LG SN7Y 3.1.2Ch High Res Audio Soundbar with MERIDIAN Technology

LG SN7Y 3.1.2Ch High Res Audio Soundbar with MERIDIAN Technology

SN7Y

LG SN7Y 3.1.2Ch High Res Audio Soundbar with MERIDIAN Technology

Front view of LG SN7Y 3.1.2Ch High Res Audio Sound Bar and subwoofer, with Meridian Technology, SN7Y

LG Sound Bar SN7Y

 

Truly Breathtaking Audio Experience

with MERIDIAN

Elevates sound and creates a wide soundstage with advanced signal processing technology

Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos

Powerful and more realistic audio entertainment

3.1.2 ch Surround System

For the premium home theater experience

Hi-Resolution Audio

For accurate sound of highest quality
Close-up of LG Soundbar left side with Meridian logo shown on bottom left corner. Bottom left side of TV is also visible.
LG Sound Bar SN7Y

The Best Sound for Your Cinematic Experience

Creating Sound Together

An image of the "Meridian" logo

Prestigious British Audio, Meridian

Since 1977, Meridian has delivered innovative and elegant high-performance audio solutions. They have pushed boundaries, disrupted norms, and delivered products that have redefined how people enjoy their music and movies, wherever they are.

Collage. Clockwise from top-left: two images of Meridian internal hardware, a white Meridian speaker, and a Meridian R

Meridian’s Leading Technologies

Meridian's rigorous and research-led philosophy has maintained their position on the limits of what's possible in sound. As the Pioneer of High Resolution Audio and the Master of Digital Signal Processing (DSP), Meridian has played an integral role in the development and adoption of pioneering technologies.

Digital Signal Processing

DSP allows absolute control over the audio signal, enabling the design of advanced technologies that can enhance the listening experience in any context.

Meridian Lossless Packing

Meridian has been a long-term collaborator and technology partner with Dolby. Meridian Lossless Packing technology is licensed to Dolby as the standard for DVD audio.

Master Quality Authenticated

Meridian developed MQA - the revolutionary technology for efficiently streaming music with the highest possible sound quality.
Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos

Hear the Difference with Immersive 3D Sound

The LG Sound Bar SN7Y meets Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X to transform your home into a theater, for the most immersive viewing of all your favorite movies.

TV is on the wall, LG Soundbar is below on a white marble shelf with a sub-woofer to the right. TV shows a couple in a car.

Take Sound to Greater Heights

Dolby Atmos takes surround sound to a higher level with a third overhead dimension. By tracking audio objects moving within a scene, the new LG Sound Bars delivers aerial sounds from all directions, up and down, right and left for to simulate the cinematic audio experience.
Video preview showing how Dolby technology delivers dimensional sound

3.1.2 ch(Rear Speaker Ready)

Fill the Room with the Ultimate Cinematic Surround Sound

The LG Sound Bar SN7Y supports wireless connectivity for 5.1.2 ch output so you can always watch TV with the most immersive sound.

*Rear speakers are wired to the included wireless receiver but is not shown in the image.

Close-up right side of LG Soundbar with LG logo shown on the bottom right corner. Hi-Res logo is shown below the product.

High Resolution Audio

Listen to Uncomparable Sound

High Resolution Audio delivers 96kHz sampling rates and 24bit depth, for more accurate sound and a more enjoyable listening experience.

TV is on the wall. LG Soundbar is below the TV. LG ThinQ logo and appliance icons are shown between the TV and LG Soundbar.

LG ThinQ

Turn Your TV and Sound Bar into Your Control Center

Your Sound Bar can now act as your household manager. Conveniently monitor and control connected LG ThinQ home appliances straight from your living room. Check your the status of your refrigerator, washing machine, air-purifier, and even turn your vacuum cleaner on and off.

A TV is shown on a gray wall and LG Soundbar below it on a gray shelf. TV shows a conductor conducting an orchestra.

AI Sound Pro

Adaptive Audio for Everything You Watch

AI Sound Pro automatically analyzes content to instantly optimize audio settings for what’s playing. Catch every detail with crystal clear dialogue or more punchy powerful action, depending on the genre.

Front side of sound bar on the deck connected TV and blue ray player

4K Pass-Through

Audio & Visuals Seamlessly In-sync

The LG Sound Bar SN7Y delivers 4K content, including HDR and Dolby Vision, with no loss to quality or performance for a fully connected TV & audio experience.

*Image is simulated.

Connectivity

Connect More Conveniently

Add Bluetooth® connectivity to your audio setup, or conveniently connect and play using optical or HDMI cables.

 

Close-up LG Soundbar right side with LG logo on the bottom right corner. Connectivity icons shown above the product.

Key Specs

Number of Channels

3.1.2

Output Power

380 W

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

Main

890 x 65 x 119 mm

Subwoofer

180 x 394 x 290 mm

All specs

ACCESSORY

Optical Cable

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

AAC+

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

4

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Optical

1

USB

1

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

- / Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

890 x 65 x 119 mm

Subwoofer

180 x 394 x 290 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

3.1.2

Number of Speakers

8 EA

Output Power

380 W

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Pass-through

Yes

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

POWER

Power Consumption (Main)

38 W

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

33 W

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Movie

Yes

Music

Yes

Standard

Yes

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

11.8 kg

Main

3.7 kg

Subwoofer

5.8 kg

