LG QP5W 3.1.2 Ch High Res Audio Sound Bar
Small and Compact
Small in Size, Big on Bass
Sound goes wide, bringing entertainment alive. 3.1.2 channels and 320W deliver immersive audio for small spaces.
Dolby Atmos & DTS:X
Sound All Around You
Dolby Atmos® envelops you in sound. Originally created for the cinema, Dolby Atmos pairs with up-firing height channels to deliver powerful, moving audio that flows all around you, even overhead.
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.
Designed to be the Perfect Set
The matching design of LG Sound bars and LG TVs are made to complement your home as well as each other. Every design element has been carefully considered so that they become a part of your interior and add style to your space.
Upgrade Your Sound bar with LG’s AI Processor
TV Sound Mode Share* allows the sound bar to use the TV's processing power and AI Sound Pro to make everything you hear clearer and more consistent, even from different content sources. Pair your LG Sound bar with your TV’s AI processor** to help your sound bar produce better sound.
*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.
Sound-Field Expander
Expand Your Sound & Your Experience
Get the same premium sound experience in a compact design. Sound Field Expander stretches and widens the sound beyond the speakers immediate area.
Vibration Dampening Subwoofer
Incredible Sound for Every Space
The compact LG Eclair QP5W lets you experience powerfully immersive sound wherever you place it. A bi-directional subwoofer gives you the same powerful bass as a full-size soundbar but with less vibration. So now you can enjoy movies and music without worrying about disturbing others.
LG Eclair is placed on a wooden, white cabinet and a subwoofer is placed right next. A bottom left corner of TV is shown.
*Speakers may require wired connection to televisions and other sources. Images are simulated.
LG Sound Bars - Designed with the Environment in Mind
LG is doing its part, thinking bigger to help the planet. Certain LG Sound Bars have been redesigned to support this important initiative. Internal parts are made with post-consumer recycled content* while outer mesh is made with recycled fabric from plastic bottles.** Internal packaging is made with recycled pulp***, and to reduce transport and CO2 emissions, the packaging shape has been designed to maximize efficiency.****
LG Sound Bars - Designed with the Environment in Mind
*LG Sound Bar models SP8YA, SP9YA, SPD7Y, SP2, SP2W, and SPD75A
**LG Sound Bar models SP2, QP5, and SP7Y
***LG Sound Bar models SP11RA, SP9YA, SP8YA, SP7Y, SPD7Y, QP5, and
****LG Sound Bar models SP8YA, SPD75A, SPD7Y, and SP7Y
Key Specs
-
Number of Channels
-
3.1.2
-
Output Power
-
320 W
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
DTS:X
-
Yes
-
Main
-
296.0 x 59.9 x 126.0 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
388 x 291 x 185 mm
All specs
-
Number of Channels
-
3.1.2
-
Number of Speakers
-
7 EA
-
Output Power
-
320 W
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Cinema
-
Yes
-
Game
-
Yes
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
36 W
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
-
38 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Gross Weight
-
12.0 kg
-
Main
-
1.6 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
7.6 kg
-
Bluetooth Version
-
4
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Yes
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
Optical
-
1
-
USB
-
1
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
AAC+
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
DTS:X
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
-
Pass-through
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
-
Yes
-
HDR10
-
Yes
-
Pass-through (4K)
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
-
Yes
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Main
-
296.0 x 59.9 x 126.0 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
388 x 291 x 185 mm
Buy directly
QP5W
LG QP5W 3.1.2 Ch High Res Audio Sound Bar