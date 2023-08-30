We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Sound Bars Win Sustainability Awards from EPA
LG's 2021 Sound Bars received the Product Champion Award from EPA(Environmental Protection Agency), surpass the requirements of the EPA's SMM(Sustainable Materials Management) Electronics Challenge.*
There is a green laural wreath around the EPA Product champion award text. Both sides of the Image, Green leaves are placed.
*EPA SMM Product Champion Award recipients include LG Sound Bar models SP11RA, SP9YA, SP8YA, SP7Y, SPD7Y, QP5.
Internal Parts Made With Recycled Plastic
UL has validated LG Soundbars as ECV (Environmental Claims Validation) products because the top and bottom parts of the soundbar body use recycled plastic. Proof we're taking a more eco-minded approach to soundbar production.
There is a front view of soundbar behind and a metal frame image of soundbar in front.
Jersey Fabric Made With Plastic Bottles
Our soundbar designs are carefully considered and we're taking steps to ensure our products use more reclaimed materials. Global Recycled Standard certified that the fabric we use is polyester jersey made from plastic bottles — for each SP7Y model, 6.5 500ml bottles are used.
There is a pictogram of 6.5 plastic bottles and a right-sided arrow and a recycle mark and a right-sided arrow and a left part of soundbar.
*Only SP7Y has recycled fabric.
Packaging Made With Recycled Pulp
LG Soundbars have been certified by SGS as an Eco Product because the internal packaging has been changed from EPS foam (Styrofoam) and plastic bags, to recycled molded pulp — an environmentally friendly alternative that still protects the product.
There is a SGS ECO PRODUCT logo on left top corner. There is a gray forbidden mark on styrofoam image on left and packaging box image on right.
*SGS is a Swiss multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing, and certification services.
**SPD7Y does not have an SGS certificate.
Boxes Redesigned To Reduce CO2
We've rethought our soundbar box with a clever redesign that changes the shape and reduces the size. The soundbar and woofer are rearranged inside the new L-shape box, which allows more products to be shipped at one time. This means fewer trucks on the road, and therefore lower CO2 emissions.
On left side, there is a pictogram of a regular rectangular shaped box and a truck with many rectangular boxes. There also is a CO2 icon. On right side, there is an L-shaped box and a truck with many more L-shaped boxes. There also is a CO2 reduction icon.
*SP8YA, SP7Y, SPD7Y have an L-shaped box. SP8YA and SP7Y have EPD certificate. SPD7Y doesn't have an EPD certificate.
**58% was calculated with LG's internal measurement standards. This figure applies to sP8YA.