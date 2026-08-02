Promotion Period: 31 July – 02 August 2026

Promotion: Exclusive SG Pet Festival Promotions for new and existing LG members. Enjoy up to 45% off and receive a free gift with purchase of selected LG products during the promotion period.

Promotions Terms & Conditions

• This Promotion is open to residents of Singapore (“Customer(s)”) and existing LG members.

• Promotion does not apply to display set, trade, corporate, and staff purchase.

• By participating in this Promotion, each Customer warrants and agrees to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. For Customer who have not yet attained 18 years old (as of 31 July 2026), such Customer’s parent/guardian warrants and agrees that the Customer including his/her parent/guardian shall be irrevocably bound by these Terms and Conditions. All rules and regulations and instructions issued by LG Electronics Singapore Pte. Ltd: (”LG”) from time to time will be deemed incorporated in these Terms and Conditions (“T&Cs”).

• Promotion is only valid for Customers who purchased the selected LG product(s) from LG Online Brand Shop (lg.com/sg) during the Promotion period.

• Welcome Coupon – Customer(s) who sign up as a new Member on LG.com/sg between 31 July to 02 August 2026 will receive one (1) Welcome Coupon worth $20. The Welcome Coupon can be redeemed on the LG online store by applying it to cart. The Welcome Coupon is only valid for products enabled for purchase online on LG.com/sg. The Welcome Coupon will remain valid until 02 August 2026 (or until it is used, whichever occurs first), and no extension will be allowed.

• Gifts are STRICTLY while stocks last during Promotion Period, and not exchangeable for cash or other items. Requests for extension of Promotion Period will not be entertained.

• LG reserves the right to replace any gift with an item of a similar or other value without prior notice.

• LG will not be liable for any lost, damaged or stolen gifts.

• Customers are advised to check www.lg.com/sg (“LG Website”) for the most up-to-date information regarding availability of gift. In the event that a gift is fully redeemed, a notice will be published on LG Website to notify customers that the gift has been fully redeemed.

• LG reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions without prior notice. Information contained herein is correct at the time of printing or publishing.

• This promotion is stackable with other promotions unless stated otherwise.

• By participating in the promotion, each Customer consents to LG’s collection, use, processing and disclosure (including to overseas third parties) of his/her personal data for the purposes of LG organizing, conducting, managing and administering this Survey, in accordance with these Terms and Conditions and LG Privacy Policy (http://www.lg.com/sg/privacy). Each Customer further consents to LG’s use of his/her personal data for other marketing and promotional activities which may be organized by LG from time to time and in accordance with LG Privacy Policy.

• Each Customer represents and warrants that in respect of any personal data provided by him/her to LG is true and accurate.

• All intellectual property rights vested in or arising out of the redemption shall, at all times, belong to LG. By participating in the redemption, each participant hereby irrevocably assigns to LG a perpetual, world-wide, royalty free, irrevocable, non-exclusive license to use, reproduce, transmit, modify, translate, distribute, perform and display the Entry, in whole or in part and alone or as part of other works in any media, and to sublicense such rights, in whole or in part, to others for marketing purposes.

• These T&Cs are governed by law of Republic of Singapore and their interpretation and application will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Republic of Singapore.

Qualifying Products

The products or models qualifying for this promotion (“Qualifying Products”) are as follows:

Qualifying Products Gift with Purchase (Free gift) AS55GGSY0 Free one (1) AeroMiniTM Cream colour (AS30GGW10) AS60GLSG0 Free one (1) AeroMiniTM Cream colour (AS30GGW10) Purchase of two (2) units of DD14GMWE1 on a single receipt Free one (1) AeroMiniTM Cream colour (AS30GGW10) AF25CATM Free one (1) AeroMiniTM Cream colour (AS30GGW10) AS30GGW10 N/A AS35GGW20 N/A

*The Free gift will be delivered together with the purchase of Qualifying Product(s). selected LG product(s)