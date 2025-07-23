Promotion Period: 1 August 2025 – 31 August 2025

Promotion: Free Logitech MX Master 3 Wireless Mouse with every purchase of LG UltraWide™ 49WQ95C monitor.

Promotions Terms & Conditions

• This Promotion is open to residents of Singapore (“Customer(s)”).

• By participating in this Promotion, each Customer warrants and agrees to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. For Customer who have not yet attained 18 years old (as of 1 August 2025), such Customer’s parent/guardian warrants and agrees that the Customer including his/her parent/guardian shall be irrevocably bound by these Terms and Conditions. All rules and regulations and instructions issued by LG Electronics Singapore Pte. Ltd: (”LG”) from time to time will be deemed incorporated in these Terms and Conditions (“T&Cs”).

• Promotion is only valid for Customers who purchased the selected LG product(s) from participating authorised LG dealers or resellers during the Promotion period.

• Promotion does not apply to display set, trade, corporate or bulk purchases. For the avoidance of doubt, a “bulk purchase” shall mean 3 or more purchases of the same product model.

• Gift(s) may be redeemed in person by Customer by collection at the Redemption Centre during the Redemption Period (or in case where delivery of LG Product is scheduled after the Redemption Period, 2 weeks from the date of delivery of LG Product), upon submission of valid Redemption Documents. Requests for delivery of gift(s) will not be entertained.

• For Customers who place order for Qualifying Product(s) online via LG Online Brand Store, LG’s authorized e-commerce channels including but not limited to Shopee and Lazada as well as any online stores of Participating Retailers, they may get and fill out the Redemption Form at the Redemption Center.

• If the Redemption Party’s name is different from the Customer’s name as stated in the invoice, the Authorisation portion at the bottom of the Redemption Form must be completed and duly signed by the Customer and Redemption Party. Please note that LG promoters, retailers and dealers are not allowed to make redemption on behalf of Customers. LG reserves the right to reject any redemption where the Redemption Party stated in the Authorisation portion of this Redemption Form is an LG promoter, retailers and dealers.

• Gifts are STRICTLY while stocks last during Redemption Period, and not exchangeable for cash or other items. Requests for extension of Redemption Period will not be entertained.

• LG reserves the right to replace any gift with an item of a similar or other value without prior notice.

• LG will not be liable for any lost, damaged or stolen Redemption Form(s) and/or gifts.

• Customers are advised to check www.lg.com/sg (“LG Website”) for the most up-to-date information regarding availability of gift for redemption. In the event that a gift is fully redeemed, a notice will be published on LG Website to notify customers that the gift has been fully redeemed.

• LG reserves the right to reject any redemption where (a) LG determines in its sole discretion that the Promotion stated in this Redemption Form is not a valid promotion and/or the Redemption Period stated in this Redemption Form is incorrect; (b) the Redemption Form is submitted after the Redemption Period (or in case where delivery of LG Product is scheduled after the Redemption Period, more than 2 weeks after the date of delivery of LG Product); (c) any of the Redemption Documents as stated in this Redemption Form is not submitted to LG; (d) if LG reasonably suspects any of the Redemption Documents is fraudulent in any way; or (e) if LG reasonably believes in its sole discretion that the redemption is not in accordance with these terms and conditions.

• LG reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions without prior notice. Information contained herein is correct at time of printing or publishing. Please check in-store or the LG Website for the most up-to-date information.

• By participating in the Promotion, each Customer consents to LG’s collection, use, processing and disclosure (including to overseas third parties) of his/her personal data for the purposes of LG organizing, conducting, managing and administering this Survey, in accordance with these Terms and Conditions and LG Privacy Policy (http://www.lg.com/sg/privacy). Each Customer further consents to LG’s use of his/her personal data for other marketing and promotional activities which may be organized by LG from time to time and in accordance with LG Privacy Policy.

• Each Customer represents and warrants that in respect of any personal data provided by him/her to LG is true and accurate.

• All intellectual property rights vested in or arising out of the redemption shall, at all times, belong to LG. By participating in the redemption, each participant hereby irrevocably assigns to LG a perpetual, world-wide, royalty free, irrevocable, non-exclusive license to use, reproduce, transmit, modify, translate, distribute, perform and display the Entry, in whole or in part and alone or as part of other works in any media, and to sublicense such rights, in whole or in part, to others for marketing purposes.

• These T&Cs are governed by law of Republic of Singapore and their interpretation and application will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Republic of Singapore.

Qualifying Products

The products or models qualifying for this Promotion (“Qualifying Products”) are as follows:

• 49WQ95C-W

Participating Retailers

The retailers participating in this Promotion (“Participating Retailers”) are as follows:

• Best Denki Pte Ltd

• Courts (Singapore) Pte Ltd

• Challenger Technologies Limited

• Gain City Best-Electric Pte Ltd

• LG Flagship Store on Lazada

• LG Official Brand Store on Amazon

• LG Official Brand Store on KrisShop

• LG Official Store on Shopee

• LG Online Brand Store (LG.com/sg)

• Pertama Merchandising Pte Ltd (Harvey Norman)

Redemption Period: 4 August 2025 – 30 September 2025

Redemption Details

1. Redemption Centre: Letrain Events And Marketing Pte. Ltd.

(2 Havelock Road, Havelock II #03-03,Singapore 059763)

2. Redemption Hours:

• Mon-Sat: 11.30am-7.30pm

• Sun and PH: Closed

3. Redemption Hotline: (65) 6336 4688

4. Redemption Documents to be submitted at the Redemption Centre*:

• Fully completed and signed the LG Gift Redemption Form

• Original serial number cut-out from LG product box, photo of serial number cut-out from LG product box or photo of serial number on the purchased product and model)

• Proof of purchase (Invoice) and Delivery Note (if delivery of purchased LG product is scheduled after Redemption Period)

• Authorisation letter duly signed by customer who purchase the LG product (if name of Redemption Party is different from name of customer in invoice)

*Kindly note that LG reserves the right to reject any redemption if any of the above Redemption Documents is not submitted together with the LG Gift Redemption Form at the Redemption Centre.