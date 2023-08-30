“[#SparkYourHustle]” Contest Terms and Conditions

(a) Contest is open to participants who are legal residents of Singapore, and (i) aged 18 years and above as stated on their Identity Card/Passport (as of 26 May 2023); or (ii) aged 13 years and above but have not attained 18 years of age as stated on their Identity Card/Passport AND, accompanied by parents or guardians.





(b) By participating in this Contest, each participant warrants and agrees to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. For participants who are 13 years old and above but have not yet attained 18 years old (as of 26 May 2023), such participant’s parent/guardian warrants and agrees that the participant including his/her parent/guardian shall be irrevocably bound by these Terms and Conditions. All rules and regulations and instructions issued by LGE from time to time will be deemed incorporated in these Terms and Conditions.



(c) No purchase is required for the participation of or winning the Contest. A purchase will not increase the chances of winning the Contest.



(d) Employees and agents of LGE, its respective parent, subsidiaries and affiliated companies, advertising, promotional and judging agencies, business partners involved in the Contest, entities (businesses and natural persons) engaged in the development, production or distribution of materials for this Contest, and their immediate family members (parent, child, sibling, and spouse) and/or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) are not eligible to participate. .



(e)To the maximum extent permitted by law, LGE reserves the right to change the eligibility criteria as stated herein at any time (with or without notice or reason) and/or determine at its sole discretion whether any participant should be excluded from entering or participating in the Contest.