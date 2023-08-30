We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SN11RG 7.1.4Ch High Res Audio Sound Bar
LG Sound Bar SN11RG
Truly Breathtaking Audio Experience
with MERIDIAN
Creating Sound Together
An image of the "Meridian" logo
Prestigious British Audio, Meridian
Collage. Clockwise from top-left: two images of Meridian internal hardware, a white Meridian speaker, and a Meridian R
Meridian’s Leading Technologies
Meridian's rigorous and research-led philosophy has maintained their position on the limits of what's possible in sound. As the Pioneer of High Resolution Audio and the Master of Digital Signal Processing (DSP), Meridian has played an integral role in the development and adoption of pioneering technologies.
Digital Signal Processing
Meridian Lossless Packing
Hear the Difference with Immersive 3D Sound
TV is on the wall, LG Soundbar is below on a white marble shelf with a sub-woofer to the right. TV shows a couple in a car.
Take Sound to Greater Heights
Wireless Rear Up-Firing Speaker
Fill the Room with the Ultimate Cinematic Surround Sound
The LG Sound Bar SN11RG supports 7.1.4 ch output with an embedded wireless up-firing rear speaker. Always watch TV with the most immersive sound.
Close-up right side of LG Soundbar with LG logo shown on the bottom right corner. Hi-Res logo is shown below the product.
High Resolution Audio
Listen to Uncomparable Sound
High Resolution Audio delivers 192kHz sampling rates and 24bit depth, for more accurate sound and a more enjoyable listening experience.
Close-up LG Soundbar mid-section with audio controls and Google Assistant logo. With Google voice command to turn up volume.
Play Music and More with a Simple Voice Command
LG Sound Bar SN11RG with the Google Assistant. You can play music, find answers on Google Search, manage everyday tasks, and easily control smart devices around your home - just by using your voice.
*Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC.
**The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
***TV voice control with HDMI CES to be available starting with 2019 models.
TV is on the wall. LG Soundbar is below the TV. LG ThinQ logo and appliance icons are shown between the TV and LG Soundbar.
LG ThinQ
Turn Your TV and Sound Bar into Your Control Center
Your Sound Bar can now act as your household manager. Conveniently monitor and control connected LG ThinQ home appliances straight from your living room. Check your the status of your refrigerator, washing machine, air-purifier, and even turn your vacuum cleaner on and off.
Back of LG Soundbar in living room with gray sofa in the center. Graphics of the wavelength measuring the space are shown.
AI Room Calibration
Sound Suited to Your Space
Determine the best soundbar configuration for your space. Install knowing it also corrects fine sound distortion from objects in your room in only 15 seconds.
*AI Room Calibration is a automatic sound tuning technology that compensates for the environment the Sound Bar is placed, by using Algorithms that improve the Sound Bar’s sonic performance.
A TV is shown on a gray wall and LG Soundbar below it on a gray shelf. TV shows a conductor conducting an orchestra.
AI Sound Pro
Adaptive Audio for Everything You Watch
AI Sound Pro automatically analyzes content to instantly optimize audio settings for what’s playing. Catch every detail with crystal clear dialogue or more punchy powerful action, depending on the genre.
TV and Soundbar are seen from the front. TV shows man riding snowmobile in the snowy mountains. HDMI 2.1 logo is below TV.
eARC
Fully Enjoy Entertainment the Best Way Possible
HDMI eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) allows lossless transmission of uncompressed 5.1 ch and 7.1 ch audio, and even HBR(High Bit Rate) audio such as Dolby Atmos® and DTS: X® on compatible TVs.
*Image is simulated.
Connect More Conveniently
Add Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® connectivity to your audio setup, or conveniently connect and play using optical or dual HDMI cables.
Close-up LG Soundbar right side with LG logo on the bottom right corner. Connectivity icons shown above the product.
