About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG PuriCare™ 360° Double

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG PuriCare™ 360° Double

AS95GDWV0

LG PuriCare™ 360° Double

Front View of LG PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier Double in white, AS95GDWV0

Summary

Print

Dimensions

CAPACITY
376 x 1,073 x 376 mm
Dimension (W x H x D)
91M²
USP 1
360° Purification
USP 2
Clean Booster

All specs

PERFORMANCE

Product Type

360° Air Purifier

Model Applicable Area (CA m2)

91

Power Input (W)

75

Noise (Sound Pressure Min*/Max)

25/52

FILTER

Dual Protection Filter (Pre Filter)

Yes

Deodorization Filter

Yes

FEATURES

Clean Booster

Yes

360° Purification

Yes

Baby Care

Yes

Plasmater Ionizer (NPI)

Yes

Smart Indicator (PM10, 2.5, 1.0 Display)

Yes

Cleanliness Indicator

Yes (4 colors)

WI-FI (SmartThing)

Yes

Operating mode

1. Booster 2. Dual 3. Single 4. Smart

Fan Speed

5 Steps (Auto-Low-Mid-High-Turbo)

Sensor

PM1.0/Odor

Color

White

Control

Touch

Off Timer

2/4/8/12 hr

Child Lock

Yes

Filter Change Alarm

Yes

Inverter Motor

Yes (10yr warranty)

Remote Controller

Yes

Dimension (W*H*D)

376 x 1,073 x 376

Box Dimension (W*H*D)

432 x 1128 x 432

Weight (Net)

19.2 kg

Weight (Gross)

22.7 kg

Origin

Korea

What people are saying