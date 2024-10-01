We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Our Picks for You
Feature product story
- LG OLED evo
- Fridge freezers
- Monitor/PC
All-new processor
Always-evolving intelligence
Brightness booster max
Even brighter OLED
One wall design
Flush wallpaper fit
InstaView™
Rock every occasion with us
DoorCooling+™
Chill your fridge contents faster
UVnano™
Built-in UV LED light keeps your water clean
Gram superslim
Unbelievably thin & light
The gram SuperSlim shows off a light body of 990g and 10.9mm thickness while keeping its high performance.
Gram style
Beauty meets strength
The new design with a color-changing cover elevates your style while adding solidity to the laptop.
Gram +view
Expand your view
Enjoy a broader view anywhere with +view and LG gram.