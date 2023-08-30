LG WOWCAST WTP3

About Cookies on This Site

An eye-view front of a left side of WOWCAST
A right-sided diagonal view of WOWCAST from a slight top. WOWCAST is placed on a light gray background. A product logo LG WOWCAST is placed above copy.

Seamless connection with Wi-Fi audio dongle for Sound Bar

Wireless high-quality audio between TV and Sound Bar with LG WOWCAST

Use LG WOWCAST for a wireless connection of LG Sound Bar and your TV to enjoy high-quality sound in a more convenient way. It can transmit up to 7.1.4 channels and output Dolby Atmos for a more satisfying audio experience.

WOWCAST and TV are placed on a light gray background. There is a waterfall image on TV screen. There is a wireless icon between TV and Sound Bar. There is also a small image of a back of TV where WOWCAST is attached and connected in right corner of image.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only. The actual location of cable ports may vary depending on TV products or models.
**A power cable has to be connected in order to activate the Sound Bar.

There are multiple TVs in line on both left and right side. There is a WOWCAST product placed in the middle of an image. LG WOWCAST product logo is placed in the middle right above the product.

Compatible with variety of TVs

Connect to any TV regardless of the brand as long as it has ARC or eARC.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only. WOWCAST should be connected to TV's HDMI ARC or HDMI eARC in order to be activated in real life.

An image shows the back of a close-up of TV and WOWCAST is attached to the back of TV connected to TV via HDMI port.

Compact size &
Easy setup

Simple setup with no apps required. Just plug & play! LG WOWCAST eliminated all the complicated steps for you. Simply connect it to your TV via an HDMI and a USB cable, and you are all set. Also, let's keep it organized. With its compact size, it neatly fits the back of TV screens even for the wall-mounted ones.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only. The actual location of cable ports may vary depending on TV products or models.

How-to Setup Video
Print

All specs

DIMENSION

Size-W x H x D mm

65 x 13 x 85

Weight-Attaching Sheet (Adhesive Tape)

Yes

Weight-KG

0.056

AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM PASS-THROUGH)

AAC / AAC+

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

Dolby Digital Plus

Yes

Dolby TrueHD

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

DTS-HD High Resolution

Yes

DTS-HD Master Audio

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

LPCM

Yes

ACCESSORIES

Manual-Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)

Yes (Simple)

Manual-Warranty Card

Yes

Manual-Web Manual (File)

Yes (Full)

Others-Attaching Sheet (Adhesive Tape)

Yes

Others-HDMI Cable

1

Others-USB Cable

1

CONNECTIVITY

General-HDMI ARC/eARC

Yes (1)

General-USB (Power Supply Only)

Yes (1 / C Type)

Wireless-Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)

Yes / Yes

CONVENIENCE

Auto Detect / Auto Connection

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

HDMI Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC)

Yes

HDMI Simplink

Yes

LG Sound Mode Share

Yes

NSU

Yes

Reset Button

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

GENERAL

Brand Information

LG WOWCAST

Matching Sound Bar Model-2020

SN11RG/SN11R/DSN11RG
SN10YG/SN10Y/DSN10YG
SN9YG/SN9Y/DSN9YG
SN8YG/SN8Y/DSN8YG
SNC75

Matching Sound Bar Model-2021

SP11RA/DSP11RA
SP9YA/SP9A/DSP9YA
SP8YA/SP8A/DSP8YA
SPD75YA/SPD75A

Matching Sound Bar Model-2022

S95QR / DS95QR
S90QY / DS90QY
S80QR / DS80QR
S80QY / DS80QY

POWER

Power Consumption

2.5W

USB (C Type)

5V

