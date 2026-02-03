About Cookies on This Site

Delivery & Installation Service

We Deliver More Than
Appliances, We Deliver Ease

Getting started with your new LG product is effortless.

From delivery and installation to haul-away, we handle everything reliably.

LG's Commitment

Customer First

Customer First

From delivery to installation to aftercare, we make every step effortless for you

Peace of Mind

Peace of Mind

LG experts manage your appliances, delivering unmatched reliability

Professional Care

Professional Care

We service every appliances with specialized tools

Free TV Wall Mount

Free TV Wall Mount

We offer free wall mount service for all TVs

Hassel-Free Installation

Hassel-Free Installation

Installation assistance for TVs, washing machines, dryers and refrigerators is available upon request

DeliveryInstallation & DisposalLG Best CareFAQ

Delivery Coverage

Enjoy free delivery within mainland Singapore, excluding security-restricted areas and offshore islands. Delivery services are available from Monday to Saturday, 11am - 3pm or 4pm - 8pm, subjected to availability. We do not provide delivery service on Sundays & Public Holidays.

 

Our all‑in‑one service covers delivery of your appliance, installation, and removal of your old appliance — all completed on the same day.

 

Deliveries are made to a single designated location. A surcharge will be applied for locations without elevator access.

Delivery Lead Time

We guarantee delivery within 3 working days from when your order is placed.

Next-day delivery is available for orders placed before 9am.

Installation Coverage

TVs

TV Installation Coverage

 

Wall Mount Installation:

Our installation service includes delivery of the product, unpacking it, and securely mounting it in the designated location using a wall mount. We will then handle the setup, which includes performing auto-tuning (for customers with a digital antenna), setting up channel tuning, and connecting to your WiFi. Once everything is set up, we will remove all the packaging.

 

Table Top Installation:

Our installation service includes the delivery and unpacking of the product, as well as the assembly of the product body and tabletop stand, which is then securely set up in the designated location. We will also handle the setup, including performing auto-tuning (if the customer has a digital antenna), setting up channel tuning, and connecting to your WiFi. Once everything is complete, we will remove all the packaging.

Refrigerators

Refrigerator Installation Coverage

 

Basic Installation:

Our full installation service includes the delivery of your new product, which we will unpack and set up in the designated location in your home. Our team will also level the product, remove all protective packaging, and assemble any necessary components, such as shelves and drawers. We will connect the product to your existing electrical power systems. If applicable, we will also connect the product to your ThinQ® smart system and then conduct a trial run to ensure everything is working correctly.

Washing Machines

Washing Machine Installation Coverage

 

Basic Installation:

Our full installation service includes the delivery of your new product, where we will unpack it and set it up in the designated location in your home. Our team will also level the product, remove all protective packaging and locks, and assemble any necessary components, such as baskets and drawers. We will connect the product to your existing electrical power, water/sewer systems. If applicable, we will also connect the product to your ThinQ® smart system and then conduct a trial run to ensure everything is working correctly.

Monitors

Monitor Installation Coverage

 

Table Top Installation:

Our installation service includes the delivery of the product, unpacking it, and securely screwing on the base before placing it at the designated location.

Laptops

PC Installation Coverage

 

No additional installation service

PuriCare® Air Care

PuriCare® Air Care Installation Coverage

 

No additional installation service

TVs
Refrigerators
Washing Machines
Monitors
Laptops
PuriCare® Air Care

Additional Installation Coverage

For more installation services, we've got you covered.

 

Click here for more details.

LG Best Care

LG Best Care is an exclusive program that protects your new LG product and guarantees you maximum peace of mind

Evening Care

Evening Care+

Less waiting time for our technicians to arrive, more repair slots available from 5-8pm (Tuesdays to Fridays)

Learn More
Bright Care

Bright Care

Keep your LG appliances like new with our specialized cleaning service

Learn More

Frequently Asked Questions

Q.

How do I know when my purchase will arrive?

A.

1. Upon receiving notification that the product has been picked and packed by our warehouse, you should be expecting to receive your product within 3-5 working days.

 

2. For non-installation products, you will be receiving an SMS from our logistic vendor one day before delivery. On the day of delivery, we would also send another reminder and tracking link via SMS. 

 

3. For products that require installation, we would call you on the same day where product is picked to arrange an appointment with you. We will also send a reminder SMS 1 day before delivery and on actual day.

Q.

What are the available delivery slots and timings?

A.

Our delivery services are available from Monday to Saturday, 11am to 8pm, except Public Holidays.

 

We do not provide any delivery services on Sundays.

 

You may choose your desired delivery time slots either 11am - 3pm or 4pm - 8pm, subjected to availability.

 

Do arrange your desired delivery slot with our friendly logistic partner!

Q.

What should I do if I want to reject the product upon delivery?

A.

Upon the arrival of our delivery and installation team, please inform them if you decide not to accept the product. This should be communicated before unboxing the item.

 

If you choose to accept the product, please note that LG's return and refund policy will apply. Returns or refunds for opened products will only be considered if the product is found to be defective.

Contact Us