We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
26,000 BTU, Multi Split Inverter Out Door Unit (Up to 4 IDU)
All specs
-
Motor Type
-
BLDC
-
Motor Output (W x No.)
-
1,500 (at 60Hz) x 1
-
Model (Model x No.)
-
GKT176MAC x 1
-
Type
-
Twin Rotary
-
Sum of Indoor Units Capacity (kb tu/h)
-
54
-
Number of Indoor Units
-
4
-
Power Supply Cable (No x mm2)
-
3C x 2.5
-
Min.∼Rated∼Max. (kW)
-
1.45 ~ 7.03 ~ 8.67
-
Min.∼Rated∼Max. (Btu/h)
-
4,950 ~ 24,000 ~ 29,600
-
Min. ~Rated ~ Max.~ (kW)
-
0.47 ~ 1.90 ~ 2.43
-
Number of Ticks
-
4
-
Liquid - mm(inch) x No.
-
6.35 (1/4) x 4
-
Gas - mm(inch) x No.
-
9.52 (3/8) x 4
-
W x H x D (mm)
-
870 × 655 × 320
-
W x H x D (inch)
-
34-1/4 x 25-25/32 x 12-19/32
-
Min. ~ Rated ~ Max. ~ (A)
-
2.1 ~ 7.5 ~ 11.0
-
V / Ø / Hz
-
230 / 1 / 50
-
Control
-
Electronic Expensive Valve
-
Precharged Amount g(oz)
-
1,500 (52.9)
-
Type
-
R410A
-
Chargeless - Pipe length m(ft)
-
60 (196.8)
-
Total Piping, Max (m)
-
60 (196.8) ft
-
Each Branch Piping, Max (m)
-
25 (82.0)
-
Charged Volume (cc x No.)
-
670 x 1
-
Type
-
FVC68D
-
NEA Energy rating
-
4
-
Annual energy consumption (kWh)
-
3031kWh
-
Annual energy cost
-
$818
-
Air Flow Rate (m3 min x No.)
-
44 x 1
-
Type
-
Propeller
-
(Row x Column x Fins per inch) x No.
-
(2 x 30 x 21) x 1
-
Type
-
WLC
-
Output (W x No.)
-
85.4 x 1
-
Indoor Unit - Indoor Unit m (ft)
-
7.5 (24.6)
-
Outdoor Unit - Indoor Unit m (ft)
-
15 (49.2)
-
Rated, dB(A)
-
48
-
Min. ~ Max. °C DB(°F DB)
-
-5 (23.0) ~ 48 (118.4)
-
Type of AC
-
Multi Split Inverter Out Door Unit
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.