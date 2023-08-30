About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG XBOOM Wireless Multi Room Audio System [ H7 ]

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG XBOOM Wireless Multi Room Audio System [ H7 ]

NP8740

LG XBOOM Wireless Multi Room Audio System [ H7 ]

Print

All specs

PHYSICAL

Size (W x H x D) mm

370 X 232 X 110

AMPLIFIER

Channel

2 CH

Power Output - Total

70W

Power Output - Front

Yes

NETWORK

Wi-Fi Built-in

Yes

Multiroom Solution (DLNA)

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

IN & OUT

Portable-in

Yes

Network: Ethernet

Yes

Power: AC Adaptor Jack

Yes

DISPLAY

Indicator LED

3

POWER

On Consumption

12W

Standby Consumption

0.5W

AUDIO FORMAT

MP3

Yes

WMA

Yes

AIFF

Yes

AAC+

Yes

Apple Lossless (m4a)

Yes

MPEG2 AAC

Yes

OGG

Yes

FLAC

Yes

WAV

Yes

INTERNET RADIO SUPPORTED

Internet Radio Supported

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App

Yes

Smart Phone DMS

Yes

Smart UX: Universal Search

Yes (Local Only)

Smart UX: Music Curation

Yes (Local Only)

Smart UX: Seamless Music Play

Yes

Mesh Network

Yes

Playback: Repeat 1/All

Yes

Playback: Resume Play

Yes

Playback: Program Play(Track)

Yes

Playback: Skip - Fwd/Rev

Yes

Playback: Random Play

Yes

Playback: Drag & Drop Control

Yes

Wi-Fi Connection Button

Yes

Volume Knob

Yes

Function Key

Yes

Power

Yes

Sleep Mode (Stanby)

Yes

WiFi Remote App. Support (iOS/Android)

Yes/Yes

OS Support (Windows/Mac)

Yes/Yes

NFC (Seamless Playback)

Yes

NFC (BT Auto Pairing)

Yes

What people are saying