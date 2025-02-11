Promotion Period: 02 December 2024 to 18 December 2024

Promotion: Free $100 Grocery E-Vouchers with every purchase of 75” and 86" UT8050 UHD AI TV, during this promotion period and deliver on or before 31 December 2024.

Promotions Terms & Conditions

• This Promotion is open to residents of Singapore (“Customer(s)”).

• By participating in this Promotion, each Customer warrants and agrees to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. For Customer who have not yet attained 18 years old (as of 02 December 2024), such Customer’s parent/guardian warrants and agrees that the Customer including his/her parent/guardian shall be irrevocably bound by these Terms and Conditions. All rules and regulations and instructions issued by LG Electronics Singapore Pte. Ltd. (”LG”) from time to time will be deemed incorporated in these Terms and Conditions (“T&Cs”).

• Promotion is only valid for Customers who purchased the selected LG product(s) from participating authorised LG dealers or resellers during the Promotion period.

• Promotion does not apply to display set, trade, corporate or bulk purchases. For the avoidance of doubt, a “bulk purchase” shall mean 3 or more purchases of the same product model.

• Gift(s) may be redeemed by Customer via LG’s online redemption portal: https://www.lg-redemption.com/register during the Redemption Period, upon submission of valid Redemption Documents. Requests for delivery of gift(s) will not be entertained. The delivery of LG product(s) has to be on or before 31 December 2024. Additionally, the gift has to be redeemed on or before 10 January 2025.

• Please note that LG promoters, retailers and dealers are not allowed to make redemption on behalf of Customers. LG reserves the right to reject any redemption where it is not made by the Customer whose name is stated in the required proof of purchase.

• Gifts are STRICTLY while stocks last during Redemption Period, and not exchangeable for cash or other items. Requests for extension of Redemption Period will not be entertained.

• LG reserves the right to replace any gift with an item of a similar or other value without prior notice.

• LG will not be liable for any lost, damaged or stolen of gifts.

• Customers are advised to check www.lg.com/sg (“LG Website”) for the most up-to-date information regarding availability of gift for redemption. In the event that a gift is fully redeemed, a notice will be published on LG Website to notify customers that the gift has been fully redeemed.

• LG reserves the right to reject any redemption where (a) if LG reasonably believes in its sole discretion that the redemption is not in accordance with these Terms and Conditions; (b) the redemption is submitted after the Redemption Period; (c) any of the Redemption Documents as stated in the Terms and Conditions is not submitted to LG; or (d) if LG reasonably suspects any of the Redemption Documents is fraudulent in any way.

• LG reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions without prior notice. Information contained herein is correct at time of printing or publishing. Please check in-store or the LG Website for the most up-to-date information.

• By participating in the Promotion, each Customer consents to LG’s collection, use, processing and disclosure (including to overseas third parties) of his/her personal data for the purposes of LG organizing, conducting, managing and administering this Survey, in accordance with these Terms and Conditions and LG Privacy Policy (http://www.lg.com/sg/privacy). Each Customer further consents to LG’s use of his/her personal data for other marketing and promotional activities which may be organized by LG from time to time and in accordance with LG Privacy Policy.

• Each Customer represents and warrants that in respect of any personal data provided by him/her to LG is true and accurate.

• All intellectual property rights vested in or arising out of the redemption shall, at all times, belong to LG. By participating in the redemption, each participant hereby irrevocably assigns to LG a perpetual, world-wide, royalty free, irrevocable, non-exclusive license to use, reproduce, transmit, modify, translate, distribute, perform and display the Entry, in whole or in part and alone or as part of other works in any media, and to sublicense such rights, in whole or in part, to others for marketing purposes.

• These T&Cs are governed by law of Republic of Singapore and their interpretation and application will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Republic of Singapore.

Qualifying Products

The products or models qualifying for this Promotion (“Qualifying Products”) are as follows:

Models Gift with Purchase (Grocery E-Vouchers) 75UT8050PSB $100 Grocery E-Vouchers 86UT8050PSB

Participating Retailers

The retailers participating in this Promotion (“Participating Retailers”) are as follows:

• Audio House Marketing Pte Ltd

• Best Denki Pte Ltd

• Courts (Singapore) Pte Ltd

• Gain City Best-Electric Pte Ltd

• Giant Supermarket

• Goh Joo Hin Pte Ltd

• Hao Mart Pte Ltd

• LG Flagship Store on Lazada

• LG Official Brand Store on Amazon

• LG Official Brand Store on KrisShop

• LG Official Store on Shopee

• LG Online Brand Store (LG.com/sg)

• Mega Discount Store Pte Ltd

• Mohamed Mustafa & Samsuddin Co Pte Ltd

• NTUC Fairprice Co-operative Ltd

• Parisilk Electronics & Computers Pte Ltd

• Pertama Merchandising Pte Ltd (Harvey Norman)

Redemption Period: 02 December 2024 to 10 January 2025

Delivery of TV has to be: On or before 31 December 2024

Redemption Details

1. Visit https://www.lg-redemption.com/register

2. Fill in your personal details

• First name

• Last name

• Mobile number

• Email address

3. Fill in your purchase details and upload proof of purchase

a. Place of purchase

b. Date of purchase

c. Proof of purchase (original invoice, receipt, or order confirmation slip)

4. Select your product details, fill in the serial number and upload photo of serial number

a. Category

b. Model number

c. Serial number

d. Photo of serial number (for TV products, please take photo of the serial number at the back of the physical product and not outside on the carton box)

5. Submit your gift redemption request

*Kindly note that LG reserves the right to reject any redemption if any of the above Redemption Documents is not submitted.