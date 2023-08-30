We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Enjoy Blu-ray Disc™, DVD, CD and Premium Content Streaming with LG SoundPlate™ LAB550H
All specs
-
Channel
-
2.1 CH
-
Power Output - Total
-
200W
-
Power Output - Front
-
50W X 2
-
THD 10% :Subwoofer
-
100W(Wireless) X 1
-
Audio DAC
-
192kHz 24bit
-
Including Speaker - Front (SPL)
-
80dB
-
Including Speaker - Front (Tweeter Unit)
-
13mm Dome
-
Including Speaker - Front (Mid Unit)
-
2.3inch
-
Including Speaker - Front (Impedance)
-
4ohm
-
Including Speaker - Front (Magnetic Shielding)
-
Non-Shield
-
External Speaker - Subwoofer (Model Name)
-
S45A1-D
-
External Speaker - Subwoofer (SPL)
-
83dB
-
External Speaker - Subwoofer (System)
-
Bass Refex
-
External Speaker - Subwoofer (Woofer Unit)
-
5.25 inch
-
External Speaker - Subwoofer (Impedance)
-
6ohm
-
External Speaker - Subwoofer (Magnetic Shielding)
-
Non-Shield
-
Playable - BD-ROM
-
Yes
-
Disc Type - BD-R
-
Yes
-
Disc Type - BD-RE
-
Yes
-
Disc Type - DVD(NTSC)
-
Yes
-
Disc Type - DVD(PAL)
-
Yes
-
Disc Type - DVD-R
-
Yes
-
Disc Type - DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode)
-
Yes
-
Disc Type - DVD+R
-
Yes
-
Disc Type - DVD+RW(Video mode)
-
Yes
-
Disc Type - Audio CD
-
Yes
-
Disc Type - DTS-CD
-
Yes
-
Disc Type - CD-R/CD-RW
-
Yes
-
Video Format - MPEG2
-
Yes
-
Video Format - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
-
Yes
-
Video Format - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
-
Yes
-
Video Format - Xvid
-
Yes
-
Video Format - MKV
-
Yes
-
Video Format - AVCHD
-
Yes
-
Video Format - M4V
-
Yes
-
Video Format - RMVB
-
Yes
-
Video Format - WMV
-
Yes
-
Video Format - FLV
-
Yes
-
Video Format - 3GP
-
Yes
-
Video Format - MPEG-1
-
Yes
-
Video Format - MP4
-
Yes
-
Video Format - MOV
-
Yes
-
Video Format - VOB
-
Yes
-
Audio Format (Decoding) - LPCM
-
Yes
-
Audio Format (Decoding) -Dolby TrueHD
-
Yes
-
Audio Format (Decoding) -Dolby Digital Plus
-
Yes
-
Audio Format (Decoding) -Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
Audio Format (Decoding) -DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
Audio Format (Decoding) -FLAC (Up to 192kHz)
-
Yes
-
Audio Format (Decoding) - MP3
-
Yes
-
Audio Format (Decoding) - ID3 Tag
-
Yes
-
Audio Format (Decoding) - WMA
-
Yes
-
Audio Format (Decoding) - MPEG 1/2 L2
-
Yes
-
Audio Format (Decoding) - MPEG2 AAC
-
Yes
-
Graphics/Subtitle Format
-
2bit/ 8bit Sub-picture
Text-based Subtitle
-
Video - GUI/ Menu - Language
-
Option
-
Features - Video DAC
-
148MHZ/12bit
-
Features - NTSC/PAL Hz
-
60Hz / 50Hz
-
Features - Resolution
-
upto 1080p24/60Hz
-
Features - HDMI 1.4
-
Yes
-
Features - ARC
-
Yes
-
Features - Deep Colour
-
Yes
-
Features - xvYCC
-
Yes
-
Features - Photo Zoom
-
Yes
-
Features - Video Enhancement
-
Yes
-
Audio - DAC
-
Yes
-
Wired (Ethernet)
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-in
-
Yes
-
Multiroom Solution
-
Yes
-
DLNA - DMP/ DMR(Mobile to TV Streaming)/ DMS(USB)
-
Yes/Yes
-
Audio Return Channel(ARC)
-
Yes
-
3D Video Signal Pass Through
-
Yes
-
Smart Phone App
-
Yes
-
Smart UX
-
Yes
-
Any TV Remote Compatibility
-
Yes
-
Sound Sync (Bluetooth)
-
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off (Bluetooth with LG TV)
-
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off (Optical)
-
Yes
-
SMART Share
-
Yes
-
Firmware update by network
-
Yes
-
Volume on TV
-
Yes
-
Thumbnail (Movie/Photo)
-
No / Yes
-
SIMPLINK
-
Yes
-
Woofer Level Volume
-
Yes (-20~+6dB)
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Auto Volume Level
-
Yes
-
A/V Sync Delay (Audio Delay)
-
Yes
-
USB Plus
-
Yes
-
External HDD Playback
-
Yes
-
Optical
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth(Rx/Tx)
-
Yes / No
-
Remote Control Unit (Type)
-
CB3 Modify
-
Remote Control Unit (Unified)
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit (Battery(Size))
-
AAAx2
-
Optical Cable
-
Yes
-
Instruction Manual - Web
-
Yes
-
OM - Wireless Speaker Reset Guide
-
Yes
-
OM - Open Source(Full / Simple)
-
Yes(Simple)
-
DLNA Set-up Disc
-
Yes
-
Batteries
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Carton Box Type
-
Offset
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
-
700 X 73 X 350
-
Foot (H) mm
-
5mm
-
Subwoofer: Size (W x H x D) mm
-
171 x 350 x 261
-
Net Weight (Kg)
-
7.4kg
-
Subwoofer: Net Weight (Kg)
-
3.3Kg
-
Carton Size (W x H x D) mm
-
1121 x 433 x 226
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
-
15.3Kg
-
Container Q'ty (20ft)
-
260
-
Container Q'ty (40ft [HC])
-
530
-
Container Q'ty (40ft)
-
634
-
Power - Type (SMPS)
-
100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Power - Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W Under
-
Power - Power Consumption
-
33W
-
Power (Subwoofer) - Type (SMPS)
-
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power (Subwoofer) - Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W Under
-
Power (Subwoofer) - Power Consumption
-
20W
-
Power (Subwoofer) - Wireless
-
2.4GHz Only
-
Front Display
-
LCD
-
Auto Display Off(LED Include)
-
Yes
-
Dimmer
-
Yes
-
Standby LED Color
-
Red
-
Audio Input (Portable In (3.5Ø))
-
Yes
-
Optical
-
Yes (1)
-
Ethernet - RJ45
-
Yes
-
USB (Single USB)
-
Yes (1)
-
HDMI: Out
-
Yes (1)
-
HDMI: Input
-
Yes (2)
-
3D / 2D
-
No / Yes
-
Premium Contents
-
Yes
-
Home Menu
-
Yes
-
Screen Saver
-
Yes
-
Auto Power Off
-
Yes
-
Parental Lock
-
Yes
-
Initial logo
-
Yes
-
BD - MHP-Like Interactivity
-
Yes
-
BD - Simultaneous Playback of HD & SD Video Drip
-
Yes
-
BD - Mixed Presentation of Dual Audio
-
Yes
-
BD - BD ROM profile
-
5.0
-
BD - Still Picture
-
PNG, JPEG, GIF
-
Digital Cinema 4K upscaling
-
Yes
-
DVD - 1080p Upscaling
-
Yes
-
Trick Play - Fast Forward (BD, DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA)
-
Yes
-
Trick Play - Fast Back (BD, DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA)
-
Yes
-
Trick Play - Forword Slow (BD, DVD(-VR))
-
Yes
-
Trick Play - Pause (BD, DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA)
-
Yes
-
Trick Play - Forward Step (BD, DVD(-VR))
-
Yes
-
Search - Title/Track (BD, DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA)
-
Yes
-
Search - Chapter (BD, DVD(-VR))
-
Yes
-
Search - Time (BD, DVD(-VR))
-
Yes
-
Repeat Play - Title/Track (HDMV, DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA)
-
Yes
-
Repeat Play - Chapter (HDMV, DVD(-VR))
-
Yes
-
Repeat Play - A-B (HDMV, DVD(-VR))
-
Yes
-
Resume Stop (DVD(-VR), CD-DA,MP3/WMA)
-
Yes
-
Play Mode - Random (CD-DA, MP3/WMA)
-
Yes
