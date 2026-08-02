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LG ARTCOOL™ Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner Set [2 × 9k BTU Indoor Units + 18k BTU Outdoor Unit]
Products in this Bundle: 2
LG ARTCOOL™ USP Video
Energy Saving
Smart Diagnosis
Fast Cooling
ThinQ®
Condenser Unit Z2UQ18GFA1
Condenser Unit Z3UQ28GFA1
Condenser Unit Z4UQ34GFA1
- 9k BTU, ARTCOOL™ Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQ®)
- LG 18k BTU Multi Split Inverter Outdoor Unit (Up to 2 Indoor Unit)_R32
All specs
EXTERIOR
Color
Munsell 7.5PB 0.2/20
RAL (Classic)
RAL 9005
HEAT EXCHANGER
Rows x Columns x FPI
2 x 15 x 19
No.
1
Face Area (m²)
0.19
POWER SUPPLY
#1
220-240, 1, 50
Limit Range of Voltage(#1)
198~264
PIPE CONNECTING SOCKET
Connection Type(Gas)
Φ9.52 (3/8)
Connection Type(Liquid)
Φ6.35 (1/4)
RUNNING CURRENT
Maximum Running Current
0.2
COOLING
Air Flow Control(Left/Right)
O (5 steps)
Comport Air
O
Air Flow Control(Up/Down)
O (6 steps)
4way
O
Power Cooling
O
AIR PURIFYING
Ionizer
O
CONVENIENCE
Auto Restart
O
On/Off Reservation(24Hr)
O
Forced Switch Operation
O
Remote Controller
O
Reservation
O
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
O
CONNECTING CABLE
Power and Communication cable(H07RN-F,included earth) (mm² × cores)
0.75 x 4C
DRAIN PIPE(USING DRAIN PUMP)
O.D / I.D (mm(inch))
Φ21.5(27/32)/ 16(5/8)
ELECTRICAL CHARACTERISTIC
Indoor Fan Motor_Full Load Amperes (FLA) (A)
0.2
FILTER
Pre Filter
O
GENERAL
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
837 x 308 x 192
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
9.5
Refrigerant Type
R32
INDOOR FAN MOTOR
Drive
Internal
Output (No.)
1
Output (W)
30
Type
BLDC
POWER INPUT(INDOOR)
H/M/L (W)
30 / 18 / 11
PROTECTION DEVICE
Fuse
O
Overload Protector for Fan Motor
O
O.D / I.D (mm(inch))
Φ21.5(27/32)/ 16(5/8)
REFRIGERANT
Type
R32
RUNNING CURRENT(INDOOR)
H/M/L (A)
0.20 / 0.16 / 0.10
SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (INDOOR UNIT)
Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
- / 36 / 33 / 27
INDOOR FAN
Air Flow Rate(Cooling,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/min)
- / 9.2 / 7.4 / 5.6
Type
Cross Flow Fan
All specs
WEIGHT
Net (kg)
33.5
Shipping (kg)
35.7
ALLOWABLE MAX. CAPACITY FOR INDIVIUAL INDOOR UNIT
Max (kBtu/h)
18
CLASSIFICATION
Chassis
U18A
COMBINATION LIMIT
Number of Indoor Units (EA)
2
COMPRESSOR
Model x No.
KTN150D53 x 1
Type
Twin Rotary
Oil Type
POE VG74
Oil Charging amount (cc x No.)
420 x 1
Motor Type
BLDC
Motor Output (W x No.)
1180 x 1
CONNECTING CABLE
Power Supply Cable(H07RN-F,included earth) (to ODU) (mm² × cores)
2.5 x 3C
COOLING CAPACITY
Min ~ Max (Btu/h)
4,000~22,500
Min ~ Max (kW)
1.18~6.60
Rated (Btu/h)
15,500
Rated (kW)
4.54
DIMENSIONS
Net(W x H x D) (mm)
770 x 545 x 288
Shipping(W x H x D) (mm)
920 x 588 x 388
ELECTRICAL CHARACTERISTIC
Comp_Rated Load Amperes (Max) (A)
9.0
Outdoor Fan Motor_Full Load Amperes (A)
0.25
Minimum Circuit Amperes (MCA) (A)
11.9
Maximum Fuse Amperes (MFA) (A)
15
EXTERIOR
Color
Warm Gray
HEAT EXCHANGER
Rows x Columns x FPI
2 x 24 x 21
MAXIMUM HEIGHT DIFFERENCE
IDU - IDU(Max) (m)
7.5
IDU - ODU(Max) (m)
15
OUTDOOR FAN
Air Flow Rate (m³/min x No.)
35×1
Type
Propeller
OUTDOOR FAN MOTOR
Output (W x No.)
43 x 1
Type
BLDC
PIPE CONNECTING SOCKET
Connection Type(Gas)
Ø 9.52(3/8) × 2
Connection Type(Liquid)
Ø 6.35(1/4) × 2
PIPING LENGTH
Each Branch(Rated / Max / Min) (m)
7.5 / 25 / -
Total Piping(Max) (m)
30
POWER INPUT(COOLING)
Min ~ Max (kW)
0.25~2.12
Rated (kW)
0.91
POWER SUPPLY
#1
220-240, 1, 50
Limit Range of Voltage(#1)
198 ~ 264
REFRIGERANT
Additional Charging amount(Branch) (g/m)
20
Chargeless-Pipe Length(Branch) (m)
30
Control Type
EEV
GWP(Global Warming Potential)
675
Precharged Amount (kg)
0.900
Type
R32
t-CO₂ eq.
0.6075
RUNNING CURRENT(COOLING)
Min/Max (A)
1.10 / 9.60
Rated (A)
4.1
SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)
Cooling / Heating (@ 1.5m height)
47.0 / -
ALLOWABLE TOTAL CAPACITY OF CONNECTED INDOOR UNIT
Max (kBtu/h)
30
EFFICIENCY
EER (W/W)
5.00
ENERGY SAVING
Energy Grade
5 Tick
GENERAL
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
910 / 250
CONVENIENCE
Smart Diagnosis
O
What people are saying
FAQ
Q.
What is a suitable temperature setting for my air conditioner?
A.
When you turn on the air conditioner for the first time, set it to a low temperature and use a strong wind setting to quickly lower the temperature in the room. Once your room has cooled sufficiently, 25℃ is the optimal temperature to maintain a cool house and save energy.
The DUAL Inverter Compressor™ technology enables 40%1) faster cooling and saves up to 70%2) more energy than non-inverter models.
1)Verified by TÜV: LG inverter air conditioners (US-Q242K*) cools up to 40% more faster than LG non-inverter air conditioners (TS-H2465DAO).
*Initial Temperature (Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature (26℃).
2)Verified by TÜV: LG inverter air conditioners (US-Q242K*) saves up to 70% more energy than LG non-inverter air conditioners (TS-H2465DAO).
*Initial Temperature (Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature (26℃), Testing Time (8 Hours).
Q.
What is the difference between an inverter air conditioner and a non-inverter air conditioner?
A.
Inverter air conditioners operate more efficiently than non-inverter air conditioners. Non-inverter air conditioners have compressors working at the same speed regardless of indoor temperature, turning off when the desired temperature is reached and turning on again when the temperature rises. Inverter air conditioners operate by adjusting the compressor speed faster at higher temperatures and slower at lower temperatures, which means they save more energy than non-inverter air conditioners and enable faster cooling and quieter operation.
Q.
How can I clean and manage the air conditioner?
A.
For clean wind and strong performance, the filter needs to be cleaned every two weeks. Wash the Pre-Filter with lukewarm water or use a neutral detergent for more stubborn dirt. After washing with water, dry the Pre-Filter in the shade away from direct sunlight. Clean an optional filter (Ultrafine dust filter, Fine Dust Filter, Allergy filter etc.) with a vacuum or a soft brush, but do not clean with water. You can use Auto Clean+1) function for more convenient air conditioning management that automatically dries the AC interior when you turn it off2). 1)Initial Auto Clean+ setup requires the ThinQ app or remote control. Check the manual included with the product for details.
2)When the product is turned off, it automatically sets an appropriate drying time based on the operating conditions. The drying time can be up to 30 minutes and may vary depending on the product. The function is set to off when shipped from the factory. The function may be change without notice. Please check the manual enclosed with the product for details.
Q.
How can I reduce electricity bill while using the air conditioner?
A.
You can save energy by selecting appropriate temperatures when cooling and heating and by regularly cleaning the filters to reduce unnecessary energy wastage. It is recommended to set air conditioner to 25℃ for cooling and 21℃ for heating. Additionally, using the kW Manager feature of LG air conditioners helps you use the desired amount of power. To use the kW Manager feature, a connection to ThinQ is required, and it is only available on models that support this feature. Please refer to the manual included with the product for more details.
Q.
How do I install the air conditioner?
A.
Among the various types of air conditioners, a professional engineer must install Split type air conditioners because the installation process requires drilling through walls to connect outdoor and indoor units, and electrical wiring work.
Q.
How quiet is the air conditioner?
A.
Thanks to LG's DUAL Inverter Compressor™ technology, inverter air conditioners are generally quiet. Models equipped with LG's DUAL Inverter Compressor™ technology optimize operating noise to maintain a quiet environment. Noise levels can vary depending on each model, so it is advisable to check the noise specifications of each model before purchasing. In general, inverter air conditioners operate more quietly than non-inverter air conditioners.
Q.
What are the benefits of a dual vane?
A.
Providing you with ideal comfort in any season, the dual vanes disperse airflow both upward and downward, reaching farther and faster. With biomimetic technology, the 6-level angle-adjustable dual vanes offer tailored airflow control at your fingertips. Strong airflow can be directed from both the front and bottom vanes. The dual vanes can send cool air upward for up to 23% faster cooling without a drafty sensation and direct warm air downward for up to 6% faster heating, avoiding direct hot air.
*Date 2023.10.
*Test Conditions: LG air conditioner home environment testing chamber, 20.9㎡/ 50.1㎥, Jet Mode, Indoor DB (33±0.3)℃/ RH (60±5)%, Outdoor DB (35±0.3)℃/ RH (50±5)% 18℃ setting on cooling mode, Indoor DB (12±0.3)℃/ RH (60±5)%, Outdoor DB (7±0.3)℃/ RH (87±5)% 30℃ setting on heating mode
*Test Method: Measuring the time required to drop 5℃ (for cooling)/ rise 5℃ (for heating), from the initial average room temperature.
*Test Model: S3-M12KL2MB(LG previous platform-single vane), S3-M121L1C0(LG new platform-DUAL Vane)
*Test result: LG new platform(DUAL Vane) has up to 23% faster in cooling mode, 6% faster in heating mode than LG previous platform(single vane) base on test condition.
*The performance result may vary depending on actual usage conditions.
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