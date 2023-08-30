We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM Music Flow P7 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
All specs
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
-
184 x 55 x 63
-
Net Weight (Kg)
-
0.71
-
Carton Size (W x H x D) mm
-
201 x 101 x 132
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
-
1.17
-
Easy Connection & Service: Dual Play
-
Yes
-
Update Manager
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Remote App: Android
-
Yes
-
Easy Connection & Service: Multipoint
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Remote App: iOS
-
Yes
-
Battery Capacity
-
2600mAh
-
Battery Type
-
Li-ion
-
Battery Charging Time
-
3 hours 40 minutes
-
Battery Life
-
9 hours
-
Power Output Passive Radiator
-
Yes (Dual)
-
Channel
-
2 CH
-
Power Output - Total
-
20W
-
Power Output - Front
-
20W
-
Audio Input (Portable In (3.5Ø))
-
Yes
-
Power: microUSB 5 pin (Female)
-
Yes
-
SMPS
-
Adapter
-
Battery Status: Stand-by Mode
-
0.03 W
-
Battery Status: Power-on Mode
-
2.5W
-
Power Consumption
-
10W
-
LGTV Sound Sync: Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Playback: (Play / Pause)
-
Set / App
-
Playback: Playlist Play
-
App
-
Playback: Repeat 1/All
-
App
-
Playback: Resume Play
-
App
-
Playback: Skip - Fwd/Rev
-
Set / App
-
Playback: Random Play
-
App
-
Instruction Manual (Open Source)
-
Full
-
USB cable detachable Adaptor
-
Black
-
micro USB cable (5 pin micro USB to USB)
-
Black
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
-
Offset
