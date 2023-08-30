We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Wireless Multi Room Soundbar [ HS6 ]
All specs
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
-
1020 x 42 x 82
-
Channel
-
4.1 CH
-
Power Output - Total
-
320W
-
Power Output - Front
-
40W x 2
-
Power Output - Surround (L/R)
-
40W x 2
-
Power Output - Subwoofer
-
160W (Wireless)
-
Wired
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-in
-
Yes
-
Multiroom Solution
-
Yes
-
Multiroom Solution (Mesh Network)
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Audio Input (Portable In (3.5Ø))
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth 4.0
-
Yes
-
Optical
-
Yes (1)
-
USB
-
Yes (Service Only)
-
HDMI: Out
-
Yes (1)
-
HDMI: Input
-
Yes
-
Auto Display Off (LED)
-
Yes
-
LED Indicator Color
-
3Color LED (7Color)
-
Main: Type
-
Adaptor (25V, 2A)
-
Main: Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W Under
-
Main: Power Consumption
-
30W
-
Subwoofer: Type
-
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Subwoofer: Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W Under
-
Subwoofer: Power Consumption
-
40W
-
Subwoofer: Wireless
-
2.4GHz Only
-
LPCM
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
MP3
-
Yes
-
WMA
-
Yes
-
AIFF
-
Yes
-
AAC+
-
Yes
-
MPEG2 AAC
-
Yes
-
MPEG4 AAC
-
Yes
-
OGG
-
Yes
-
FLAC
-
Yes
-
WAV
-
Yes
-
Internet Radio Supported
-
Yes
-
OS Support(Window / Mac / iOS / Android
-
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App
-
Yes
-
Smart Phone DMS
-
Yes
-
Smart UX: Universal Search
-
Yes
-
Smart UX: Music Curation
-
Yes
-
Smart UX: Seamless Music Play
-
Yes
-
Smart UX: Any TV Remote Compatibility
-
Yes
-
NFC (Seamless Playback)
-
Yes
-
Sound Sync (Optical)
-
Yes
-
Auto Power On/Off (Optical)
-
Yes
-
Dimmer
-
Yes
-
Alarm
-
Yes
-
3D Video Signal Pass Through
-
Yes
-
Woofer Level
-
Yes (-40~+6dB)
-
A/V Sync
-
Yes (0~300ms)
-
Sleep
-
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
-
Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
Front - Impedance
-
8 Ω
-
Subwoofer - Impedance
-
3 Ω
What people are saying
-
