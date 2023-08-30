About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 43" ULTRA HD TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 43" ULTRA HD TV

43UF770T

LG 43" ULTRA HD TV

Print

All specs

DISPLAY SCREEN

Display Device

LED

Dimension w/o stand (W x H x D) mm

971.0 x 570.0 x 56.4

Dimension w/ stand (W x H x D) mm

971.0 x 628.0 x 231.0

Screen Size (Inch)

43

Resolution

3840 x 2160

PMI

T100

4K Upscaller

Yes

IPS 4K

Yes

True 4K Engine

Yes

True Black Control

Yes

ULTRA Luminance

Yes

HEVC Codec

4K 60P

AUDIO

Speaker System

2.0Ch Speaker System (20W)

Sound System

Ultra Surround

SMART Sound Mode

Yes

Wireless Sound Sync

Yes

Music Station

Yes

INPUT & OUTPUT(SIDE)

HDMI

3 (3G:2 / 6G:1)

INPUT & OUTPUT(REAR)

RS-232C (Control / SVC)

Phone Jack 1 (SVC Only)

ACCESSORY

Magic Remote Control

Yes

I/O

Ext. Speaker / Headphone out

1(H)

RF In

1 (H)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1 (H)

Component In (Y,Pb,Pr )

1 (Composite Common Use)

RS-232C (Control / SVC)

Phone Jack 1 (SVC only)

HDMI

3

LAN

1(H)

USB 2.0 / 3.0

2 / 1

Composite In

1(Component Common Use, H)

WEB OS TV

Smart ShareTM

Yes

Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready

Built-in

Launcher (Recent / Home / My Apps)

Yes

Live Menu (Recorded/Channels)

Yes

Hardware Flatfrom (CPU)

Quad

LG Contents Store

Yes

Time Machine

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

Magic Remote (Scroll, Point, Voice)

Yes

USB

Subtitle for DivX (Language)

21 Language

What people are saying