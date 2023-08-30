privacy pocily test test

About Cookies on This Site

Privacy Policy

PRIVACY POLICY HIGHLIGHTS

LG Electronics Inc. (“LGE”), together with its subsidiaries and affiliates (the “LG Group”, “we”, “our” or “ us”) respect your privacy. This Privacy Policy applies to the personal information we process through the lg.com website (the “Website”), other websites provided by the LG Group, LG Accounts, our SmartHome services offered via our ThinQ App(collectively, the “Services”). It also applies to any other personal information you provide to your local LG Group member.

For LG Smart TV or Smart Media Product users, please see the separate Smart Media Product Membership Privacy Policy for details of how LGE processes personal information in the course of providing its Smart TV / Media Product service. This Privacy Policy does not apply to the processing covered by the Smart Media Product Membership Privacy Policy, although the LG Group may also use personal information collected via the Smart TV / Media Product service as described in this Privacy Policy, and LGE may use personal information collected via the services as described in the Smart Media Product Membership Privacy Policy. For more information, please refer to Smart Media Product Membership Privacy Policy in Account management menu or LG Account menu from settings of Smart TV/ Media Product.

OVERVIEW OF THE PRIVACY POLICY

In this Privacy Policy, we describe the types of personal information we collect through our Services, how we use this information, for how long we keep it and with which parties we share it. We also explain what choices and rights you have in relation to the use of your information, including a right to object to some of the processing we carry out (if provided by applicable law). More information about your rights, and how to exercise them, is set out in the “ Your Rights” section. We also provide our contact details, so that you can contact us if you have questions about this Privacy Policy and our privacy practices.

PRIVACY POLICY

Last Updated: 07 / 03 / 2023

1. Who is responsible for your Personal Information?

Your local LG entity is responsible for operating the Website or other LG Group websites in your country, and for information about you collected through the Website. Your local LG entity is also responsible for any personal information you provide to it directly, for example during customer service calls or product registration cards. LGE is responsible for operating all other Services, and for information about you collected through or in connection with those Services.

The name and contact details of your local LG entity and LGE can be found in the ‘Contact Us’ section below.

2. Personal Information We Collect

When we refer to “personal information” in this Privacy Policy, we mean information that relates to an identifiable individual (for example, name, contact details, purchase information). The following types of personal information are collected in connection with our Services:

Information You Provide Directly to us or third parties

Some Services enable us to collect information directly from you or from other companies with whom you have a relationship. For example:

• When you create a LG Account and register for or use our Services, you will provide us with information, such as your name, email address, phone number, date of birth, speaker’s voice, photo, video, payment card information, purchase information and interactions with connected electronic devices.

• When you login with a third party account or profile, we will get access to information, such as, your name and email address and social media tags.

• When you communicate with our customer service staff or other LG Group staff, we will process these communications and other information required to respond to your queries and satisfy your requests.

Information about Your Use of Our Services

In addition to the information you provide, we will collect information about your use of our Services through software on your devices and by other electronic means (such as the use of cookies and sensors). We will collect:

• Device information: Your device name, IMEI, UUID, OS version, country, location, language, IP address and settings of devices.

• Log information: Usage information, such as, URL, redirected URL, performance timing, referrer, network type, network info, charge status, ad block info, and cookies. For more information about how we use cookies for our Services, please see Cookie Policy relevant to the Services you are using.

• Location information: We will process your location information based on your consent or where this is necessary to deliver the Service you have requested (for example, by requiring your location information to give you directions).

• Other information about your use of our Services, such as the websites you visit, typing patterns (autofill) and how you interact with content offered through our Services.

We explain below in more detail what types of information we collect when you use our Services:

Point of collection Types of personal information

Information collected through the Website

Information collected through the LG Account (see further below), web registration form, survey form, demo or purchase request forms, customer service contact form or online chat.

Product and service information, including information about the products and services you purchase or use through the Website, including country code, product category, code, and model number, device ID, billing and payment information, registration information,  IP address, and firmware and software information.

Website usage information: including information about how you interact with the Website, and the device you use to do so. Please see our Cookie Policy for further information about this.

Image and voice information.

Comments or similar posts on the Website, if applicable, including time of the post, your email address and nickname, attached image or files.

Information collected through the LG Account

Identity information, including your display name, country code, language, your name, address, contact details and profile photo and user authentication by name. If you are a business customer or an employee of one of our business customers this also includes any information regarding your company, e.g. contact information, job title and sector of activity.

Device information, including device identification information such as IMEI number and product serial number, UUID, advertising ID and IP address

Information collected through the ThinQ service

Identity data including speaker’s voice and its’ translated text. If you are a Member in a virtual Home or Room: user number, profile photo, name, email address

Profile information, including status of the host user, shared home ID, customer-generated home and room information (such as name of home, home ID, background screen URL, address, area code, geolocation)

Product information (used for product warranty benefit purposes): date and location of purchase, photo of receipt

Location information: including city code, server address, geolocation information

Communication information: including inquiry details and attached images when you use 1:1 Inquiry or One Stop service

Technical information, including information about your network connection, access to the app (e.g. number of times, timeline) and information generated during your use of our Service (such as log data, cookie data)

Information collected through electronic devices linked to ThinQ

Device information, including device registration information (such as unique identification value, type, name, manufacturer, model number, manufacture number, sales country, version information), device status, device settings, device behaviour and history of use, power (on/off) and power usage information, information on network connection and surrounding network environment, information on the execution and operation of various functions of the LG Electronics Service, Product Error/Malfunction Information, IP address

Information collected during the Proactive Customer Care (PCC) service delivery process

Product information, including model name, manufacture number, product status information, product history, information about product diagnostics, repair request information, date and location of purchase

Information collected when using Air Conditioning Smart Care

Product and settings information, including reservation information, filters, temperature unit information, setting values, indoor pollution level and energy monitoring

Spatial data, including user location (according to distance and angle), temperature information (temperature of space used, temperature set), human sensing information and indoor load information

Information collected when using the camera or gallery photo upload function

(this relates to the following features: Refrigerator panoramic view, Insta-view refrigerator background screen/upload gallery photo, Roboking Home view/Home guard, Air Conditioning)

Image and video information: including photo information, smartphone gallery photos, home view/home guard positioning screen information, home view photo/video information, Home Guard specified value, Home Care photo information, My Home view (streaming).

This information will only be collected if you make use of features that require or support image or video functionality and/or grant access to the camera or photo gallery on your device via your operating system settings. Image and video information be stored solely on your device, and only for so long as is necessary in order to provide the Services.

When you use our Home View/Home guard functions, you are required to inform individuals who are present in any recorded space, that their image or video recording will be processed by us and to make this Privacy Policy available to them.

Information collected when connecting to the robot vacuum cleaner

Images and drawing map, cleaning reservation information, cleaning history, cleaning diary list and video information

Information collected when using voice link

Device identification information,

Technical information needed to link with external devices, and

Product information: including product model name and type, product nickname, status (On/Off, time remaining in action, appliance status value) and status properties, range of product property values, product control results, session key

Voice information.

Information collected when connecting to the Smart TV

OTA ID, TV os version, device feature set code, content recommendation list ID, content ID

Other Information We Collect

When we seek your consent, we will explain at the time of obtaining consent from you what information we will be collecting and how we will use it.

Sometimes we receive information about you from third parties including from other companies such as Facebook, Google, Amazon or Line. For example, we may receive your information from third party social networking providers if you choose to connect to our services using your social network account.

We verify certain information you provide with third parties, for example identity verification providers, in order to protect against fraud.

We also use personal information initially collected via LGE’s Smart TV / Media Product service for the purposes described in this Privacy Policy. Please see LGE’s separate Smart Media Product Membership Privacy Policy for further details.

We also collect information about you from other third parties, for example marketing companies and data brokers, in order to better understand your interests and deliver you with more tailored Services and advertising. For example, we receive aggregated information about lifestyle or purchase patterns of certain demographic groups in order to better understand your likely interests.

We may also collect other information about you, your devices, or your use of our Services where required by law (such as where we are mandated by law to collect internet search logs) or with your consent.

Links to Other Websites, Devices, Apps and Features

Our Services may enable you to connect to other websites, devices, apps and other features, which may operate independently from us and have their own privacy notices or policies, which we strongly suggest you review. To the extent any linked website, device, app or other feature is not owned or controlled by us, we are not responsible for its content, use or privacy practices.

3. How We Use this Information

In this section we set out the legal grounds on which we rely to process your personal information and under each legal ground, we explain the purposes for which we collect and use your personal information.

If you use more than one of our services, including Services described in this Privacy Policy and our Smart TV / Media Product service, we will combine the personal information we collect from you in connection with each of those services and use it for the purposes set out below or as described in the privacy policy applicable to the services you use. For example, this prevents you from having to use different logins for different services.

Provision of services based on your contractual relationship with us

We process your personal information when this is necessary under our contract with you, including to:

• Provide you with our services, and specific features you select when using our services, which may require personalising the content of our Services.

• Process orders and payments and deliver to you our products or products of third parties that you purchase through our services and allow you to exercise your warranty rights or other rights you have under your contract.

• Identify and authenticate you so you may use certain of our services.

Facilitating installations and registrations, resolving technical issues, providing you with customer care support and sending you necessary information relating to the services.

Legitimate interests of the LG Group and/or third parties

We process personal information to the extent this is necessary to fulfil our legitimate interests (or those of third parties), which include our interests to:

• Effectively manage our relationship with our customers, including by communicating with you and responding to your queries;

• Carry out direct marketing activities (when we are not required by law to obtain your consent), including by sending you marketing communications via email, phone calls, post, text messages, social media channels, or via push notifications through our mobile apps, presenting you with online ads both on our services and on third party websites, creating marketing profiles and personalising the recommendations and marketing content we and others present to you, and running promotions, competitions and prize draws. You have the right to object at any time to the use of your data for direct marketing – please see the “Your Choices” section below.

• Protect our business operations against, identify and prevent fraud and other illegal activities or activities prohibited by our Terms of Use.

• Protect the security, availability and integrity of our services and information systems, including by using authentication mechanisms and other security measures, monitoring our systems for security threats, keeping back-ups, anonymising data, and carrying out system maintenance services.

• Protect our legal rights and the safety of end users, including by handling complaints, obtaining legal advice and establishing, exercising or defending legal claims relating to us or other companies in our group and our Services;

• Improve your user experience, including by providing you with tailored functions, such as an autofill function, a quick search function based on your most visited webpages and additional contents tailored to your interests;

• Improve our services and customer care, including by seeking your feedback and carrying out surveys and market research, performing data analytics on the usage of our services, analyzing customer behaviours, building up customer usage patterns and profiles in order to identify regional and global user trends and optimize our offering to customers globally;

• Effectively manage our business, including by generating reports and analysing the performance of our services (through the use of aggregated information), auditing our business processes, using statistics to make informed business decisions.

Where we rely on our legitimate interests, we have carried out a balancing test to consider what the impact of the processing will be on individuals and to determine whether individuals‘ interests outweigh our interests in the processing taking place. You can obtain more information about this balancing test by using the contact details at the end of this Privacy Policy.

Your consent

We seek your consent to process your personal information, where we consider it appropriate or where this is required by law. We use consent to:

• Place cookies and use similar technologies in accordance with our Cookie Policies and the information provided to you when those technologies are used. For more information, see the Cookie Policy relevant to the service you are using.

• Send you marketing communications (where this is required by law or where we otherwise elect to rely on consent).

• Where required by law, consent to provide you or allow you provide you with recommendations and customized advertisements of content, products and services that we or others think you would like, by analyzing information relating to your use of the Services combined with various information that you provide to us by other means, for the purposes consistent with this Privacy Policy. This may involve delivering marketing via various channels including through, email, through the LG account, on our websites or on third party platforms (including social networks).

On other occasions where we ask you for consent, we will use the data for the purpose explained to you at that time.

When we rely on your consent, you always have the right to withdraw your consent at any time. This will not affect the lawfulness of any processing we carried out before you withdrew your consent. To exercise this right, please see the “Your Rights” section below.

Legal obligations

We process personal information to the extent this is necessary to:

• Comply with our legal requirements under applicable laws (e.g. tax and accounting obligations, obligations relating to product safety, warranties and consumer protection).

• Comply with court orders and subpoenas, and respond to legally binding requests from government, law enforcement agencies, public authorities and/or regulators.

Where we need your information to perform our contract with you or to comply with our legal obligations, you are required to provide this information to us. In other instances, you are not required to provide personal information, however, not doing so may impact the way you use our Services.

4. Sharing Information

We transfer, disclose or otherwise make available personal information about you to third parties as described below:

The LG Group and personnel: We share personal information between LG Group members and with our personnel, including contractors and agents, and other companies in our group, to the extent this is necessary or reasonable to provide our services and to fulfil the purposes set out in section 3 above or described in the privacy policies relating to our other services. For example, we share your personal information with LGE for product development and improvement purposes, and with your local LG Group member for marketing purposes.

Service Providers. We transfer or disclose your information to carefully selected companies and individuals that provide services to us; for example companies that help us develop and operate systems for our Services, providers of IT services, security, hosting, Website maintenance, data maintenance and analytics, customer care and communication, order processing and fulfilment, mailing, billing, marketing and market research services, authorised service and repair centres, other administrative services, and companies that run contests, sweepstakes and other promotions on our behalf. These entities are only authorised to access and use your personal information to the extent this is necessary for them to provide us with their services and they are under contractual obligations with the aim of, amongst other things, preventing them from using your information for other purposes. Some of our service providers are located in the Republic of Korea or in other countries outside Europe.

Third party IoT providers: when you activate third party connectivity features, for example when you connect home IoT devices to our Services, we will share personal information with the providers of those IoT devices to enable you to use the relevant features in our Services.

Authorised resellers. In certain countries, products on our Website are sold by our authorised resellers. When you purchase products from our Website in these countries, we will share your personal information with these resellers.

Advertising partners. We share personal information including how you interact with our Services, the ads you see and the purchases you make with social networks and other advertising partners in order to measure the effectiveness of our advertising, improve our marketing practices and help us deliver more relevant advertising to you. In accordance with your marketing preferences, we may also share your personal data with third parties who are offering products or services that we believe may be of interest to you or who are otherwise conducting marketing research and analysis. These parties may use your personal information to contact you with offers or advertisements.

Other business partners. We will disclose your personal information to other business partners where necessary in order to enable you to access Services you have requested through our Services or promotional materials related to our Services.

Visitors to our Website. The messages you post to some areas of the Website, including product review boards, chat rooms, forums or other public posting areas can be viewed by other visitors to our Website. [We make clear on our Website where information you post will be visible to others.]

Business advisors: for example, our lawyers, accountants, business consultants, insurers, auditors, to the extent it is necessary for them to provide us with their services.

Government authorities, judicial authorities, regulators or other third parties where required : We will disclose personal information to government authorities, judicial authorities, regulators or other third parties where we have a legal requirement to do so or where we believe this is necessary:

- to comply with the law or respond to compulsory legal processes (such as a search warrant, subpoena or court order);

- to verify or enforce compliance with the terms and policies governing our Services and to investigate and prevent fraud or other unlawful activity relating to the use of our Services or affecting our business, to the extent such disclosure is permitted by applicable data protection laws; and

- to protect and defend our rights, property, and the security or safety of our business operations and those of any of our respective affiliates, staff, business partners, our customers or members of the public.

Corporate Transactions. We may disclose your information to a third party (and their business advisors) as part of a merger or transfer, reorganisation, acquisition or sale (including in the context of negotiations), dissolution or other corporate transaction, or in the event of a bankruptcy.

Other Parties with Your Consent or on Your Request. In addition to the disclosures described in this Privacy Policy, we may share information about you with third parties when you separately consent to or request such sharing.

Google Analytics / FireBase We may collect personal information about your online activities on websites and connected devices over time and across third-party websites, devices, apps and other online features and services. We may use third-party analytics services, such as Google Analytics and Firebase. The information we obtain may be disclosed to or collected directly by these providers and other relevant third parties who use the information, for example, to evaluate use of the Services. To learn more about Google Analytics, please visit “How Google uses data when you use our partners' sites or apps,” (located at https://www.google.com/policies/privacy/partners/), “Safeguarding your Data” (located at https://support.google.com/analytics/answer/6004245#zippy=) and “Google Analytics Opt-out Browser Add-on” (located at https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout).

5. Retention of Personal Informaition

We take appropriate steps to ensure that we process and retain information in accordance with the following principles:

• at least for the duration for which the information is used to provide you with our Services;

• as required under law, a contract, or with regard to our statutory obligations (e.g., tax laws); or

• only for as long as it is necessary for the purpose for which it was collected, is processed, or longer if required under any contract, by applicable law, or, in anonymized form, for statistical purposes, subject to appropriate safeguards. For example, if a dispute arises between you and the LG Group or you fail to make payment for our Services, we may retain relevant information until such dispute is resolved or until such payment is made, respectively. If you delete your entire LG Account, your information will be retained for three months and immediately destroyed thereafter, unless otherwise required under applicable law.

• Where we process your information for marketing purposes or with your consent, we process the data until you ask us to stop and for a short period after this (to allow us to implement your requests). We also keep a record of the fact that you have asked us not to send you direct marketing or to process your data indefinitely so that we can respect your request in future.

6. Your Choices

Where permitted we may contact you via email, phone call, text messages or push notifications through our mobile apps. To submit a request concerning the receipt of such communications from us, please contact us using the information specified in the “ Contact Us” section below.

You can unsubscribe from our marketing communications at any time by clicking the “unsubscribe” link included at the bottom of emails or by contacting us directly (see “Contact Us” section below). As noted in the Your Rights section below, you have the right to object to use of personal data for direct marketing purposes at any time.

Please note that if you unsubscribe from our marketing communications, we will process your unsubscription as soon as possible, but please be aware that in some circumstances you may continue to receive marketing messages for a short time whilst we process your request. We will also continue to send you service messages to provide you with necessary information in relation to your contract and the Services you use (for example, to update you on changes to our Terms of Use).

7. Your Rights

To the extent provided by applicable law, you can ask your local LG Group member for a copy of the personal information we hold about you. You can also ask us to delete personal information or correct any inaccuracies, to restrict or limit the processing of your personal information, to withdraw your consent and to provide you with personal information that you provided to us for a contract or with your consent in a structured, machine readable format, and to ask us to share (port) this data to another controller.

In addition, to the extent provided by applicable law, you can object to the processing of your personal data in some circumstances (in particular, where we don’t have to process the data to meet a contractual or other legal requirement). You have the right to object at any time to the use of your personal information for direct marketing purposes, including profiling relating to direct marketing.

However, these rights may be limited, for example if fulfilling your request would reveal personal data about another person, where they would infringe the rights of a third party (including our rights) or if you ask us to delete information which we are required by law to keep or have compelling legitimate interests in keeping. Relevant exemptions are included in both the GDPR and in national laws. We will inform you of relevant exemptions we rely upon when responding to any request you make. To make a request concerning your rights or to make an inquiry, use the contact details under the “ Contact Us” section below. In some cases you can also exercise your rights directly through the Website.

8. How We Protect Personal Information

We take the protection of your information seriously and we have in place safeguards designed to protect the information we collect through our Services. However, please note that although we take reasonable steps to protect your information, no website, Internet transmission, computer system, or wireless connection is completely secure.

9. International Transfer of Information

Your use of our Services will involve the transfer, storage, and processing of your personal information within and outside of your country of residence, consistent with this Privacy Policy. In particular, your personal information will be transferred to the Republic of Korea. Please note that data protection laws and other laws of countries to which your information may be transferred might not be as comprehensive as those in your country.

[For European Residents]

If you are in the EEA (European Economic Area, that is in the European Union and Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway), UK or Switzerland, we will transfer your personal information to other countries outside the EEA, UK or Switzerland, including the Republic of Korea and the United States. European Union Law recognises the Republic of Korea as adequately protecting personal information. However, where we transfer your personal information to a jurisdiction which is not considered adequate by applicable law, we will take appropriate measures, in compliance with applicable laws, to ensure that your personal information remains protected. Such measures include for instance the use of model clauses which have been approved by the EU, UK and Switzerland. In some instances, we will rely on your explicit consent, where this is appropriate. To request more information or obtain a copy of the contractual agreements or other safeguards in place, use the contact details set out in the “ Contact Us” section below.

10. Updates to Our Privacy Policy

We will update this Privacy Policy when we change the way we use your personal information, or when we are required to do so under data protection laws. We will bring to your attention any material changes to our Privacy Policy in an appropriate manner (for example, by posting a notice on the webpages and apps through which we provide our Services and indicate at the top of the notice when it was most recently updated).

11. Contact Us

To exercise your rights, or for further information about how we use your personal information, please contact us.

For requests and enquiries relating to information about you collected via the Website or otherwise by your local LG Group member, please contact your local LG Group member. The name of and contact details for your local LG Group member can be found here.

For requests and enquiries relating to information about you collected via all other Services, please contact LGE at [here] or via post [LG Twin tower, 128 Yeoui—daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea]. LGE’s contact in the EEA is [dpo-eu@lge.com], LG Electronics Deutschland GmbH, Alfred-Herrhausen-Allee 3-5, 65760 Eschborn. The name of and contact details for your local LG Group member can be found here.

Our Data Protection Officer can be contacted at [dpo-eu@lge.com].

If you are not satisfied with how we use your personal information or believe that this is not in accordance with data protection laws, you have the right to complain to the data protection authority where you live, work or where you believe that an infringement of data protection laws has taken place.

12. Personal Information of Children

Our Services are designed for a general audience and are not directed towards children. In connection with our Services, we do not knowingly collect or maintain personal information from anyone under the age of 18 or knowingly allow such persons to use our Services. Please do not provide us with any personal information relating to persons under the age of 18. If you are under 18, please do not attempt to register for our Services or provide us with any personal information. If we learn that a person under the age of 18 has provided us with any personal information, we will promptly delete such personal information. If you believe that a child under age 18 may have provided us with personal information, please contact us using the information specified in the “ Contact Us” section above.

In some jurisdictions we may adopt a stricter age-gating policy. Please read the supplemental information for your jurisdiction at the bottom of this Privacy Policy for further information.

LG Entities

Country LG Entity Registered address Contact information
UK LG Electronics U.K. Ltd. LG Electronics U.K. Limited, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge KT13 0SL

Telephone:

UK: 0344 847 5454

IE: 01 686 9454.  

E-mail: cic.uk@lge.com

Services

Service LG Entity Registered address Contact information
ThinQ LG Electronics Inc. LG Twin tower, 128 Yeoui—daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea thinq@lge.com
https://www.lg.com/uk LG Electronics U.K. Ltd. LG Electronics U.K. Limited, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge KT13 0SL cic.uk@lge.com

Last Updated: 07 / 03 / 2023

 

This policy applies to the deposit of cookies by the websites and services (hereinafter collectively, the “Sites”) managed by LG Electronics Inc. (“LGE”), together with its subsidiaries and affiliates (the “LG Group”, “we”, “our” or“us”).

The Sites use cookies. Below you will find information about cookies and how to limit them.

With the exception of cookies strictly necessary for the provision and proper functioning of the Sites, you can choose whether or not to consent to the deposit of cookies via our dedicated banner or by following the instructions below.

 

What is a cookie?

When browsing the Sites, cookies or similar technologies such as "web beacons", SDKs, pixels or others (together, hereinafter "cookies") may be placed on the device from which you access the Sites, such as your computer or mobile phone or tablet. Cookies can record information relating to navigation on our Sites (the pages you have consulted, the date and time of the consultation, etc.) that we can read during your subsequent visits.

Cookies are text files containing small amounts of information which are downloaded to your computer or mobile device when you visit a website. Cookies are then sent back to the originating website on each subsequent visit, or to another website that recognises that cookie. Cookies are useful because they allow a website to recognise a user’s device.

Cookies do lots of different jobs, like letting you navigate between pages efficiently, remembering your preferences, and generally improving the user experience. They can also help to ensure that adverts you see online are more relevant to you and your interests.

 

What cookies do we use on the Sites?

We use the following cookies.

1) Strictly necessary cookies.

These are cookies that are required for the operation of our Sites. They include, for example, cookies that enable you to log into secure areas of our Sites. These cookies may allows the website to distinguish you as an individual visitor from all other visitors on the website. These cookies are used to maintain a server session to enable functions you have requested. This category of cookies cannot be disabled. If you configure your browser to refuse these cookies, certain services of the Sites will not be provided optimally, or even cannot be provided to you.

 

2) Functional cookies (Preferences Cookies).

These are used to recognise you when you return to our Sites. These cookies are used to provide you with convenient features, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing. This enables us to personalise our content for you and remember your preferences (for example, your choice of language or region). These cookies may allows the website to distinguish you as an individual visitor from all other visitors on the website. These cookies are used to maintain a server session to enable functions you have requested. All the information that these cookies collect is anonymous and is only used to improve how the Sites work.

If you do not allow these cookies, we will not be able to continue to analyze the functionality of our Sites and suggest personalized content to you.

 

3) Analytics Cookies (Performance Cookies).

These cookies allow us to continue to improve the features of our Sites through traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content to you. They allow us to recognise and count the number of visitors and to see how visitors move around our website when they are using it. This helps us to improve the way our website works, for example, by ensuring that users are finding what they are looking for easily. All the information that these cookies collect is anonymous and is only used to improve how the Sites work. However, the third party providing these statistical services, Google Analytics, does process personal data about you in order to provide us with aggregated data about our website visitors.

If you do not allow these cookies, we will not be able to continue to analyze the functionality of our Sites and suggest personalized content to you.

Our website uses Google Analytics cookies. Information collected by Google Analytics cookies will be transmitted to and stored by Google on servers in the United States of America in accordance with its privacy practices. You can access Google's privacy policy at https://policies.google.com/privacy. You can completely disable Google Analytics for your browser by visiting the following link https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout.

 

4) Advertising Cookies (Marketing Cookies).

These cookies allow us to present you with advertisements and other content that we believe best matches your interests and digital behavior. These cookies may be placed on our Sites by our advertising partners.  They may also be used by these companies to profile your interests and show you relevant advertisements on other sites.

If you do not allow these cookies, you will not be able to receive personalised advertising.

 

How to manage, disable or delete cookies?

You may, at any time, give or withdraw your consent to the deposit of the cookies referred to above (except for strictly necessary cookies) by clicking on "Change your cookie setting" from any page of our Sites.

You may also disable cookies by activating the setting on your browser that allows you to refuse the setting of all or some cookies. However, if you use your browser settings to disable all cookies (including strictly necessary cookies) you may not be able to access all or parts of the Sites.

Disabling a cookie or category of cookie does not delete the cookie from your browser. You will need to do this separately within your browser.

If you would like to make changes to your cookie settings, please go to the 'Options' or 'Preferences' menu of your browser. Alternatively, go to the 'Help' option in your browser for more details.

To learn more about the cookie settings for your browser, please select the links below:

• Internet Explorer : https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/delete-and-manage-cookies-168dab11-0753-043d-7c16-ede5947fc64d

• Firefox : https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/cookies-information-websites-store-on-your-computer?redirectlocale=en-US&redirectslug=Cookies

• Chrome : https://support.google.com/chrome/answer/95647?hl=en

• Android : https://support.google.com/chrome/answer/95647

• Safari : https://support.apple.com/en-gb/guide/safari/sfri11471/mac

• iOS : https://support.apple.com/en-gb/HT201265

 

Modification of the Cookies Policy

The present Cookie Policy may be updated by LGE; however, we will inform you of any important changes by means of a notice published on the Sites with a reasonable notice, in order to give you time, if necessary, to stop using the Sites. It is important that you always check for updates to the Policy, as we may change it from time to time to reflect changes in our use of cookies. Check the date at of the Policy to see when it was last changed.

 

More Information about Privacy

For more information about cookies, as well as your privacy, please refer to the Privacy Policy.

 

Contact us

For requests and enquiries relating to information about you collected via the Sites or otherwise by your local LG Group member, please contact your local LG Group member. The name of and contact details for your local LG Group member can be found here.

Our Data Protection Officer can be contacted at [dpo-eu@lge.com].

 

How do we use Cookies and how long do they last?

We are using Cookies for the purposes set out below. If in the future we use others for the purpose of providing more and better services, you will be informed of this.

 

 

cookie type, cookie name, source, purpose
Cookie Type Cookie Name Source Purpose Duration

Direct Marketing

From time to time, we communicate with users who subscribe / opt-in to our services via email, telephone, post text message or social media (i.e. for information on our products and promotions/promotional materials) or when it is within our legitimate interest to do so.

In particular, we'll use your personal information to send you direct marketing and to better identify products and services that interest you.

This means we’ll:

tell you about other products and services you might be interested in;

create a profile about you to better understand you and tailor the communications and content we provide you (including our marketing messages);

try to identify products and services you’re interested in;

show you more relevant online advertising on our Sites and on third party websites; and
use your personal information to tailor and deliver communications to you

We use the following for marketing and to identify the products and services you’re interested in:

Your contact details. This includes your name, gender, address, phone number, date of birth and email address;

Information from cookies and tags placed on your device;

Information from other organizations such as data received from social media networks or data brokers;

Details of the products and services you’ve bought with us.

We may send you information (about the products and services we provide) by email, telephone, post, or online banner advertising.

We may also share with social networks such as Facebook actions that you take on our Site such as your visits to our Sites, your interactions on our Sites, information collected from cookies or similar technologies (including the Facebook cookie), the ads you see and the purchases you make. This allows us measure the effectiveness of our advertising, improve our marketing practices, and helps us deliver more relevant advertising to you

Read our cookie policy for more details on how we use cookies.

You have an absolute right to opt-out of direct marketing, or profiling we carry out for direct marketing, at any time.

The opt-out choice may be exercised by contacting us using the contact details provided at https://www.lg.com/uk/support/chat-email.

We will process your unsubscription as soon as possible, but please be aware that in some circumstances you may receive a few more messages until the unsubscription is processed. You also may opt-out of receiving such emails by clicking on the "unsubscribe" link within the text of the email.

LGE Service Terms of Use

LG Electronics Service Terms of Use

 

LG Electronics, Inc. (“LGE”) together with its subsidiaries and affiliates (the “LG Group”, “we”, “our” or “us”) welcomes you, the end-user (“User(s)” or “you”), to our service.

These terms of use (“Terms of Use”) set forth information necessary for Users to use various services, such as mobile apps and websites, that we provide in connection with our products and smart devices (including customized services based on your preference) listed here(collectively, “LGE Service”). These Terms of Use, for example, include the following:

• how you may use the LGE Service and how we provide the LGE Service to you;

• rights, responsibilities, and rules applicable to you and LGE in connection with your use of the LGE Service;

• intellectual property rights concerning the contents and software available on the LGE Service; and

• other rights you enjoy in connection with the use of the LGE Service.

To use the LGE Service, you must consent to these Terms of Use. To use certain services, you may also be required to set up an account as a member (“Member(s)”) and use devices manufactured by us. Please read these Terms of Use carefully. We also recommend that you carefully read other policies that may apply to your use of the LGE Service prior to your use of the LGE Service, including the Privacy Policy, which can be found on the LGE Service here.

These Terms of Use shall, in principle, apply to your use of the LGE Service. However, in respect of your use of certain services, you may be subject to service-specific terms in addition to these Terms of Use. For example, when purchasing goods and services on the LGE Service, the Terms and Conditions of Purchase may apply, and you will be presented with such terms that will need to be read and accepted in order to complete your purchase. In the event of any conflict or inconsistency between this agreement and such service-specific terms, the service-specific terms will prevail but only with respect to that service. In addition, for certain services, additional policies, instructions, guidelines, and notifications may apply, and we advise that you read them carefully prior to your use of these services.

1. The Provider of the LGE Service

The following entity enters into these Terms of Use with you to provide the LGE Service in accordance with these Terms of Use:

Listed here

 

2. Use of and Subscription to the LGE Service

Subscription Standard and Procedure

Minors under the age of 18 may be restricted from subscribing to the LGE Service.

You may apply to subscribe to the LGE Service after reading and consenting to these Terms of Use, which may be followed by an email verification process. Upon successful verification and/or our acceptance of your application, you will be granted an LGE Service Account (“Account”). We may require you to verify your real name when you log in for the first time or during your use of the LGE Service.

When Subscribing as a Member and Using the Account

• You must provide accurate and complete information upon sign-up

• You must update any changes to such information without delay

• You must ensure your password is not leaked or shared with others in your use of the Account

• You must notify LGE immediately if you suspect that your Account has been accessed without authorization

You are responsible for the use of your Account, including taking reasonably necessary measures to protect your Account. You will be held liable for any consequence arising out of acts attributable to you, including negligence in managing your Account password, and LGE shall not be held liable for such consequences.

We may reject your application to create an Account in any of the following events:

• if you provide incorrect and incomplete information at sign-up;

• if you sign up to use the LGE Service for commercial or unlawful purposes; or

• if we cannot admit you as a Member for reasons attributable to you, such as prior breach of these Terms of Use.

Further, Users may download certain free contents available on the LGE Service without creating an Account, if the User agrees to LGE’s authentication of his/her device for LGE to determine whether such User may be permitted to download the relevant content.

We may at any time and for any business reason suspend or delete one of your accounts in the event you have multiple accounts for our Service under a single email address. If we suspend or delete one of your accounts, we will try to notify you at least 30 days before suspension or deletion at the email address registered on your account. In the above mentioned event, we may terminate our Service with the suspended or deleted account.

3. Rights and Obligations of the Users

Your Legal Rights

These Terms of Use shall not limit or deprive you of your statutory rights to (1) a certain quality of service and (2) resolutions in case of any problems. For example, if you are a consumer who purchases products via the LGE Service, you may enjoy any and all rights granted to you by applicable laws and regulations.

Your Obligations

You must comply with the following when using the LGE Service:

• comply with these Terms of Use and the applicable laws and regulations;

• respect others’ rights, including rights to personal data, privacy and intellectual property;

• refrain from conduct that infringe upon others’ rights, are defamatory, or otherwise damage the interests of any other person, including LGE; and

• refrain from acts that may result in the abuse of, interfere with, suspend or damage the LGE Service.

LGE does its best to maintain the security and safety of all Users and to allow Users to freely access the LGE Service. To this end, please do not use the LGE Service, or the contents provided through the LGE Service (“LGE Content”), in any of the following manner:

• attempt to figure out the source code or algorithm of the LGE Service or the LGE Content by engaging in, for example, reverse engineering of the software;

• attempt to arbitrarily modify or inactivate certain functions of the LGE Service or the LGE Content;

• create derivative works based on the LGE Service or the LGE Content;

• engage in services such as leasing, sub-licensing or hosting, using the LGE Service or the LGE Content;

• infringe intellectual property rights, including copyright of others including LGE, in connection with the use of the LGE Service or the LGE Content;

• use the LGE Service or the LGE Content for unlawful purposes or by unlawful means, in violation of these Terms of Use or the applicable laws and regulations ;

• use the LGE Service or the LGE Content in a malicious or harmful manner (e.g., hacking or distributing malicious codes including viruses and any harmful data);

• use the LGE Service or the LGE Content in a way that hinders other Users, damages, overloads, or deteriorates the LGE Service or increases LGE Service’s vulnerability to security risks; or

• attempt to decode signals transmitted between the LGE Service and its servers, or collect data or information from the LGE Service or its system.

Upon your failure to comply with the above obligations, we may suspend your access to the LGE Service for a certain period. In such event, we will be responsible for proving your non-compliance; however, we will lift any such suspension if you prove your lack of intent or negligence in connection with such non-compliance. We may cancel your Account if such non-compliance that caused the suspension is not resolved within a certain reasonable period.

Your Responsibility

To the maximum extent permitted by law, you agree to defend, indemnify and hold us, our directors, officers, employees, affiliates, and agents harmless from and against any and all claims arising out of your breach of these Terms and Conditions, your violation of applicable laws and regulations, your use of the LGE Service, or your use of the Third Party Services (as defined below).

4. License

LGE Service License

LGE grants you the license to use the LGE Service so that you may freely use the LGE Service. However, the license is provided on a limited, non-transferable, revocable and non-exclusive basis, and you may use the LGE Service and the LGE Content for personal and non-commercial purposes only. The license granted includes software and other data necessary for the provision of the LGE Service and the LGE Content, along with the applicable updates, upgrades, improvements, modifications, changes and additions. Upon consenting to these Terms of Use, you will be granted the license to use the LGE Service and the LGE Content only within the conditions specified in these Terms of Use and the applicable End User License Agreement (“EULA”) for the LGE Content, if any. You will not acquire any intellectual property rights or other proprietary rights relating to the LGE Service and the LGE Content, except as expressly specified herein or in the applicable EULA. Further, the details and the scope of the license, including the territory of the license, may vary depending on the country, your device and type of operating system, internal policies of LGE and its business partners, and other operational or technical needs. You agree that we have no liability to you for any non-interoperability between LGE Content you download and your mobile device, and any damages caused by your erroneous input of the information concerning your device.

License to User Created Contents

You may, on certain LGE Services, upload, submit, store, transmit, receive or share your reviews, posts, photos, messages, documents and other contents (“User Created Contents”), to which you hold the copyright. You hold the copyright to User Created Contents, and you are not required to provide such contents to LGE Service. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy or completeness of the User Created Contents.

By uploading or sharing User Created Contents on the LGE Service, you will grant LGE a global, non-exclusive, free of charge, revocable, transferable and sub-licensable license to copy, edit, distribute, translate, digitalize, publish, implement, indicate, modify and create derivative works of, the User Created Contents to the extent necessary for the operation, promotion and improvement of the LGE Service.

Further, LGE may sublicense the foregoing license to the following parties:

 - other Users to ensure the LGE Service functions as originally designed (e.g., sharing posts with selected persons); or

 - third party service providers who have a contractual relationship with LGE, for the limited purpose of allowing LGE to provide the LGE Service in accordance with these Terms of Use.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, LGE holds the license to the User Created Contents only to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations, and is not granted any right in excess of such limit.

5. Restriction of Use of LGE Service and Deletion of User Created Contents

Possible Measures in Case of Problems

In any of the following events, we reserve the right to suspend or terminate your use of the LGE Service or delete your Account or User Created Contents:

• if you or your User Created Contents are in material or repeated breach of these Terms of Use, additional terms that may apply to your use of the LGE Service, LGE’s other policies or applicable laws and regulations;

• if you explicitly indicate your lack of intent to comply with these Terms of Use and additional terms that may apply to your use of the LGE Service;

• if it is necessary to comply with legal obligations or court orders;

• if your behavior or your User Created Contents are reasonably deemed to cause damage to or create liability on the part of others, including other Users and LGE (e.g., hacking, phishing, harassment, transmission of spam, misleading conduct, false information, invasion of others’ privacy, defamation, or unauthorized display of contents that do not belong to the User); or

• if you are in breach of LGE’s detailed guidelines on posting contents.

Notification

If deemed reasonably possible, prior to taking the foregoing measures, we will notify you of our rationale for taking such measures to give you a chance to rectify the identified problem. However, we may decide to not notify you if the notification may:

• cause damage to or create liability on the part of other Users, third parties, or LGE;

• violate applicable laws and regulations or orders of a regulatory authority;

• interfere with the investigation of regulatory authorities; or

• undermine the operation, integrity, or security of the LGE Service.

Users’ Responsibility Relating to Measures such as the Restriction of Use

The applicable User, not LGE, will be responsible for any damage and loss (including with respect to data and contents) that may arise out of the implementation of measures in accordance with these Terms of Use, such as restriction of User’s use of the LGE Service or termination of Accounts. To avoid any data loss, please create backups or store in other locations the data and contents stored via the LGE Service, by using e.g., online backup services.

6. Change, Suspension and Termination of the LGE Service

Change of the LGE Service

We may from time to time change the LGE Service as follows:

• change, add, or delete elements or functions of the LGE Service, for example, for enhanced functions, performance security, bug fixes, and service improvement;

• suspend or limit the use of or access to the LGE Service, including access to Accounts;

• examine, flag, modify, decline to post, block access to or delete any LGE Content without notice or liability; or

• disable access to, block or modify remotely any LGE Content previously downloaded from the LGE Service to your device, if LGE considers such actions necessary or appropriate in its sole discretion as a result of contractual obligations, changes in law, a court order, or for other reasons.

If LGE removes, disables access to, or otherwise blocks you from accessing any LGE Content, you will need to contact the provider of the relevant LGE Content.

Suspension and Termination of the LGE Service

LGE may suspend or terminate all or part of the LGE Service in any of the following events at any time:

• to operate or improve the LGE Service or to comply with obligations under applicable laws;

• if LGE’s business partners that provide LGE with elements of the LGE Service decide to terminate the provision of all or part of such elements of the LGE Service; or

• in the event of maintenance, inspection or replacement or failure of the information and communication facilities (such as, computers, servers and telecommunication networks), surge in traffic, interruption of communication, and other reasonable ground making it difficult to continue the operation of the LGE Service.

LGE may suspend or terminate all or part of the LGE Service at any time and for any business reason by providing you a prior written notification at least 30 days before such suspension or termination.

Notification, Compensation and Liability in the Event of Change, Suspension or Termination

Material change, suspension and termination adversely affecting the use of the LGE Service will be notified to Users in advance via the email registered on the Account or other reasonable ways, including posting on the LGE Service. However, changes may take effect immediately without prior notification if advance notification is reasonably deemed unpractical, or upon implementation of functions that are either beneficial to Users or legally required.

Unless otherwise required under applicable laws and regulations, Users will not be entitled to any compensation in connection with the change, suspension or termination of all or part of the LGE Service.

The rights and obligations of the User and LGE under these Terms of Use shall survive the termination of the LGE Service or the User’s Account.

7. LGE’s Liability and Warranties

Liability

To the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, Under no circumstances shall LGE, its directors, officers, employees, affiliates, agents contractors, principals, or licensors be liable for incidental, consequential, indirect, special, or punitive damages of any kind or for loss of information or data, loss of revenue, loss of business or other financial loss arising out of or in connection with the use of the LGE Service or the LGE Content, whether based in contract, tort (including negligence), strict product liability or any other theory, even if LGE has been advised of the possibility of such damages and even if any limited remedy is deemed to have failed of its essential purpose. To the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, in no event will LGE be liable to you or any third party for any direct, indirect, punitive, exemplary, incidental, special, or consequential damages arising out of any application or open source software, even if LGE has been advised of the possibility of such damages or losses.

Use of the LGE Service and the LGE Content may require access to the Internet. Please note that depending on your telecom service plan, additional mobile charges may apply to your Internet access. We are not liable for the connection or speed of your Internet service.

Warranties

LGE’s warranty with respect to the LGE Service (including contents of the LGE Service, functions of the LGE Service, trustworthiness, availability and satisfaction of the Users’ needs) and the LGE Content is limited to (1) the matters provided by these Terms of Use and additional terms that may apply to your use of the LGE Service and the LGE Content, or (2) the extent permitted under applicable laws and regulations. No other warranty is given in connection with the LGE Service and the LGE Content. In particular, a smart device connected with the LGE Service and the LGE Content could be disconnected with the LGE Service or become unusable, due to poor network connection or update of the LGE Service.

To the maximum extent permitted by applicable laws, the LGE Service and the LGE Content are provided ‘as is’ or ‘as available’ and is without any warranty of any kind, express or implied, including but not limited to, merchantability, maintenance of good quality, skilled manipulation of devices, fitness for a particular purpose, integrity, adequacy, no virus, calm environment and non-infringement with respect to the LGE Service and the LGE Content.

Please note that some jurisdictions do not allow the exclusion or limitation of implied warranties, terms or conditions or the limitation of incidental or consequential damages so the above limitations and exclusions may be limited in their application to you. For further information about your statutory rights, please contact your local authority, trading standards department, citizens’ advice bureau or equivalent.

8. Third Party Service

We collaborate with global business partners to provide useful contents via the LGE Service. The LGE Service may include contents (e.g., information, links, and advertisements), products, services, apps, and other materials provided by a third party (“Third Party Service”). You may enjoy various benefits through the Third Party Service. However, we do not control the Third Party Service, and accordingly we are not liable for any damage or loss arising out of your use of the Third Party Service. We do not make any representations or warranties regarding, and accepts no liability in respect of, the Third Party Service. You agree that your use of the Third Party Service will be at your sole risk, and we will have no liability to you as a result of your exposure to the Third Party Service.

9. Advertisement

We provide various LGE Services free of charge, and to this end some LGE Services may include (customized) advertisements, which may be provided based on certain Users’ preferences. The LGE Service may include advertisements and marketing information provided by us or a third party, and for those advertisements and marketing information provided by third party advertisers, we are unable to control the usefulness, accuracy, or completeness of such information. Accordingly, unless we are attributable, we will not be responsible for any liability arising out of such advertisements and communication or transaction between you and such advertiser, including any damage that may arise out of any reliance by you on such advertisements.

10. Procedure for Resolving Disputes

Except to the extent prohibited by local law, any dispute arising out of or in connection with these Terms of Use, including any question regarding its existence, validity or termination, shall be referred to and finally resolved by arbitration (i) under the Rules of the Korean Commercial Arbitration Board (of which rules are deemed to be incorporated by reference into this clause), (ii) where the number of arbitrators shall be one, (iii) the seat, or legal place, of arbitration shall be Seoul, Republic of Korea, (iv) the language to be used in the arbitral proceedings shall be English and (v) the governing law of the contract shall be the substantive law of the Republic of Korea.

To the extent required by local law in order for the arbitration to be valid and legally effective as a means of dispute resolution, including as against a consumer, reference to the Rules of the Korean Commercial Arbitration Board in (i) above shall be deemed to refer to the rules of the most prominent arbitration body (the “Local Arbitration Rules”) in your country, and reference to Seoul, Republic of Korea in (iii) above shall be deemed to refer to the capital city of your country.

You may only resolve disputes with us on an individual basis, and not as a plaintiff or class member in any purported class or representative proceedings.

11. Amendment of these Terms of Use

LGE may from time to time amend these Terms of Use and additional terms that may apply to your use of the LGE Service, to the extent permitted under applicable laws and regulations.

Use of the LGE Service after the amended Terms of Use goes into effect will constitute your consent to such amendment. You may revoke your consent to these Terms of Use by terminating your Account at any time, upon which you will not be subject to the application of the amended Terms of Use.

12. General Matters

• You enjoy certain statutory rights that may not be limited by these Terms of Use. Nothing in these Terms of Use shall limit such statutory rights.

• These Terms of Use set forth the relationship between you and LGE. Even if a third party benefits from the relationship between you and LGE, no legal right shall inure to such third party.

• In case of any conflict between these Terms of Use and additional service-specific terms that may apply to your use of the LGE Service, the additional terms shall prevail with respect to the relevant LGE Service.

• In the event any provision of these Terms of Use is found to be invalid, illegal, or unenforceable, the validity, legality, and enforceability of any of the remaining provisions shall not in any way be affected or impaired.

• These Terms of Use (including all incorporated or referenced documents) set forth the entire agreement between you and us, and supersedes all prior agreements, whether written or oral, notwithstanding the terms or conditions of any such prior agreements. If we fail to enforce any right or provision in these Terms of Use, such failure will not constitute a waiver of such right or provision.

• In the course of providing the LGE Service to you, we may provide you with various information via notification within the LGE Service or via mail, email, SMS, or MMS, etc. However, if you explicitly indicate that you do not wish to receive such information, you will no longer receive such information, and LGE will not be held liable for any disadvantage that you may experience due to such exclusion.

• Any translation of these Terms of Use is conducted for local requirements and in the event of a discrepancy between the English and any non-English versions, the English version of these Terms of Use shall govern, to the extent not prohibited by local law in your jurisdiction.

• We may assign, sub-contract or otherwise transfer any or all of our rights and obligations under these Terms of Use to any company, firm or person. We can only do this if it does not materially affect your rights under these Terms of Use. You may not assign, sub-contract or otherwise transfer your rights or obligations under these Terms of Use to anyone else unless you first submit such a request to LGE in writing and the parties reach an agreement.

• We are not liable or responsible for delay in performance of, or any failure to perform any of our obligations under these Terms of Use that is caused by events outside our reasonable control (“Force Majeure”), in particular (but not limited to) (a) acts, decrees, legislation, regulations or restrictions of any government; (b) unavailability of public or private telecommunication networks; or (c) strikes, lock-outs or other industrial action, civil commotion, riot, invasion, terrorist attacks or threats of terrorist attacks, war (whether declared or not) or any natural disaster. Our performance under these Terms of Use is deemed to be suspended for the period that Force Majeure continues, and we will have an extension of time for performance for the duration of that period. We will use our reasonable efforts to bring the Force Majeure to an end or to find a solution by which our obligations under these Terms of Use may be performed despite the Force Majeure.

• License or Use by the U.S. Government: If the LGE Service is being used by or licensed to the United States Government, the following shall apply: The LGE Service licensed under these Terms of Use is "commercial computer software" as the term is described in 48 C.F.R. 252.227-7014(a)(1). If acquired by or on behalf of a civilian agency, the U.S. Government acquires this commercial computer software and/or commercial computer software documentation subject to the terms of these Terms of Use as specified in 48 C.F.R. 12.212 (Computer Software) and 48 C.F.R. 12.211 (Technical Data) of the Federal Acquisition Regulations ("FAR") and its successors. If acquired by or on behalf of any agency within the Department of Defense ("DOD"), the U.S. Government acquires this commercial computer software and/ or commercial computer software documentation subject to the terms of these Terms of Use as specified in 48 C.F.R. 227.7202-3 of the DOD FAR Supplement ("DFAR") and its successors.

• Export Restrictions: You agree that you will not export or re-export any LGE Service or accompanying documentation (or any copies thereof) in violation of any applicable laws and regulations of the United States (to the maximum extent applicable). You agree to comply with all applicable United States and international export laws and regulations. These laws include restrictions on destinations, end users, and end use. You represent and warrant that you are not prohibited from receiving exports or services under United States or other applicable export laws.

These Terms of Use shall come into effect as of 09 / 15 / 2023.

 

 

 

Appendix: Additional Terms to the LGE Service

 

A. APPLICATION LICENSE AGREEMENT

THE FOLLOWING TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY TO YOUR USE OF EACH APPLICATION YOU DOWNLOAD FROM THE LGE SERVICE (EACH, AN “APPLICATION”) AND SUPPLEMENT THE TERMS OF USE. BEFORE USING ANY APPLICATION, CAREFULLY READ THIS AGREEMENT.

 

You acknowledge that the license granted hereunder is granted to you by the provider of the Application (“Application Provider”) and not by LG Electronics, Inc. (“LGE”). If the Application Provider provides an End User License Agreement (“EULA”) with the Application, those terms shall supplement this Application License Agreement. As between you and the Application Provider, any additional or different terms in such EULA shall take precedence over the terms in this Application License Agreement.

 

You acknowledge and agree that LGE is a third party beneficiary of this Application License Agreement and any EULA, if so provided. You acknowledge and agree that LGE will have the right (and will be deemed to have accepted the right) to enforce such license against you as a third party beneficiary of those agreements.

 

1. Grant of License: Application Provider hereby grants you a limited, non-transferable license to use the Application on any mobile device product manufactured by LGE and/or its affiliates (“LGE Mobile Device”) and in the manner set forth in the LGE Terms of Use. You may not rent, lease, lend, sell, redistribute or sublicense the Application. You may not reverse engineer, decompile, or disassemble the Application, except and only to the extent that such activity is expressly permitted by applicable law. Any attempt to do so is a violation of the rights of the Application Provider. If you breach this restriction, you may be subject to prosecution and damages. The terms of the license will govern any upgrades provided by the Application Provider that replace and/or supplement the original Application, unless such upgrade is accompanied by a separate license, in which case the terms of that license will govern. The Application Provider reserves all rights in and to the Application not expressly granted to you under this Application License Agreement.

 

2. Consent to Use of Data: You agree that the Application Provider may collect and use technical and related information, gathered in any manner, as part of product support services related to the Application. The Application Provider may use this information solely to improve its products or to provide customized services or technologies to you. The Application Provider may disclose this information to others, but not in a form that personally identifies you. The Application Provider’s personal data processing activities are not within the scope of this Appendix and LGE does not undertake any liability regarding the Application Provider’s compliance with applicable personal data protection laws.

 

3. Termination: The license is effective until terminated by you or by the Application Provider. Your rights under this license will terminate automatically without notice from the Application Provider if you fail to comply with any term(s) of this license. Upon termination of the license, you shall cease all use of the Application, and destroy all copies, full or partial, of the Application, including any accompanying documentation.

 

4. Third Party Material; Objectionable Content: You understand, acknowledge and agree that certain Applications may provide access to products, services, web content or other third-party materials and that LGE is not responsible for such third party content. You agree that LGE is not responsible for examining or evaluating the third party content or the accuracy of such content. LGE does not make any representations or warranties regarding, and accepts no liability in respect of, such third party content.

 

You understand, acknowledge, and agree that by accessing and downloading Applications from the LGE Service that you may encounter material that you may deem explicit or is offensive, indecent or objectionable to you, and that you may not be warned about such material in advance. You agree that your downloading and use of all Applications will be at your sole risk, and LGE shall have no liability to you as a result of any exposure through such Applications.

 

5. NO WARRANTY: YOU EXPRESSLY ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT USE OF THE APPLICATION IS AT YOUR SOLE RISK AND THAT ACCESS TO THE APPLICATION IS PROVIDED TO YOU ON AN “AS IS” AND “AS AVAILABLE” BASIS AND WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY OF ANY KIND OR NATURE. THE APPLICATION PROVIDER DOES NOT WARRANT THAT USE OF THE APPLICATION WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED OR ERROR FREE. TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, THE APPLICATION PROVIDER EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY IMPLIED OR STATUTORY TERMS, CONDITIONS OR WARRANTIES, INCLUDING WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, TITLE, ACCURACY, CORRESPONDENCE WITH DESCRIPTION, SATISFACTORY QUALITY AND NON-INFRINGEMENT. THE APPLICATION PROVIDER MAKES NO WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, WHETHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, WITH REGARD TO ANY THIRD PARTY SOFTWARE OR OPEN SOURCE SOFTWARE.

 

6. LIMITATION OF LIABILITY : TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, THE APPLICATION PROVIDER SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, INDIRECT, SPECIAL, OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES OF ANY KIND OR FORLOSS OF INFORMATION OR DATA, LOSS OF REVENUE, LOSS OF BUSINESS OR OTHER FINANCIAL LOSS ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE LICENSE OR USE OF THE APPLICATION, WHETHER BASED IN CONTRACT, TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE), STRICT PRODUCT LIABILITY OR ANY OTHER THEORY, EVEN IF THE APPLICATION PROVIDER HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES AND EVEN IF ANY LIMITED REMEDY IS DEEMED TO HAVE FAILED OF ITS ESSENTIAL PURPOSE. TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, THE APPLICATION PROVIDER’S ENTIRE LIABILITY SHALL BE LIMITED TO REPLACEMENT, REPAIR, OR REFUND OF THE PURCHASE PRICE PAID FOR THE APPLICATION (IF ANY), AT THE APPLICATION PROVIDER’S OPTION. IN NO EVENT WILL THE APPLICATION PROVIDER BE LIABLE TO YOU OR ANY THIRD PARTY FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, PUNITIVE, EXEMPLARY, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF ANY THIRD PARTY SOFTWARE OR OPEN SOURCE SOFTWARE, EVEN IF THE APPLICATION PROVIDER HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES OR LOSSES.

 

Some jurisdictions do not allow the exclusion or limitation of implied warranties or the limitation of incidental or consequential damages so the above limitations and exclusions may be limited in their application to you.

 

7. You agree that you will not export or re-export the Application or accompanying documentation (or any copies thereof) in violation of any applicable laws or regulations. You agree to comply with all applicable and international export laws and regulations. These laws include restrictions on destinations, end users, and end use. You represent and warrant that you are not prohibited from receiving exports or services under applicable export laws.

 

8. This Application License Agreement shall be governed by the laws of the State of New Jersey in the United States of America and by the federal laws of the United States of America, excluding their conflicts of laws provisions.

 

9. By accepting this Application License Agreement, you agree that such agreement (including all incorporated or referenced documents) sets forth the entire agreement between you and the Application Provider, and supersedes all prior agreements, whether written or oral, with respect to the Application, notwithstanding the terms or conditions of any such prior agreements. If the Application Provider fails to enforce any right or provision in this Application License Agreement, such failure will not constitute a waiver of such right or provision.

 

These Terms of Use shall come into effect as of 09 / 15 / 2023.

 

 

 

LG Entities

Country

LG Entity

Registered address

Contact information

Registration Number

VAT No

Korea

LG Electronics Inc.

LG Twin tower, 128 Yeoui—daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea

(+82) 02-3777-1114 (Korea)

110111-2487050, registered in Korea

107-86-14075

Singapore

LG Electronics Singapore Pte. Ltd.

  

dpo.sg@lge.com

www.lg.com/sg/support/email

    

 

Services

Service

LG Entity

Registered address

Contact information

ThinQ

LG Electronics Inc.

LG Twin tower, 128 Yeoui—daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea

thinq@lge.com

https://www.lg.com/sg

LG Electronics Singapore Pte. Ltd.

  

dpo.sg@lge.com

www.lg.com/sg/support/email

 

