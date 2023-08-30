About Cookies on This Site

LG 16,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner with Auto Swing

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 16,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner with Auto Swing

UWC186NBAB1

LG 16,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner with Auto Swing

All specs

COOLING CAPACITY

Cooling capacity (Btu/h)

16309

Cooling capacity (W)

4780

POWER INPUT

Power Input (nor) W

1560

Power Input (MAX) W

2200

COP

W/W

3.06

TICKS

Number of Ticks

1

DIMENSIONS

Box (W x H x D) mm

748 x 538 x 835

Product (W x H x D) mm

660 x 428 x 770

RUNNING CURRENT

Running Current (nor) A

7.1

Running Current (MAX) A

11.3

STARTING CURRENT

Starting Current (A)

28

POWER SUPPLY

ø,V,Hz

1,230,50

GROSS WEIGHT

kg

59.5

AIR CIRCULATION

Air Circulation Indoor /Outdoor, Max ℓ/s

212 / 383

Air Circulation Indoor /Outdoor, Max ㎥/min

12.7 / 23

NOISE POWER

Outdoor, Max dB(A)

66

NOISE LEVEL (SOUND PRESSURE,1M)

Indoor, High dB(A)±3

58

FEATURES

Temperature Control

Adjustable Thermostat

Steps, Fan/Cool

2/3

Airflow Direction Control(Up&Down)

Manual

Airflow Direction Control(Left&Right)

Auto

Air Deflection Control

4-Way

Auto Restart

Yes

Air Discharge

Side by Side

Power Cord AWG#:P x ㎟

3 x 1.5㎟

NET WEIGHT

kg

55.5

CABINET TYPE

Chassis Type

Slide In-Out

REFRIGERANT CHARGE

Refrigerant (R-410A) Charge g

1100

