Alpha+ Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner + Multi Split Interver Outdoor Unit

S3ALPHA.PTO1

Alpha+ Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner + Multi Split Interver Outdoor Unit

Bundle image front view
All specs

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8851434627200

COMPLIANCE

Manufacturer (Importer)

LG Electronics / Thailand

Product Model Name

9,000 BTU, Alpha+ Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQ)

CONVENIENCE

Auto Restart

Yes

Remote Controller

Wireless LCD Remote

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Tropical Night Comfort Sleep

Yes

COOLING

Air Flow Control(Left/Right)

Manual

Air Flow Control(Up/Down)

6 Steps

DEHUMIDIFICATION

Dehumidification

Yes

ENERGY SAVING

Active Energy Control

Active Energy Control

Energy Grade

5 Tick

FILTER

Pre Filter

Yes

GENERAL

Cooling Capacity Max(W)

9000

Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

0.018 / 0.011

Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

818 x 316 x 189

Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

8.9

Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

892 x 381 x 249

Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

1, 220-240, 50/60

Refrigerant Type

R32

Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

- / 36/ 33 / 27 / -

HYGIENE

Auto Cleaning

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8851434633140

COMPLIANCE

Manufacturer (Importer)

LG Electronics / Thailand

Product Model Name

LG 26,000 BTU Multi Split Inverter Outdoor Unit (Up to 3 Indoor Unit)_R32

ENERGY SAVING

Energy Grade

5 Tick

GENERAL

Cooling Capacity Max(W)

29700

Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

21850 / 5400

Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

1.25 / 0.38

Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

870 × 650 × 330

Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

44.2

Product Type

Twin Rotary

Product Type II

BLDC

Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

1, 220-240, 50/60

Refrigerant Type

R32

Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

49

