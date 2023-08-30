About Cookies on This Site

LG SN4 2.1Ch High Res Audio Soundbar with AI Sound Pro

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

SN4

SN4

LG SN4 2.1Ch High Res Audio Soundbar with AI Sound Pro

Front view of LG SN4Y 2.1Ch Sound Bar with subwoofer, and DTS Digital Surround, SN4
Close up view of carbon woofer
Carbon Woofer

Pursue High Fidelity Sound

Each woofer unit is designed with a carbon diaphragm to secure excellent clarity.

A TV is shown on a gray wall and LG Soundbar below it on a gray shelf. TV shows a conductor conducting an orchestra.

AI Sound Pro

 

Adaptive Audio for Everything You Watch

AI Sound Pro automatically analyzes content to instantly optimize audio settings for what’s playing. Catch every detail with crystal clear dialogue or more punchy powerful action, depending on the genre.

Sound bar is on the white shelf and left side, there is sub woofer. The subwoofer looks bigger because it's more forward.

Wireless Subwoofer

Add More Power Easily

Feel the beat with the powerful LG Sound Bar SN4 wireless subwoofer. Pumping out an extra 200 watts, it’s sounds good and it’s convenient to install.

Close-up LG Soundbar right side with LG logo on the bottom right corner. Connectivity icons shown above the product.

Connectivity

Connect More Conveniently

Add Bluetooth® connectivity to your audio setup, or conveniently connect and play using optical or HDMI cables.

Close-up right side of LG Soundbar next to smartphone. Two devices are on the white shelf.

Bluetooth® Streaming

Stream Smart for Quality Sound

Stream music directly from your smartphone to LG Sound Bar SN4 via Bluetooth®. Exceptional sound for all your music is now all within your reach.

The TV is attached to the wall, and the sound bar is on a white shelf. TV showing a man plays guitar.

TV Sound Sync

Sync Seamlessly

LG Sound Bar SN4 can be simply connected to your LG TV via Bluetooth® or optical. Your complete TV audio experience is ready in no time.

Key Specs

Number of Channels

2.1

Output Power

300 W

Main

890 x 57 x 85 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 390 x 261 mm

All specs

ACCESSORY

Optical Cable

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

DTS Virtual:X

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

4

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Optical

1

USB

1

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

- / Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

890 x 57 x 85 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 390 x 261 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

2.1

Number of Speakers

3 EA

Output Power

300 W

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

Pass-through

Yes

POWER

Power Consumption (Main)

23 W

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

33 W

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Standard

Yes

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

9.4 kg

Main

2.1 kg

Subwoofer

5.3 kg

Front view of LG SN4Y 2.1Ch Sound Bar with subwoofer, and DTS Digital Surround, SN4

SN4

LG SN4 2.1Ch High Res Audio Soundbar with AI Sound Pro