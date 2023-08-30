About Cookies on This Site

LG XBOOM Music Flow P7 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG XBOOM Music Flow P7 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

NP7550

LG XBOOM Music Flow P7 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

All specs

PHYSICAL

Size (W x H x D) mm

184 x 55 x 63

Net Weight (Kg)

0.71

Carton Size (W x H x D) mm

201 x 101 x 132

Gross Weight (Kg)

1.17

SMART UX

Easy Connection & Service: Dual Play

Yes

Update Manager

Yes

Bluetooth Remote App: Android

Yes

Easy Connection & Service: Multipoint

Yes

Bluetooth Remote App: iOS

Yes

BUILT-IN BATTERY

Battery Capacity

2600mAh

Battery Type

Li-ion

Battery Charging Time

3 hours 40 minutes

Battery Life

9 hours

AMPLIFIER

Power Output Passive Radiator

Yes (Dual)

Channel

2 CH

Power Output - Total

20W

Power Output - Front

20W

IN & OUT

Audio Input (Portable In (3.5Ø))

Yes

Power: microUSB 5 pin (Female)

Yes

POWER

SMPS

Adapter

Battery Status: Stand-by Mode

0.03 W

Battery Status: Power-on Mode

2.5W

Power Consumption

10W

CONVENIENCE

LGTV Sound Sync: Bluetooth

Yes

Playback: (Play / Pause)

Set / App

Playback: Playlist Play

App

Playback: Repeat 1/All

App

Playback: Resume Play

App

Playback: Skip - Fwd/Rev

Set / App

Playback: Random Play

App

ACCESSORY KIT

Instruction Manual (Open Source)

Full

USB cable detachable Adaptor

Black

micro USB cable (5 pin micro USB to USB)

Black

Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

Offset

