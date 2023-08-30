We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SN7Y 3.1.2Ch High Res Audio Soundbar with MERIDIAN Technology
LG Sound Bar SN7Y
Truly Breathtaking Audio Experience
Creating Sound Together
An image of the "Meridian" logo
Prestigious British Audio, Meridian
Collage. Clockwise from top-left: two images of Meridian internal hardware, a white Meridian speaker, and a Meridian R
Meridian’s Leading Technologies
Meridian's rigorous and research-led philosophy has maintained their position on the limits of what's possible in sound. As the Pioneer of High Resolution Audio and the Master of Digital Signal Processing (DSP), Meridian has played an integral role in the development and adoption of pioneering technologies.
Digital Signal Processing
Meridian Lossless Packing
Hear the Difference with Immersive 3D Sound
TV is on the wall, LG Soundbar is below on a white marble shelf with a sub-woofer to the right. TV shows a couple in a car.
Take Sound to Greater Heights
3.1.2 ch(Rear Speaker Ready)
Fill the Room with the Ultimate Cinematic Surround Sound
The LG Sound Bar SN7Y supports wireless connectivity for 5.1.2 ch output so you can always watch TV with the most immersive sound.
*Rear speakers are wired to the included wireless receiver but is not shown in the image.
Close-up right side of LG Soundbar with LG logo shown on the bottom right corner. Hi-Res logo is shown below the product.
High Resolution Audio
Listen to Uncomparable Sound
High Resolution Audio delivers 96kHz sampling rates and 24bit depth, for more accurate sound and a more enjoyable listening experience.
TV is on the wall. LG Soundbar is below the TV. LG ThinQ logo and appliance icons are shown between the TV and LG Soundbar.
LG ThinQ
Turn Your TV and Sound Bar into Your Control Center
Your Sound Bar can now act as your household manager. Conveniently monitor and control connected LG ThinQ home appliances straight from your living room. Check your the status of your refrigerator, washing machine, air-purifier, and even turn your vacuum cleaner on and off.
A TV is shown on a gray wall and LG Soundbar below it on a gray shelf. TV shows a conductor conducting an orchestra.
AI Sound Pro
Adaptive Audio for Everything You Watch
AI Sound Pro automatically analyzes content to instantly optimize audio settings for what’s playing. Catch every detail with crystal clear dialogue or more punchy powerful action, depending on the genre.
Front side of sound bar on the deck connected TV and blue ray player
4K Pass-Through
Audio & Visuals Seamlessly In-sync
The LG Sound Bar SN7Y delivers 4K content, including HDR and Dolby Vision, with no loss to quality or performance for a fully connected TV & audio experience.
*Image is simulated.
Connectivity
Connect More Conveniently
Add Bluetooth® connectivity to your audio setup, or conveniently connect and play using optical or HDMI cables.
Close-up LG Soundbar right side with LG logo on the bottom right corner. Connectivity icons shown above the product.
Key Specs
Number of Channels
3.1.2
Output Power
380 W
Dolby Atmos
Yes
DTS:X
Yes
Main
890 x 65 x 119 mm
Subwoofer
180 x 394 x 290 mm
All specs
Optical Cable
Yes
Remote Control
Yes
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
Warranty Card
Yes
AAC
Yes
AAC+
Yes
Dolby Atmos
Yes
Dolby Digital
Yes
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
DTS:X
Yes
Bluetooth Version
4
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
HDMI In
1
HDMI Out
1
Optical
1
USB
1
Wireless Rear Ready
Yes
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
- / Yes
Main
890 x 65 x 119 mm
Subwoofer
180 x 394 x 290 mm
Number of Channels
3.1.2
Number of Speakers
8 EA
Output Power
380 W
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
Dolby Vision
Yes
HDR10
Yes
Pass-through
Yes
Pass-through (4K)
Yes
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
Upbit / Upsampling
24bit/96kHz
Power Consumption (Main)
38 W
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
33 W
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
AI Sound Pro
Yes
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
Movie
Yes
Music
Yes
Standard
Yes
Gross Weight
11.8 kg
Main
3.7 kg
Subwoofer
5.8 kg
SN7Y
LG SN7Y 3.1.2Ch High Res Audio Soundbar with MERIDIAN Technology