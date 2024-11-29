We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Parts Division will be closed on 12 December 2024
Dear Valued Customers,
Please be informed that our LG Spare Parts Division will be closed on 12 December 2024 (Thursday) for stocktaking.
As such, we will be unable to facilitate same-day completion for carry-in repairs and spare part sales during the closure.
Normal operation will resume on 13 December 2024 (Friday).
We apologize for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your kind understanding.
LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd
