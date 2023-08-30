About Cookies on This Site

LG Sound Bar SL6YF

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

LG Sound Bar SL6YF

SL6YF

LG Sound Bar SL6YF

Immersive Sound, DTS Virtual:X

LG Sound Bar SL6YF with DTS Virtual:X technology delivers an immersive sound. Utilizing three front speakers and a subwoofer, DTS technology creates a more immersive experience with sound that surrounds you.

DTS Virtual:X is a immersive surround sound format that includes a height dimension for overhead atmospheric effects.
CAV-SoundBar-SL6Y-01-Immersive-Sound-DTS-Virtual-X-Desktop-sub

High Resolution Audio

High Resolution Audio delivers 96kHz sampling rates and 24bit depth, both of which can contribute to more accurate sound, and a more enjoyable listening experience.

Connect and Upgrade to Surround

Upgrade your existing LG Sound Bar SL6YF easily with the optional SPK8-S. The wireless rear speaker adds two audio channels to boost your system's power by 140 watts. Enjoy an elevated, powerful surround sound experience.

Allow the rear speaker SPK8-S to augment your audio system with two 70 watt speakers and a receiver. The two additional audio channels will boost your sound and captivate your audience constantly.

Alt text

*Rear speakers are wired to the included wireless receiver but is not shown in the image.

Versatile Connectivity

LG Sound Bar SL6YF has various inputs and convenient options such as HDMI, Optical and Bluetooth®.

Bluetooth, Stream Anything

Streaming music directly via Bluetooth® from your smartphone to LG Sound Bar SL6YF.

TV Sound Sync

LG Sound Bar SL6YF can be simply connected to your LG TV via Bluetooth® and optical. Enjoy more plentiful TV sound with a simple connection.
Key Specs

Number of Channels

3.1

Output Power

420 W

Main

1060 x 57 x 85 mm

Subwoofer

171.0 x 393.0 x 248.5 mm

All specs

ACCESSORY

Remote Control

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

DTS Virtual:X

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

4

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes / Yes

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Optical

1

USB

1

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

- / Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

1060 x 57 x 85 mm

Subwoofer

171.0 x 393.0 x 248.5 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

3.1

Number of Speakers

6 EA

Output Power

420 W

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

Pass-through

Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

POWER

Power Consumption (Main)

38 W

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

33 W

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

SOUND EFFECT

ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Standard

Yes

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

11.3 kg

Main

3.45 kg

Subwoofer

5.3 kg

SL6YF

LG Sound Bar SL6YF