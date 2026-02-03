Promotion Period: 17 March – 31 March 2026

Promotion: Exclusive employee savings of up to 45% for a limited time, including free delivery, installation and disposal*

1. Storewide $10 Welcome Coupon for One-time Usage

$10 welcome coupon applies to total bill of products, with no minimum spending required on purchases made on https://www.lg.com/sg/. This welcome coupon will be automatically applied to your cart when you check out.

2. Package Deal Discount Coupon

Entitled additional 2% off on 2 products or more, with minimum spending of $1000

Entitled additional 4% off on 3 products or more, with minimum spending of $1500

Promotions Terms & Conditions

• This Promotion is open to LG VIP members who are residents of Singapore (“Customer(s)”), and have upgraded to a VIP status in LG.com/sg.

• This promotion is stackable with other promotions unless stated otherwise.

• Promotion does not apply to display set, trade, and staff purchase.

• By participating in this Promotion, each Customer warrants and agrees to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. For Customer who have not yet attained 18 years old (as of 17 March 2026), such Customer’s parent/guardian warrants and agrees that the Customer including his/her parent/guardian shall be irrevocably bound by these Terms and Conditions. All rules and regulations and instructions issued by LG Electronics Singapore Pte. Ltd: (”LG”) from time to time will be deemed incorporated in these Terms and Conditions (“T&Cs”).

• Promotion is only valid for Customers who purchased the selected LG product(s) from LG Online Brand Store during the Promotion period.

• Gift(s) may be redeemed in person by Customer by collection at the Redemption Centre during the Redemption Period (or in case where delivery of LG Product is scheduled after the Redemption Period, 2 weeks from the date of delivery of LG Product), upon submission of valid Redemption Documents. Requests for delivery of gift(s) will not be entertained.

• Gift are STRICTLY while stocks last during Redemption Period, and not exchangeable for cash or other items. Requests for extension of gift delivery and installation will not be entertained. The delivery and installation of LG product(s) has to be on or before 30 April 2026.

• LG reserves the right to cancel any order if delivery and installation are scheduled for any date later than 30 April 2026.

• LG reserves the right to replace any gift with an item of a similar or other value without prior notice.

• LG will not be liable for any lost, damaged or stolen Redemption Form(s) and/or gifts.

• Customers are advised to check www.lg.com/sg (“LG Website”) for the most up-to-date information regarding availability of gift for redemption. In the event that a gift is fully redeemed, a notice will be published on LG Website to notify customers that the gift has been fully redeemed.

• LG reserves the right to reject any redemption where (a) LG determines in its sole discretion that the Promotion stated in this Redemption Form is not a valid promotion and/or the Redemption Period stated in this Redemption Form is incorrect; (b) the Redemption Form is submitted after the Redemption Period (or in case where delivery of LG Product is scheduled after the Redemption Period, more than 2 weeks after the date of delivery of LG Product); (c) any of the Redemption Documents as stated in this Redemption Form is not submitted to LG; (d) if LG reasonably suspects any of the Redemption Documents is fraudulent in any way; or (e) if LG reasonably believes in its sole discretion that the redemption is not in accordance with these terms and conditions.

• LG reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions without prior notice. Information contained herein is correct at time of printing or publishing. Please check in-store or the LG Website for the most up-to-date information.

• By participating in the Promotion, each Customer consents to LG’s collection, use, processing and disclosure (including to overseas third parties) of his/her personal data for the purposes of LG organizing, conducting, managing and administering this Survey, in accordance with these Terms and Conditions and LG Privacy Policy (http://www.lg.com/sg/privacy). Each Customer further consents to LG’s use of his/her personal data for other marketing and promotional activities which may be organized by LG from time to time and in accordance with LG Privacy Policy.

• Each Customer represents and warrants that in respect of any personal data provided by him/her to LG is true and accurate.

• All intellectual property rights vested in or arising out of the redemption shall, at all times, belong to LG. By participating in the redemption, each participant hereby irrevocably assigns to LG a perpetual, world-wide, royalty free, irrevocable, non-exclusive license to use, reproduce, transmit, modify, translate, distribute, perform and display the Entry, in whole or in part and alone or as part of other works in any media, and to sublicense such rights, in whole or in part, to others for marketing purposes.

• These T&Cs are governed by law of Republic of Singapore and their interpretation and application will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Republic of Singapore.

• Storewide $10 Welcome Coupon to be redeemed automatically at checkout page. No minimum spend is required. This welcome coupon is valid for one-time till 31 March 2026. This discount is valid for all products enabled for purchase online on LG.com/sg.

• Package Deal Discount Coupon - Coupon is only valid for products enabled for purchase online on LG.com/sg. When you log in as a member of LG.com/sg, a discount coupon will be automatically applied to your cart when you check out. Condition of using the discount coupon: Additional 2% off (lump sum on 2 products or more) with minimum $1000 spent, or additional 4% off (lump sum on 3 products or more) with minimum $1500 spent. Discount coupon will be automatically applied to your cart when you check out. This discount coupon excludes T2311VSPB.ABMQESL, T2175NBTM.DSFQESL, 27US500-W.AHK, 32UR550K-B.AHK, 43NANO80ASA.ATC, 50NANO80ASA.ATC, 55NANO80ASA.ATC, 65NANO80ASA.ATC, 43UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 50UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 55UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 65UA7350PSB.ATCQ, DD14GMWE0.ASL, MD16GQSA1.AHK, MD19GQGA1.AHK and 15U50T-G.AA56A3 on LG.com/sg.

Qualifying Products

The products or models qualifying for this Promotion (“Qualifying Products”) are as follows:

• 65QNED80ASA

• OLED48B5PSA

• 27GS85Q-B

• 27LX6TDGA

• MD16GQSA1

• AF20NIGHT

• AS55GGSY0

• GB-B3445BE

• GF-B6014EV

• WT1410NHEG

• T2311VSPB

• WD516AN

Redemption Period: 20 March - 30 June 2026

Redemption Details

1. Redemption Centre: Letrain Events And Marketing Pte. Ltd.

(2 Havelock Road, Havelock II #03-03,Singapore 059763)

2. Redemption Hours:

• Mon-Sat: 11.30am-7.30pm

• Sun and PH: Closed

3. Redemption Hotline: (65) 6336 4688

4. Redemption Documents to be submitted at the Redemption Centre*:

• Fully completed and signed the LG Gift Redemption Form

• Original serial number cut-out from LG product box, photo of serial number cut-out from LG product box or photo of serial number on the purchased product and model)

• Proof of purchase (Invoice) and Delivery Note (if delivery of purchased LG product is scheduled after Redemption Period).

• Authorisation letter duly signed by customer who purchase the LG product (if name of Redemption Party is different from name of customer in invoice)

*Kindly note that LG reserves the right to reject any redemption if any of the above Redemption Documents is not submitted together with the LG Gift Redemption Form at the Redemption Centre.