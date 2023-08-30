About Cookies on This Site

Enjoy Blu-ray Disc™, DVD, CD and Premium Content Streaming with LG SoundPlate™ LAB550H

Specs

Reviews

Support

LAB550H

LAB550H

Enjoy Blu-ray Disc™, DVD, CD and Premium Content Streaming with LG SoundPlate™ LAB550H

All specs

AMPLIFIER

Channel

2.1 CH

Power Output - Total

200W

Power Output - Front

50W X 2

THD 10% :Subwoofer

100W(Wireless) X 1

Audio DAC

192kHz 24bit

SPEAKER

Including Speaker - Front (SPL)

80dB

Including Speaker - Front (Tweeter Unit)

13mm Dome

Including Speaker - Front (Mid Unit)

2.3inch

Including Speaker - Front (Impedance)

4ohm

Including Speaker - Front (Magnetic Shielding)

Non-Shield

External Speaker - Subwoofer (Model Name)

S45A1-D

External Speaker - Subwoofer (SPL)

83dB

External Speaker - Subwoofer (System)

Bass Refex

External Speaker - Subwoofer (Woofer Unit)

5.25 inch

External Speaker - Subwoofer (Impedance)

6ohm

External Speaker - Subwoofer (Magnetic Shielding)

Non-Shield

AV FORMAT

Playable - BD-ROM

Yes

Disc Type - BD-R

Yes

Disc Type - BD-RE

Yes

Disc Type - DVD(NTSC)

Yes

Disc Type - DVD(PAL)

Yes

Disc Type - DVD-R

Yes

Disc Type - DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode)

Yes

Disc Type - DVD+R

Yes

Disc Type - DVD+RW(Video mode)

Yes

Disc Type - Audio CD

Yes

Disc Type - DTS-CD

Yes

Disc Type - CD-R/CD-RW

Yes

Video Format - MPEG2

Yes

Video Format - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

Yes

Video Format - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

Yes

Video Format - Xvid

Yes

Video Format - MKV

Yes

Video Format - AVCHD

Yes

Video Format - M4V

Yes

Video Format - RMVB

Yes

Video Format - WMV

Yes

Video Format - FLV

Yes

Video Format - 3GP

Yes

Video Format - MPEG-1

Yes

Video Format - MP4

Yes

Video Format - MOV

Yes

Video Format - VOB

Yes

Audio Format (Decoding) - LPCM

Yes

Audio Format (Decoding) -Dolby TrueHD

Yes

Audio Format (Decoding) -Dolby Digital Plus

Yes

Audio Format (Decoding) -Dolby Digital

Yes

Audio Format (Decoding) -DTS Digital Surround

Yes

Audio Format (Decoding) -FLAC (Up to 192kHz)

Yes

Audio Format (Decoding) - MP3

Yes

Audio Format (Decoding) - ID3 Tag

Yes

Audio Format (Decoding) - WMA

Yes

Audio Format (Decoding) - MPEG 1/2 L2

Yes

Audio Format (Decoding) - MPEG2 AAC

Yes

Graphics/Subtitle Format

2bit/ 8bit Sub-picture
Text-based Subtitle

Video - GUI/ Menu - Language

Option

Features - Video DAC

148MHZ/12bit

Features - NTSC/PAL Hz

60Hz / 50Hz

Features - Resolution

upto 1080p24/60Hz

Features - HDMI 1.4

Yes

Features - ARC

Yes

Features - Deep Colour

Yes

Features - xvYCC

Yes

Features - Photo Zoom

Yes

Features - Video Enhancement

Yes

Audio - DAC

Yes

NETWORK

Wired (Ethernet)

Yes

Wi-Fi Built-in

Yes

Multiroom Solution

Yes

DLNA - DMP/ DMR(Mobile to TV Streaming)/ DMS(USB)

Yes/Yes

CONVENIENCE

Audio Return Channel(ARC)

Yes

3D Video Signal Pass Through

Yes

Smart Phone App

Yes

Smart UX

Yes

Any TV Remote Compatibility

Yes

Sound Sync (Bluetooth)

Yes

Automatic Power on/off (Bluetooth with LG TV)

Yes

Automatic Power on/off (Optical)

Yes

SMART Share

Yes

Firmware update by network

Yes

Volume on TV

Yes

Thumbnail (Movie/Photo)

No / Yes

SIMPLINK

Yes

Woofer Level Volume

Yes (-20~+6dB)

Mute

Yes

Auto Volume Level

Yes

A/V Sync Delay (Audio Delay)

Yes

USB Plus

Yes

External HDD Playback

Yes

Optical

Yes

Bluetooth(Rx/Tx)

Yes / No

ACCESSORY KIT

Remote Control Unit (Type)

CB3 Modify

Remote Control Unit (Unified)

Yes

Remote Control Unit (Battery(Size))

AAAx2

Optical Cable

Yes

Instruction Manual - Web

Yes

OM - Wireless Speaker Reset Guide

Yes

OM - Open Source(Full / Simple)

Yes(Simple)

DLNA Set-up Disc

Yes

Batteries

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

Carton Box Type

Offset

Power Cord

Yes

PHYSICAL

Size (W x H x D) mm

700 X 73 X 350

Foot (H) mm

5mm

Subwoofer: Size (W x H x D) mm

171 x 350 x 261

Net Weight (Kg)

7.4kg

Subwoofer: Net Weight (Kg)

3.3Kg

Carton Size (W x H x D) mm

1121 x 433 x 226

Gross Weight (Kg)

15.3Kg

Container Q'ty (20ft)

260

Container Q'ty (40ft [HC])

530

Container Q'ty (40ft)

634

POWER

Power - Type (SMPS)

100~240V 50/60Hz

Power - Power Off Consumption

0.5W Under

Power - Power Consumption

33W

Power (Subwoofer) - Type (SMPS)

100~240V, 50/60Hz

Power (Subwoofer) - Power Off Consumption

0.5W Under

Power (Subwoofer) - Power Consumption

20W

Power (Subwoofer) - Wireless

2.4GHz Only

IN & OUT

Front Display

LCD

Auto Display Off(LED Include)

Yes

Dimmer

Yes

Standby LED Color

Red

Audio Input (Portable In (3.5Ø))

Yes

Optical

Yes (1)

Ethernet - RJ45

Yes

USB (Single USB)

Yes (1)

HDMI: Out

Yes (1)

HDMI: Input

Yes (2)

3D COMPATIBILITY

3D / 2D

No / Yes

LG SMART TV

Premium Contents

Yes

HOME MENU

Home Menu

Yes

DISC (BD, DVD, CD) PLAYBACK SPECIFICATION

Screen Saver

Yes

Auto Power Off

Yes

Parental Lock

Yes

Initial logo

Yes

BD - MHP-Like Interactivity

Yes

BD - Simultaneous Playback of HD & SD Video Drip

Yes

BD - Mixed Presentation of Dual Audio

Yes

BD - BD ROM profile

5.0

BD - Still Picture

PNG, JPEG, GIF

Digital Cinema 4K upscaling

Yes

DVD - 1080p Upscaling

Yes

Trick Play - Fast Forward (BD, DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA)

Yes

Trick Play - Fast Back (BD, DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA)

Yes

Trick Play - Forword Slow (BD, DVD(-VR))

Yes

Trick Play - Pause (BD, DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA)

Yes

Trick Play - Forward Step (BD, DVD(-VR))

Yes

Search - Title/Track (BD, DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA)

Yes

Search - Chapter (BD, DVD(-VR))

Yes

Search - Time (BD, DVD(-VR))

Yes

Repeat Play - Title/Track (HDMV, DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA)

Yes

Repeat Play - Chapter (HDMV, DVD(-VR))

Yes

Repeat Play - A-B (HDMV, DVD(-VR))

Yes

Resume Stop (DVD(-VR), CD-DA,MP3/WMA)

Yes

Play Mode - Random (CD-DA, MP3/WMA)

Yes

What people are saying