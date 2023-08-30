We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Put Enhanced Cleaning in Motion
Achieve maximum cleaning throughout the entire cycle with LG QuadWash™. With four spray arms instead of two, QuadWash™ also includes Multi-Motion arms that rotate back and forth while spinning. The high pressure jets power-clean dishes from multiple angles.