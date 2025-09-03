We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
506L Top Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Black Steel Bundle with 32㎡ PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier
*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
*Bacteria : Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae
Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.
The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.
Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result where directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between Door Cooling+™ and Non-Door Cooling+™ models. Applicable models only. The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
Door Cooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE Linear Cooling™ model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.
FAQ
What is LG Door Cooling+™?
Door Cooling+™ is a technology that delivers powerful cold air to food stored in the door through vents located at the front of the fridge. This technology helps maintain the cool temperature and freshness of anything stored in your fridge door.
What is LG Linear Cooling™?
Linear Cooling™ is a technology that keeps the refrigerator temperature constant within ±0.5℃ by carefully adjusting the supply of cold air, preventing loss of moisture in food and keeping it fresher for longer.
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVnano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.
What size fridge freezer do I need?
Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.
- 32㎡ PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier
- 506L Top Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Black Steel
All specs
BASIC SPEC.
Color
White
Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)
No
CADR (CMH)
No
CADR (CMM)
250.0
[CR01] Room capacity (㎡)
32
Display(Method)
LCD + Touch Button
Energy Grade
Energy Standard Unnecessary Model
Exterior Design
No
Fan Motor Type
BLDC Motor
Noise (High / Low, dB)
53 / 25
Power input (W)
35
[PI20] Power supply (V, Hz)
220~240V / 50/60Hz
Rated Voltage
No
CERTIFICATES/AWARDS
AAFA Certification
No
[ST11]BAF Certification
Yes
COMPLIANCE
Product Type (Model Name)
AS35GGW20.AHK
Country of Origin
China
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
2025-03
Manufacturer (Importer)
BRI(LG Electronics)
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
Dimensions_Net -WxHxD (mm)
240 x 500 x 240
Dimensions_Shipping -WxHxD (mm)
No
[EW01] Weight_Net (kg)
4.2
[EW02] Weight_Shipping (kg)
5.7
Weight_Net (g)
415
FEATURES
Battery
No
CO₂ Detection
No
360˚ Clean
No
Battery Charge Time
No
Child Lock
Yes
Fan Mode / Clean Booster Steps
No
Fan Mode / Purificatipn Steps
5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)
Filter Replacement Alarm
No
Ionizer
No
Mood Lighting
No
Mosquito Away
No
Odor Display
No
Particle Density Display
No
Pet Mode
Yes
Purification Mode/Auto Mode
No
Purification Mode/Clean Booster
No
Purification Mode/Dual Mode
No
Purification Mode/Single Mode
No
Purification Mode/Smart Mode
Yes
Remote Controller
No
Sensor
Dust (PM1.0)
Sleep Mode
Yes
Sleep Timer
No
Smart Indicator (Air Quality)
No
Smart Indicator (Particulate Matter)
No
Standby Power(Below 1W)
No
Usage Time (Fully Charged)
No
UVnano
No
UWB Sensor
No
Voice Guidance
No
Wireless
No
Wireless Charging Function
No
FILTER
Air Purifier Filter
Aero Series H Filter X 1 EA
Filter Grade
H13
SMART FEATURES
USB Type
No
[App] Auto On / Off
Yes
AQI Status / Report
No
Filter Life Monitoring
No
Puricare Mini Application
No
Smart Device Connectivity
No
Smart Diagnosis
No
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Key Specs
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
780 x 1800 x 730
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
391
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
3 Tick
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
Door-in-Door
No
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
Finish (Door)
Black Steel
All specs
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Top Mount
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
3 Tick
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Product Weight (kg)
78
Packing Weight (kg)
87
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
780 x 1800 x 730
CONTROL & DISPLAY
External LED Display
Yes [External LED]
Door alarm
Yes
Express Cool
No
Express Freeze
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
Finish (Door)
Black Steel
Door (Material)
VCM
Handle Type
Bar
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Water Only Dispenser
No
Automatic Ice Maker
No
Ice Maker_Manual
1 Lever 2 Tray
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
Yes
Door-in-Door
No
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
PERFORMANCE
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
391
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Door Basket_Transparent
1 GIDC + 2 Full + 2 Half
Hygiene Fresh
No
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
Vegetable Box
Yes (1)
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Freezer Light
Top LED
Door Basket_Transparent
2
Shelf_Tempered Glass
1
