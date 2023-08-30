We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG WOWCAST WTP3
Wireless high-quality audio between TV and Sound Bar with LG WOWCAST
WOWCAST and TV are placed on a light gray background. There is a waterfall image on TV screen. There is a wireless icon between TV and Sound Bar. There is also a small image of a back of TV where WOWCAST is attached and connected in right corner of image.
*The image shown is for illustration purposes only. The actual location of cable ports may vary depending on TV products or models.
**A power cable has to be connected in order to activate the Sound Bar.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only. WOWCAST should be connected to TV's HDMI ARC or HDMI eARC in order to be activated in real life.
*The image shown is for illustration purposes only. The actual location of cable ports may vary depending on TV products or models.
All specs
-
Size-W x H x D mm
-
65 x 13 x 85
-
Weight-Attaching Sheet (Adhesive Tape)
-
Yes
-
Weight-KG
-
0.056
-
AAC / AAC+
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
-
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
DTS-HD High Resolution
-
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
-
Yes
-
DTS:X
-
Yes
-
LPCM
-
Yes
-
Manual-Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)
-
Yes (Simple)
-
Manual-Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Manual-Web Manual (File)
-
Yes (Full)
-
Others-Attaching Sheet (Adhesive Tape)
-
Yes
-
Others-HDMI Cable
-
1
-
Others-USB Cable
-
1
-
General-HDMI ARC/eARC
-
Yes (1)
-
General-USB (Power Supply Only)
-
Yes (1 / C Type)
-
Wireless-Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)
-
Yes / Yes
-
Auto Detect / Auto Connection
-
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
HDMI Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC)
-
Yes
-
HDMI Simplink
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
NSU
-
Yes
-
Reset Button
-
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
-
Yes
-
Brand Information
-
LG WOWCAST
-
Matching Sound Bar Model-2020
-
SN11RG/SN11R/DSN11RG
SN10YG/SN10Y/DSN10YG
SN9YG/SN9Y/DSN9YG
SN8YG/SN8Y/DSN8YG
SNC75
-
Matching Sound Bar Model-2021
-
SP11RA/DSP11RA
SP9YA/SP9A/DSP9YA
SP8YA/SP8A/DSP8YA
SPD75YA/SPD75A
-
Matching Sound Bar Model-2022
-
S95QR / DS95QR
S90QY / DS90QY
S80QR / DS80QR
S80QY / DS80QY
-
Power Consumption
-
2.5W
-
USB (C Type)
-
5V
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Buy directly
WTP3
LG WOWCAST WTP3