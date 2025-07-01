1. The “LG Radio Optimism Social Challenge” Giveaway (the “Giveaway”) is organized by LG ELECTRONICS SINGAPORE PTE. LTD, (Company Registration Number 200416497W) (“LGE”). By participating in the Giveaway, each participant agrees to be bound by the Terms and Conditions set forth herein.

2. Eligibility

(a) The Giveaway is open to participants who are legal residents of Singapore, and (i) aged 18 years and above as stated on their Identity Card/Passport (as of 16 July 2025); or (ii) aged 13 years and above but have not attained 18 years of age as stated on their Identity Card/Passport AND accompanied by parents or guardians.

(b) By participating in this Giveaway, each participant warrants and agrees to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. For participants who are 13 years old and above but have not yet attained 18 years old (as of 16 July 2025) such participant’s parent/guardian warrants and agrees that the participant including his/her parent/guardian shall be irrevocably bound by these Terms and Conditions. All rules and regulations and instructions issued by LGE from time to time will be deemed incorporated in these Terms and Conditions.

(c) No purchase is required for the participation of or winning the Giveaway. A purchase will not increase the chances of winning the Giveaway.

(d) Employees and agents of LGE, its respective parent, subsidiaries and affiliated companies, advertising, promotional and judging agencies, business partners involved in the Giveaway, entities (businesses and natural persons) engaged in the development, production or distribution of materials for this Giveaway, and their immediate family members (parent, child, sibling, and spouse) and/or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) are not eligible to participate.

(e) To the maximum extent permitted by law, LGE reserves the right to change the eligibility criteria as stated herein at any time (with or without notice or reason) and/or determine at its sole discretion whether any participant should be excluded from entering or participating in the Giveaway.

3. Giveaway Entry Period

The Giveaway will commence on 16 July 2025, 12.00PM and end on 15 August 2025, 11:59PM Singapore Time (“Giveaway Entry Period”).

4. Giveaway Mechanics

(a) The Giveaway mechanics are as follows:

Step 1: Compose - Visit RadioOptimism.lg.com and create your unique piece of music.

Step 2: Share - Share your newly created track and include the music track link in your Instagram Story using the Radio Optimism “Add Yours” sticker (you can find it in our IG Highlights!). Tell us why you chose Radio Optimism to create your music.

Step 3: Follow and Tag - Follow and tag @lg_singapore, mention two (2) friends, and include #RadioOptimism #LifesGood in the comments section of LG Singapore’s Radio Optimism Social Challenge giveaway announcement post to officially enter the Giveaway!

(b) Each duly completed activity as specified herein shall be referred to as an “Entry”. Each participant may submit only one (1) entry for the entire Giveaway Entry Period.

(c) All entries submitted outside the Giveaway Entry Period, or entries submitted in any way other than as specified in these Terms and Conditions, will not be eligible for the Giveaway. LGE will not entertain any correspondence on delayed and/or missing submissions.

(d) Two (2) winners will be randomly selected from all eligible entries to win one (1) XBOOM (XO2TBE) each. The winners will be selected at the sole discretion of LGE.

(e) In the event there is any dispute, LGE's decision in relation to any aspect of this Giveaway is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into.

(f) The Giveaway is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Instagram.

5. Prizes

(a) The winner(s) will be announced on 22 August 2025 through LG Singapore Instagram Page.

(b) The prizes are as follows:

(i) Prize of one (1) XBOOM (XO2TBE) worth S$299.

(ii) Prize of one (1) XBOOM (XO2TBE) worth S$299.

(c) LGE may, at its sole discretion, change or substitute the prize(s) to other prize(s) of equal or comparable value without prior notice. Prize(s) are not exchangeable for cash, credit or other items.

(d) Unless otherwise stated by LGE, each winner will be notified by direct message on the Instagram account used to participate in the Giveaway within 10 days after the announcement date with instructions on where, when and how to collect the prize. Non-compliance with the prize redemption instructions in LGE’s notification may result in the forfeiture of prize(s), and such forfeited prize(s) will be dealt with at LGE’s sole discretion.

(e) The prize(s) are to be collected by the winner(s) at LGE Suntec office, subject to force majeure events. Each winner will be required to present his/her/their identity card/passport for verification purposes to collect the prize in person. If the prize is collected by a proxy, a photocopy of the winner’s identity card/passport ad an authorization letter duly signed by the winner is necessary. For winners under 18 years of age, both the winner’s birth certificate and his/her guardian’s identity card/passport must be presented for verification purposes for the stated parent to redeem the prize in person. For guardians, both the proof of guardianship and the guardian’s identity card/passport must be presented for verification purposes for the stated guardian to redeem the prize in person. For the avoidance of doubt, all the foregoing documents will only be sighted for verification purposes at the point of collection and will not be retained by LGE. The winner is required to sign a redemption letter to acknowledge receipt of the prize. It is the sole responsibility of the winner to receive the prize. The signed redemption letter shall constitute proof of delivery of the prize and LGE shall not be liable for any unreceived, misdirected, lost or stolen prize.

(f) The prize(s) must be collected by the winners within 1 month from LGE’s notification. In the event that any prize(s) is not collected within such period, LGE may at its sole discretion to award the prize to a replacement winners or donate any unclaimed prize(s) to charities of its choice.

(g) The prize may be subject to additional terms and conditions, and the winners agree to comply with all such additional terms and conditions.

(h) The prize(s) are awarded on an AS IS basis. Where applicable, the limited standard product warranty from the manufacturer of the prize(s) shall constitute each winner’s sole and exclusive remedy with respect to the prize(s). To the fullest extent permitted by law, LGE disclaims all warranties and representations of any kind, express or implied, by law or otherwise.

(i) The prize(s) may be subject to additional terms and conditions, and each winner agrees to comply with all such additional terms and conditions.

6. Intellectual Property

(a) All Entries shall become the property of LGE. By participating in the Giveaway, each participant hereby irrevocably assigns to LGE a perpetual, world-wide, royalty free, irrevocable, non-exclusive license to use, reproduce, transmit, modify, translate, distribute, perform and display the Entry, in whole or in part and alone or as part of other works in any media, and to sublicense such rights, in whole or in part, to others for marketing purposes.

(b) All intellectual property rights vested in or arising out of the Giveaway shall, at all times, belong to LGE.

(c) Each participant represents and warrants that the Entry submitted by him/her are his/her own original works and do not infringe on intellectual property rights or other rights of any third party.

7. Disqualification of Participants

(a) LGE may, at its sole and absolute discretion, disqualify any participant who:

(i) breaches or violates these Terms and Conditions;

(ii) is suspected of fraud; or

(iii) is suspected to have tampered with the entry process or results of the Giveaway in any way.

(b) If it is confirmed that the Participant's Facebook account is not owned by himself/herself, or if the information is untrue, incomplete or incorrect LGE has the right to reject his/her prize(s).

8. Name and Likeness

Each participant agrees to take part in any and all promotional activities with respect to the Giveaway; agrees for LGE to use his/her name, voice, photograph, likeness or other personal identifiable information in any media for the promotion of the Giveaway and/or LGE products. Each participant further agrees that LGE shall have the right to publish, promote, copy, reproduce, transmit, display, edit, adapt, modify, create derivative works of and/or otherwise distribute his/her name, voice, photograph, likeness or other personal identifiable information in connection with the Giveaway and/or LGE products (including the promotion of the Giveaway and/or LGE products), in any manner, format or media whether now known or hereinafter created, in any part of the world at LGE's sole direction, royalty-free and without any obligation of attribution or consent. To the maximum extent permitted by law, each participant hereby irrevocably grants to LGE all consents and waivers necessary in connection with the above and without further compensation to the participant.

9. Liability and Indemnity

(a) To the maximum extent permitted by law, LGE (including its employees and agents) excludes all liability to any participant or third party for any loss or damage, whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, howsoever arising out of the Giveaway, including without limitation:

(i) any interruption of service that may interfere with any participant’s to participate in the Giveaway;

(ii) any Entry or prize that is lost or damaged due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of LGE; and

(iii) any tax liability incurred by a participant arising from the receipt of the prize(s).

(b) To the maximum extent permitted by law, each participant agrees to indemnify and hold LGE harmless from and against any and all claims, losses, damages and liabilities of any kind arising from the infringement of any third party intellectual property rights or other right, the breach of any of these Terms and Conditions and/or arising out of or in connection with the participant’s participation in the Giveaway.

10. Use of Personal Data

(a) By participating in the Content, each participant consents to LGE’s collection, use, processing and disclosure (including to overseas third parties) of his/her personal data for the purposes of LGE organizing, conducting, managing and administering this Giveaway, in accordance with these Terms and Conditions and LGE Privacy Policy (http://www.lg.com/sg/privacy). Each participant further consents to LGE’s use of his/her personal data for other marketing and promotional activities which may be organized by LGE from time to time and in accordance with LGE Privacy Policy.

(b) Each participant represents and warrants that in respect of any personal data provided by him/her to LGE is true and accurate. Each participant further represents and warrants that the Entry submitted by him/her do not violate any applicable privacy laws.

11. General Terms and Conditions

(a) Each participant shall not without the prior written consent of LGE give to the press or any media, any comment relating to the Giveaway.

(b) Except as otherwise stated in these Terms and Conditions, each participant shall bear his / her own costs and expenses incurred from his/her participation in the Giveaway.

(c) In the event of disputes relating to or arising from the Giveaway or these Terms and Conditions, LGE shall have the right to final decision and no further claims, appeals and/or correspondences will be entertained.

(d) LGE may, in its sole and absolute discretion, amend these Terms and Conditions at any time without liability.

(e) In the event of unforeseeable events that may jeopardise the Giveaway (in LGE’s sole opinion), LGE may, in its sole and absolute discretion, suspend or terminate this Giveaway without liability.

(f) These Terms and Conditions shall be governed by the laws of Singapore.