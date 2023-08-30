About Cookies on This Site

Wireless Multi Room Soundbar [ HS6 ]

Specs

Reviews

Support

Wireless Multi Room Soundbar [ HS6 ]

LAS650M

Wireless Multi Room Soundbar [ HS6 ]

All specs

PHYSICAL

Size (W x H x D) mm

1020 x 42 x 82

AMPLIFIER

Channel

4.1 CH

Power Output - Total

320W

Power Output - Front

40W x 2

Power Output - Surround (L/R)

40W x 2

Power Output - Subwoofer

160W (Wireless)

NETWORK

Wired

Yes

Wi-Fi Built-in

Yes

Multiroom Solution

Yes

Multiroom Solution (Mesh Network)

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

IN & OUT

Audio Input (Portable In (3.5Ø))

Yes

Bluetooth 4.0

Yes

Optical

Yes (1)

USB

Yes (Service Only)

HDMI: Out

Yes (1)

HDMI: Input

Yes

DISPLAY

Auto Display Off (LED)

Yes

LED Indicator Color

3Color LED (7Color)

POWER

Main: Type

Adaptor (25V, 2A)

Main: Power Off Consumption

0.5W Under

Main: Power Consumption

30W

Subwoofer: Type

100~240V, 50/60Hz

Subwoofer: Power Off Consumption

0.5W Under

Subwoofer: Power Consumption

40W

Subwoofer: Wireless

2.4GHz Only

AUDIO FORMAT

LPCM

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

MP3

Yes

WMA

Yes

AIFF

Yes

AAC+

Yes

MPEG2 AAC

Yes

MPEG4 AAC

Yes

OGG

Yes

FLAC

Yes

WAV

Yes

INTERNET RADIO SUPPORTED

Internet Radio Supported

Yes

CONVENIENCE

OS Support(Window / Mac / iOS / Android

Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes

Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App

Yes

Smart Phone DMS

Yes

Smart UX: Universal Search

Yes

Smart UX: Music Curation

Yes

Smart UX: Seamless Music Play

Yes

Smart UX: Any TV Remote Compatibility

Yes

NFC (Seamless Playback)

Yes

Sound Sync (Optical)

Yes

Auto Power On/Off (Optical)

Yes

Dimmer

Yes

Alarm

Yes

3D Video Signal Pass Through

Yes

Woofer Level

Yes (-40~+6dB)

A/V Sync

Yes (0~300ms)

Sleep

Yes

SIMPLINK

Yes

Mute

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

SPEAKER

Front - Impedance

8 Ω

Subwoofer - Impedance

3 Ω

