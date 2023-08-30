About Cookies on This Site

ASNQ096MMS0 SINGLE SPLIT INVERTER INDOOR UNIT

Specs

Reviews

Support

ASNQ096MMS0 SINGLE SPLIT INVERTER INDOOR UNIT

ASNQ096MMS0

ASNQ096MMS0 SINGLE SPLIT INVERTER INDOOR UNIT

All specs

INDIVIDUAL CONTROL

New Wired Remote Controller

PQRCVSL0

Wired Remote Controller (Simple)

Wireless LCD (Better)

TOOL CODE

Tool Code (Chassis)

SM / UL2

SET WEIGHT

kg (lbs)

13 (28.66)

DRAIN HOSE

O.D / I.D

21.5 / 16.0 (0.85 / 0.63)

CONNECTION

Gas Side mm(inch)

9.52 (3/8)

CIRCUIT BREAKER

Circuit Breaker (A)

15

SOUND LEVEL

H/M/L/S-Low - dB(A)+3

39 / 33 / 25 / 17

RPM

Cooling,H/MH/M/ML/L/S-Low

1,200/1,120/1,020/900/780/400

POWER FACTOR

Power Factor

88.6%

COMPRESSOR

Motor Type

Hermetic Motor Compressor

Model

DA128A1FA-20F

Type

2P Rotary

Oil Type

VG74

Oil Charge (cc)

450

COOLING CAPACITY

Cooling Capacity (kW)

0.3 / 2.5 / 3.8

POWER INPUT

Power Input (W)

510

AIR FLOW RATE

H / M / L - m3/min (CFM)

15 (529)

COP

Full Load

4.9

Weighted

5.5

TICKS

Number of Ticks

5

DIMENSIONS

W x H x D (mm) package

949 × 370 × 303

W x H x D (inch) package

(37.4 × 14.6 × 11.9)

W x H x D (mm) product

875 × 295 × 235

W x H x D (inch) product

(34.4 × 11.6 × 9.25)

AIR FLOW

Airflow Direction Control (Left & Right)

5 Step

Airflow Direction Control (Up & Down)

6 Step

Air Supply Outlet

1

RUNNING CURRENT

Running Current (A)

2.5

POWER SUPPLY

Cable (No. × ㎟)

3 x 1.0

NET WEIGHT

kg (lbs)

11.5 (25.35)

POWER AND TRANSMISSION INTERUNIT CABLE

No. x mm

4 x 10

REFRIGERANT CHARGE

Additional Refrigerant Charge (g/m)

20

Refrigerant & Charge(at 7.5m)

R410A / 1,150

FAN MOTOR

Type

Cross Flow Fan

Motor Type

BLDC

Motor Output (W)

30 W

OPERATION RANGE

Cooling

'18 ~ 32 (64 ~ 89)

