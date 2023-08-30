About Cookies on This Site

LG QP5W 3.1.2 Ch High Res Audio Sound Bar

LG QP5W 3.1.2 Ch High Res Audio Sound Bar

QP5W

LG QP5W 3.1.2 Ch High Res Audio Sound Bar

QP5W

QP5W

QP5W

QP5W

Ideal for installation in a living room, bedroom or games den.

QP5W

QP5W sound bar provides high-quality sound in a small form factor.
Designed to Fit In. Sound that Stands Out
LG Eclair QP5W

Designed to Fit In. Sound that Stands Out

LG Eclair QP5W is the smallest speaker to feature Dolby Atmos, making it the perfect companion for your TV. It complements your interior with a new stylish design, yet provides powerful and immersive sound for movies and music. It's like nothing you've ever seen or heard before.​

Small and Compact

Small in Size, Big on Bass

Sound goes wide, bringing entertainment alive. 3.1.2 channels and 320W deliver immersive audio for small spaces.

Conventional Soundbar is placed on a drawer on left side of an image and LG Eclair QP5 is placed on a drawer on right side of an image. A bottom part of a TV above each product is shown.

Dolby Atmos & DTS:X

Sound All Around You

Dolby Atmos® envelops you in sound. Originally created for the cinema, Dolby Atmos pairs with up-firing height channels to deliver powerful, moving audio that flows all around you, even overhead.

TV is on the wall. TV shows a big, swirling wave hitting the entire city. LG Eclair is right below TV on a white shelf with a sub-woofer right next. Dolby Atmos and DTS X logo shown on middle bottom of image.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.

Designed to be the Perfect Set

The matching design of LG Sound bars and LG TVs are made to complement your home as well as each other. Every design element has been carefully considered so that they become a part of your interior and add style to your space.

Designed to be the Perfect Set1

Upgrade Your Sound bar with LG’s AI Processor

TV Sound Mode Share* allows the sound bar to use the TV's processing power and AI Sound Pro to make everything you hear clearer and more consistent, even from different content sources. Pair your LG Sound bar with your TV’s AI processor** to help your sound bar produce better sound.

Upgrade Your Sound bar with LG’s AI Processor1

*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.

Sound-Field Expander

Expand Your Sound & Your Experience

Get the same premium sound experience in a compact design. Sound Field Expander stretches and widens the sound beyond the speakers immediate area.

Close-up LG Eclair with the right side forward

Vibration Dampening Subwoofer

Incredible Sound for Every Space

The compact LG Eclair QP5W lets you experience powerfully immersive sound wherever you place it. A bi-directional subwoofer gives you the same powerful bass as a full-size soundbar but with less vibration. So now you can enjoy movies and music without worrying about disturbing others.

LG Eclair is placed on a wooden, white cabinet and a subwoofer is placed right next. A bottom left corner of TV is shown.

*Speakers may require wired connection to televisions and other sources. Images are simulated.

LG Sound Bars - Designed with the Environment in Mind

LG is doing its part, thinking bigger to help the planet. Certain LG Sound Bars have been redesigned to support this important initiative. Internal parts are made with post-consumer recycled content* while outer mesh is made with recycled fabric from plastic bottles.** Internal packaging is made with recycled pulp***, and to reduce transport and CO2 emissions, the packaging shape has been designed to maximize efficiency.****

LG Sound Bars - Designed with the Environment in Mind

*LG Sound Bar models SP8YA, SP9YA, SPD7Y, SP2, SP2W, and SPD75A
**LG Sound Bar models SP2, QP5, and SP7Y
***LG Sound Bar models SP11RA, SP9YA, SP8YA, SP7Y, SPD7Y, QP5, and
****LG Sound Bar models SP8YA, SPD75A, SPD7Y, and SP7Y

Key Specs

Number of Channels

3.1.2

Output Power

320 W

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

Main

296.0 x 59.9 x 126.0 mm

Subwoofer

388 x 291 x 185 mm

All specs

GENERAL

Number of Channels

3.1.2

Number of Speakers

7 EA

Output Power

320 W

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Game

Yes

POWER

Power Consumption (Main)

36 W

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

38 W

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

12.0 kg

Main

1.6 kg

Subwoofer

7.6 kg

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

4

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Optical

1

USB

1

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

AAC+

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

Pass-through

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

ACCESSORY

Remote Control

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

HDMI Cable

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

296.0 x 59.9 x 126.0 mm

Subwoofer

388 x 291 x 185 mm

