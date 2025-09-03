We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
506L Top Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Black Steel Bundle with 30L NeoChef® Microwave Oven in Black
*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
*Bacteria : Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae
Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.
The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.
Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result where directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between Door Cooling+™ and Non-Door Cooling+™ models. Applicable models only. The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
Door Cooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE Linear Cooling™ model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.
FAQ
What is LG Door Cooling+™?
Door Cooling+™ is a technology that delivers powerful cold air to food stored in the door through vents located at the front of the fridge. This technology helps maintain the cool temperature and freshness of anything stored in your fridge door.
What is LG Linear Cooling™?
Linear Cooling™ is a technology that keeps the refrigerator temperature constant within ±0.5℃ by carefully adjusting the supply of cold air, preventing loss of moisture in food and keeping it fresher for longer.
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVnano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.
What size fridge freezer do I need?
Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.
- 506L Top Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Black Steel
- LG 30L NeoChef® Microwave Oven in Black
Key Specs
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
780 x 1800 x 730
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
391
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
3 Tick
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
Door-in-Door
No
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
Finish (Door)
Black Steel
All specs
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Top Mount
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
3 Tick
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Product Weight (kg)
78
Packing Weight (kg)
87
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
780 x 1800 x 730
CONTROL & DISPLAY
External LED Display
Yes [External LED]
Door alarm
Yes
Express Cool
No
Express Freeze
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
Finish (Door)
Black Steel
Door (Material)
VCM
Handle Type
Bar
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Water Only Dispenser
No
Automatic Ice Maker
No
Ice Maker_Manual
1 Lever 2 Tray
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
Yes
Door-in-Door
No
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
PERFORMANCE
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
391
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Door Basket_Transparent
1 GIDC + 2 Full + 2 Half
Hygiene Fresh
No
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
Vegetable Box
Yes (1)
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Freezer Light
Top LED
Door Basket_Transparent
2
Shelf_Tempered Glass
1
All specs
ACCESSORIES
Rotate Ring (Ea)
1
Glass Tray (Ea)
1
User Manual (Ea)
1
BASIC SPEC
Brand
LG
Country of Origin
China
Door Color
Black
Door Design
Divided
EasyClean
Yes
Installation Type
Countertop
Outcase Color
Black
Oven Capacity (L)
30
Type
Solo
CONTROL FEATURES
Control Display
LED
Control Location
Right Side
Control Type
Panel Touch
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
Add 30 Seconds
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Completion Beeper
No
EasyClean
Yes
Kitchen Timer
No
Time Setting
Yes
Turntable On/Off
No
COOKING MODES
Air Fry
No
Auto Cook
Yes
Auto Reheat
Yes
Bake
No
Convection Bake
No
Defrost
Yes
Dehydrate
No
Grill
No
Inverter Defrost
No
Melt
No
Memory Cook
No
Proof
No
Roast
No
Sensor Cook
No
Sensor Reheat
No
Slow Cook
No
Soften
No
Speed Convection
No
Speed Grill
No
Stage Cooking
No
Steam Cook
No
Warm
No
DESIGN / FINISH
Door Color
Black
Cavity Design
Square
Door Glass Design
Smog
Exterior Design
WideView Traditional
Interior Color
Gray
Outcase Color
Black
Printproof Finish
No
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)
359.0 x 218.0 x 378.5
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
596 x 348 x 460
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
508.4 x 289.8 x 398.8
Product Weight (kg)
12.7
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
Cavity Light Type
LED
How to Cook
Automatic + Manual
Microwave Power Consumption (W)
1350
Microwave Power Levels
10
Microwave Power Output (W)
900
Oven Capacity (L)
30
Smart Inverter
No
Total Power Consumption (W)
1350
Turntable Size (mm)
305
POWER / RATINGS
Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)
230V / 50Hz
Power Output (W)
900
SMART TECHNOLOGY
NFC Tag On
No
SmartDiagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
