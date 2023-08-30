We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ULTRA HD TV
All specs
-
Display Device
-
LED
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
43
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
BLU Type
-
Direct
-
PMI
-
900
-
Analog TV Reception
-
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception
-
Yes
-
Terrestrial
-
DVB-T2
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine
-
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
Yes. 9 modes (Vivid, Photo, Standard, Eco(Asia:APS), Cinema, Game, Soccer(India:Cricket), isf Expert1, isf Expert2)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
Yes. 8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Real Cinema 24p
-
Yes
-
Natural Color (Tru Color Generator)
-
Yes
-
Triple XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Contents Optimizer
-
Yes
-
HEVC Codec
-
4K 60P
-
Dynamic Scanning
-
Yes
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
-
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
-
Yes
-
Speaker System
-
2.0Ch Speaker System
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode
-
Yes. 4 modes (Standard, Clear Voice, Cinema, Soccer (Cricket))
-
Sound Optimizer
-
Yes. 3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Private Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
apt-X Encoder
-
Yes
-
Media Share - Remote App
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - Miracast
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - WiDi
-
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-in / Wi-Fi Ready
-
B/in
-
WiFi Direct
-
Yes
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
-
USB to RS232C
-
USB 2.0 / 3.0
-
1 / 0
-
RF In
-
1 (H)
-
HDMI
-
2(3G :1 / 6G : 1)
-
Composite In
-
1 (H, Component common use)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr)
-
1 (Composite common use)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1 (H)
-
LAN
-
1 (H)
-
Remote Controller
-
L-con
-
HID Keyboard, Mouse
-
Ready
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Standby Mode
-
0.3W
-
Live Menu (Channels)
-
Yes
-
My page
-
Yes
-
Channel to Launcher(Tuner + STB)
-
Yes
-
Apps & Games
-
Yes
-
Launcher (Recent / Home / My Apps)
-
Yes
-
Movies (VoD)
-
Yes
-
LG Store
-
Yes
-
Premium
-
Yes
-
Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote - 3 Mode (Voice / Wheel / Pointing)
-
Ready (L-Con)
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
-
DivX HD
-
Picture
-
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
-
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA
-
Subtitle for DivX (Language)
-
21 Language
-
Motion Eye Care
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Input Labeling
-
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
-
Yes
-
e-Manual
-
Yes
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
-
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)
-
Yes
-
Favorite Channel Programming
-
Yes
-
Auto/ Manual Clock
-
Yes
-
On/Off Timer
-
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
-
Yes
-
Auto Off/ Auto Sleep
-
Yes
-
VESA Compatible
-
Yes
-
Local Key Type
-
One Key (Power On/Off only)
-
OSD Resolution
-
FHD
-
Language
-
24ea
