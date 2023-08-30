About Cookies on This Site

LG Dualcool Single Split Smart Inverter Aircon 12,000 BTU (R410a)

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Dualcool Single Split Smart Inverter Aircon 12,000 BTU (R410a)

S4-Q12JA3AA

LG Dualcool Single Split Smart Inverter Aircon 12,000 BTU (R410a)

Summary

Print

Dimensions

Capacity - Min.~Rated~Max.(Btu/h)
2,000~12,000~13,500
Dimension Indoor - (W × H × D)
837 x 302 x 189
Dual Inverter Compressor
Yes
10 years warranty
Yes

All specs

HIGHLIGHTS

Capacity - Min.~Rated~Max.(Btu/h)

2,000~12,000~13,500

Power Input - Rated(Kw)

1.03

Power Input - Max(Kw)

1.29

Color

White

Type of AC

Single Split Inverter

POWER SUPPLY

Power Supply (V, Ø, Hz)

230, 1, 50

RUNNING CURRENT

Running Current - Rated(Amp)

5.0

Running Current - Max(Amp)

6.4

AIR FLOW RATE

Indoor,Max(m3/min)

12

Outdoor,Max(m3/min)

28

MOISTURE REMOVAL

Moisture Removal(l/h.)

1.25

SOUND LEVEL

Indoor,H/M/L/SL(dB(A)+3)

38/32/24/18

Outdoor,Max(dB(A)+3)

50

STANDARD PIPE LENGTH / MAX LENGTH

Standard Pipe length/Max length(metre)

7.5/20

MAX ELEVATION

Max Elevation(metre)

15

REFRIGERANT

Type

R410A

Precharged Amount(Kg)

0.85

PIPING CONNECTIONS

Liquid Side(mm(inch))

Ø 6.35 (1/4)

Gas Side(mm(inch))

Ø 9.52 (3/8)

DIMENSIONS

Indoor (W x H x D)(mm)

837 x 302 x 189

Outdoor (Wx H x D)(mm)

720 x 500 x 270

NET WEIGHT

Indoor(kg)

8.9

Outdoor(kg)

24.5

OPERATION RANGE(OUTDOOR TEMPERATURE)

Cooling - Min. ~ Max.(°C DB)

21 ~ 48

FULL LOAD COP

Full Load COP

3.59

WEIGHTED COP**

Weighted COP**

4.50

