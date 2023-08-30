About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Wireless Sound Bar LAS550H

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Wireless Sound Bar LAS550H

LAS550H

LG Wireless Sound Bar LAS550H

Print

All specs

AMPLIFIER

Channel

2.1 CH

Power Output - Total

320W

THD 10% : Front

60Wx2 (Tweeterx2)

THD 10% :Subwoofer

200W(Wireless)

SPEAKER

Including Speaker - Front (SPL)

82dB

Including Speaker - Front (System)

2Way/Bi-Amping

Including Speaker - Front (Tweeter Unit)

20mm PPS Dome

Including Speaker - Front (Woofer Unit)

40x100mm/4ohm

Including Speaker - Front (Impedance)

4ohm

Including Speaker - Front (Magnetic Shielding)

Non-Shield

External Speaker - Subwoofer (Model Name)

S55A2-D

External Speaker - Subwoofer (SPL)

85dB

External Speaker - Subwoofer (System)

Bass Reflex

External Speaker - Subwoofer (Woofer Unit)

6 inch

External Speaker - Subwoofer (Impedance)

3ohm

External Speaker - Subwoofer (Magnetic Shielding)

Semi-Shield

AUDIO FORMAT

LPCM

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

MP3

Yes

WMA

Yes

FLAC (Up to 192kHz)

Yes

OGG (Up to 48kHz)

Yes

WAV

Yes

NETWORK

Bluetooth

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

3D Video Signal Pass Through

Yes

Standby Pass Through Audio, Video

Yes / No

Smart UX: Bluetooth Stand-By

Yes

Smart UX: Bluetooth multi-phone pairing (Max)

Yes

Smart UX: Music Curation

Yes

Smart UX: FOTA(Firmware On The Air)

Yes

Smart UX: Any TV Remote Compatibility

Yes

Sound Sync: Bluetooth (LG TV)

Yes

Sound Sync: Optical

Yes

Automatic Power on/off: Bluetooth (On / Off)

Yes/Yes

Automatic Power on/off: Optical (On / Off)

Yes/Yes

A/V Sync: 0~300ms (10ms/step)

Yes

SIMPLINK

Yes

Standby Pass Through Audio, Video

Yes

Woofer Level (-20~+6dB)

Yes

Mute

Yes

Dimmer

Yes

Sleep

Yes

USB Host

Yes

ACCESSORY KIT

Remote Control Unit (Type)

MA4(Black)

Remote Control Unit (Battery(Size))

AAAx2

Optical Cable

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Instruction Manual - Web

Yes

Instruction Manual - Wall Mount Guide

Yes

OM - Wireless Speaker Reset Guide

Yes

Batteries

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

Table Stand(Detachable Foot)

Yes

Carton Box Type

Offset

PHYSICAL SIZE(W X H X D)MM

Main

890 X 51 X 85

Foot (H) mm

2

Foot(H) mm

17

Subwoofer

171x390x261

Net Weight (Kg) - Main

2.8kg

Net Weight (Kg) - Subwoofer

5.6kg

Carton Size (W x H x D) mm

946 x 428 x 223

Gross Weight (Kg)

10.6Kg

Container Q'ty - 20ft

305

Container Q'ty - 40ft

620

Container Q'ty - 40ft (HC)

743

POWER

Power - Type (SMPS)

100~240V, 50/63Hz

Power - Power Off Consumption

0.5W Under

Power - Power Consumption

27W

Power (Subwoofer) - Type (SMPS)

100~240V, 50/60Hz

Power (Subwoofer) - Power Off Consumption

0.5W Under

Power (Subwoofer) - Power Consumption

33W

Power (Subwoofer) - Wireless

2.4GHz Only

IN & OUT

Audio Input (Portable In (3.5Ø))

Yes

Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)

Yes

Optical

Yes (1)

USB

Yes

HDMI : Output

Yes

HDMI: Input

Yes

DISPLAY

Display Type

LCD (8 Char.)

LED Indicator Color

Red(Stand By)

Auto Display Off (LED)

Yes

What people are saying