inverter Compressor
  • Linear Cooling™
  • Door Cooling+™
  • Hygiene Fresh+™
  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
  • Tempered Glass Shelf
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
AS35GGW20

AS35GGW20

32㎡ PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier

GT-M5093BL

GT-M5093BL

506L Top Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Black Steel

Energy Efficient

Energy Efficient & Durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years peace of mind.

*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

Minimize bacteria and odors, maximize freshness

Hygiene Fresh+™

Minimize bacteria and odors, maximize freshness

Keep your fridge clean with Hygiene Fresh+™, which deodorizes and removes up to 99.99% of bacteria.

*Bacteria : Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae
Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.
The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.
Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result where directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions.

Delivers Freshness Evenly

Door Cooling+™

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Drinks are colder and food stays fresher with the even and faster performance of Door Cooling+™.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between Door Cooling+™ and Non-Door Cooling+™ models. Applicable models only. The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
Door Cooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

Multi Air Flow

Multi Air Flow

Multiple cooling air vents distribute and circulate cool air to every corner of the refrigerator, ensuring that each and every food item is properly cooled.
LG ThinQ™

LG ThinQ™

With LG ThinQ™, you can control and diagnose your refrigerator by your smart phone even when you're not at home. Easily set the refrigerator temperature, control HygieneFRESH ™, and diagnose your refrigerator with simple touch on your smart phone.
Smart ThinQ™

LG ThinQ™

LG ThinQ™ is a fast and convenient technology for troubleshooting any issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the smartphone on the appliance. The appliance communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.
Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™
NatureFRESH™

Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™

Enjoy fresh food and produce. Delight your senses for a joyful eating experience.
Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

Linear Cooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

Linear Cooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE Linear Cooling™ model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

Easy Storage
Moving Ice Maker

Easy Storage

LG's top freezer refrigerator has a detachable & moving ice maker which you can easily take out and move this ice tray whenever they need more feezer space.
Touch LED Display

Touch LED Display

LED Touch Display provides the pleasure of operating and enhances elegance of your refrigerator.

FAQ

Q.

What is LG Door Cooling+™?

A.

Door Cooling+™ is a technology that delivers powerful cold air to food stored in the door through vents located at the front of the fridge. This technology helps maintain the cool temperature and freshness of anything stored in your fridge door.

Q.

What is LG Linear Cooling™?

A.

Linear Cooling™ is a technology that keeps the refrigerator temperature constant within ±0.5℃ by carefully adjusting the supply of cold air, preventing loss of moisture in food and keeping it fresher for longer.

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.

Q.

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

A.

LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVnano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.

Q.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

A.

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.

Table Caption
FeaturesGT-M5097PZGR-B2757PZGT-B3127PZ GT-T3867PZ
GT-M5097PZ
506L Top Freezer with Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver
GR-B2757PZ
253L Top Freezer with Linear Cooling in Platinum Silver
GT-B3127PZ
312L Top Freezer with Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver
GT-T3867PZ
393L Top Freezer with Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver
CAPACITY506L253L312L393L
DIMENSION (W X H X D)780 x 1800 x 730 mm555 x 1665 x 620 mm600 x 1690 x 665 mm700 x 1680 x 700 mm
CompressorInverter Linear CompressorInverter Linear CompressorInverter LinearInverter Linear Compressor
Hygiene+YesNoNoNo
Door Cooling+YesYesYesYes
Water DispenserNoNoNoNo
Buy NowBuy NowBUY NOWBUY NOW
Print

All specs

BASIC SPEC.

Color

White

Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)

No

CADR (CMH)

No

CADR (CMM)

250.0

[CR01] Room capacity (㎡)

32

Display(Method)

LCD + Touch Button

Energy Grade

Energy Standard Unnecessary Model

Exterior Design

No

Fan Motor Type

BLDC Motor

Noise (High / Low, dB)

53 / 25

Power input (W)

35

[PI20] Power supply (V, Hz)

220~240V / 50/60Hz

Rated Voltage

No

CERTIFICATES/AWARDS

AAFA Certification

No

[ST11]BAF Certification

Yes

COMPLIANCE

Product Type (Model Name)

AS35GGW20.AHK

Country of Origin

China

Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

2025-03

Manufacturer (Importer)

BRI(LG Electronics)

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

Dimensions_Net -WxHxD (mm)

240 x 500 x 240

Dimensions_Shipping -WxHxD (mm)

No

[EW01] Weight_Net (kg)

4.2

[EW02] Weight_Shipping (kg)

5.7

Weight_Net (g)

415

FEATURES

Battery

No

CO₂ Detection

No

360˚ Clean

No

Battery Charge Time

No

Child Lock

Yes

Fan Mode / Clean Booster Steps

No

Fan Mode / Purificatipn Steps

5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)

Filter Replacement Alarm

No

Ionizer

No

Mood Lighting

No

Mosquito Away

No

Odor Display

No

Particle Density Display

No

Pet Mode

Yes

Purification Mode/Auto Mode

No

Purification Mode/Clean Booster

No

Purification Mode/Dual Mode

No

Purification Mode/Single Mode

No

Purification Mode/Smart Mode

Yes

Remote Controller

No

Sensor

Dust (PM1.0)

Sleep Mode

Yes

Sleep Timer

No

Smart Indicator (Air Quality)

No

Smart Indicator (Particulate Matter)

No

Standby Power(Below 1W)

No

Usage Time (Fully Charged)

No

UVnano

No

UWB Sensor

No

Voice Guidance

No

Wireless

No

Wireless Charging Function

No

FILTER

Air Purifier Filter

Aero Series H Filter X 1 EA

Filter Grade

H13

SMART FEATURES

USB Type

No

[App] Auto On / Off

Yes

AQI Status / Report

No

Filter Life Monitoring

No

Puricare Mini Application

No

Smart Device Connectivity

No

Smart Diagnosis

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Print

Key Specs

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

780 x 1800 x 730

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

391

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

3 Tick

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

Door-in-Door

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Finish (Door)

Black Steel

All specs

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Top Mount

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

3 Tick

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (kg)

78

Packing Weight (kg)

87

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

780 x 1800 x 730

CONTROL & DISPLAY

External LED Display

Yes [External LED]

Door alarm

Yes

Express Cool

No

Express Freeze

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Black Steel

Door (Material)

VCM

Handle Type

Bar

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

No

Automatic Ice Maker

No

Ice Maker_Manual

1 Lever 2 Tray

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Door-in-Door

No

LINEAR Cooling

Yes

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

391

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Door Basket_Transparent

1 GIDC + 2 Full + 2 Half

Hygiene Fresh

No

Hygiene Fresh+

Yes

Shelf_Tempered Glass

2

Vegetable Box

Yes (1)

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

Top LED

Door Basket_Transparent

2

Shelf_Tempered Glass

1

What people are saying

Our picks for you

Find locally

Experience this product around you.